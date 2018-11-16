Buy Photo York High is seen here in action vs. Northern York in a District 3 Class 5-A first-round playoff game. The Bearcats' District 3 5-A semifinal, set for Friday night, has been postponed until 6 p.m. Saturday at Cocalico. DISPATCH FILE PHOTO (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

The two York-Adams League teams scheduled to compete in the District 3 football playoffs on Friday night have had their games postponed a day because of Thursday's snow storm.

The York High Bearcats will now play at Cocalico at 6 p.m. Saturday in a District 3 Class 5-A semifinal.

The Bermudian Springs Eagles will now play Middletown at 6 p.m. Saturday in the District 3 Class 3-A championship game.