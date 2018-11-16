Share This Story!
York High, Bermudian Springs have District 3 football games pushed back until Saturday
The two York-Adams League teams scheduled to compete in the District 3 football playoffs on Friday night have had their games postponed a day.
STAFF REPORT
Published 9:49 a.m. ET Nov. 16, 2018
The two York-Adams League teams scheduled to compete in the District 3 football playoffs on Friday night have had their games postponed a day because of Thursday's snow storm.
The York High Bearcats will now play at Cocalico at 6 p.m. Saturday in a District 3 Class 5-A semifinal.
The Bermudian Springs Eagles will now play Middletown at 6 p.m. Saturday in the District 3 Class 3-A championship game.
