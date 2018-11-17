MANHEIM — York High's best football season in at least 30 years ended on a sour note.
The biggest question coming into York High's District 3 Class 5-A playoff game against Cocalico was whether or not the Bearcats could slow down the Eagles' veer offense.
They couldn't.
Cocalico (11-2) ran for 453 yards Saturday at Manheim Central's Elden Rettew Stadium to advance to the district title game with a 61-35 win.
The match-up was an even affair in the first half, with Cocalico leading 28-21 at halftime. The Eagles then exploded to start the second half with 28 straight points to take a 55-21 lead early in the fourth quarter.
The veer offense was producing both the modest gains and home runs. Seven of the Eagles' nine scores were from more than 20 yards out. They scored on plays of 56, 46, 44, 34, 34, 29 and 21 yards. Cocalico punted once and did not turn the ball over.
York High's Rob Rideout breaks up a pass to Cocalico's Steven Flinton during a District 3 Class 5-A football semifinal at Manheim Central High School Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. York High lost 61-35. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
York High's Rob Rideout (12) and Aaron Johnson, right, stop Cocalico running back Ronald Zahm during a District 3 Class 5-A football semifinal at Manheim Central High School Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. York High lost 61-35. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
York High's Anthony Jamison is stopped by Cocalico's Ronald Zahm during a District 3 Class 5-A football semifinal at Manheim Central High School Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. York High lost 61-35. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
York High's Anthony Jamison pulls in a pass with Cocalico's Austin Landers defending during a District 3 Class 5-A football semifinal at Manheim Central High School Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. York High lost 61-35. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
York High quarterback Seth Bernstein outruns Cocalico's Craig Neal during a District 3 Class 5-A football semifinal at Manheim Central High School Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. York High lost 61-35. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
York High's Aaron Johnson defends the run against Cocalico during a District 3 Class 5-A football semifinal at Manheim Central High School Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. York High lost 61-35. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
York High's Rob Rideout makes a reception with Cocalico's Austin Landers defending during a District 3 Class 5-A football semifinal at Manheim Central High School Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. York High lost 61-35. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
York High's Rob Rideout nearly loses the ball amid Cocalico defenders during a District 3 Class 5-A football semifinal at Manheim Central High School Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. York High lost 61-35. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
York High's Rob Rideout hauls in a pass behind Cocalico's Austin Landers during a District 3 Class 5-A football semifinal at Manheim Central High School Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
York High's Dayjure Stewart breaks a tackle by Cocalico's Cody Shay during a District 3 Class 5-A football semifinal at Manheim Central High School Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
For York High (11-2), quarterback Seth Bernstein threw for three scores, two of which went to Rob Rideout. Running back Dayjure Stewart ran for 118 yards, eclipsing the 3,000-yard mark on the season. Stewart, this season's York-Adams League Offensive Player of the Year, entered the game with 2,927 yards after breaking the league's single-season rushing record last week against Shippensburg. The senior ended his season with 3,045 yards and 40 touchdowns.
