Story Highlights Cocalico defeated York High 61-35 in the District 3 Class 5-A semifinals.

The Eagles ran for 453 yards as a team, scoring seven touchdowns of more than 20 yards.

York High RB Dayjure Stewart eclipsed the 3,000-yard mark for the season.

The Eagles ran for 453 yards as a team, scoring seven touchdowns of more than 20 yards.

York High RB Dayjure Stewart eclipsed the 3,000-yard mark for the season.

MANHEIM — York High's best football season in at least 30 years ended on a sour note.

The biggest question coming into York High's District 3 Class 5-A playoff game against Cocalico was whether or not the Bearcats could slow down the Eagles' veer offense.

They couldn't.

Cocalico (11-2) ran for 453 yards Saturday at Manheim Central's Elden Rettew Stadium to advance to the district title game with a 61-35 win.

The match-up was an even affair in the first half, with Cocalico leading 28-21 at halftime. The Eagles then exploded to start the second half with 28 straight points to take a 55-21 lead early in the fourth quarter.

The veer offense was producing both the modest gains and home runs. Seven of the Eagles' nine scores were from more than 20 yards out. They scored on plays of 56, 46, 44, 34, 34, 29 and 21 yards. Cocalico punted once and did not turn the ball over.

For York High (11-2), quarterback Seth Bernstein threw for three scores, two of which went to Rob Rideout. Running back Dayjure Stewart ran for 118 yards, eclipsing the 3,000-yard mark on the season. Stewart, this season's York-Adams League Offensive Player of the Year, entered the game with 2,927 yards after breaking the league's single-season rushing record last week against Shippensburg. The senior ended his season with 3,045 yards and 40 touchdowns.

