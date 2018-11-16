LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

The two York-Adams League teams scheduled to compete in the District 3 football playoffs on Friday night have had their games postponed a day because of Thursday's snow storm.

The York High Bearcats will now play at Cocalico at 6 p.m. Saturday in a District 3 Class 5-A semifinal.

The Bermudian Springs Eagles will now play Middletown at 6 p.m. Saturday in the District 3 Class 3-A championship game.

 