York Catholic celebrates a 28-21 victory over Delone Catholic, securing the District 3 Class 2-A football title at South Western High School in Hanover, Friday, Nov. 9, 2018.

The York High football team is ranked No. 4 in the state in Class 5-A.

The Trib HSSN rankings are distributed by Don Rebel of the (Greensburg) Tribune-Review (TNS).

The York Catholic football team has moved up another notch in the Trib HSSN state rankings.

The unbeaten Fighting Irish (12-0) are fresh off a District 3 Class 2-A championship after knocking off York-Adams Division III rival Delone Catholic (10-2) in the title game this past Friday night, 28-21, in overtime.

York Catholic handed Delone its only two losses of the season.

That victory helped the Irish move up to No. 4 in the Trib HSSN PIAA rankings. York Catholic had previously been ranked No. 5.

The Irish now get a week off before moving to the PIAA 2-A state playoffs on Friday, Nov. 23, or Saturday, Nov. 24, against the District 4 2-A champion at a site to be determined.

That opponent will likely be the biggest bully on the Pennsylvania 2-A block — the Southern Columbia Tigers.

Like York Catholic, Southern Columbia is 12-0. Also, like York Catholic, Southern Columbia is ranked in the Trib HSSN Top 5. The Tigers, however, are ranked No. 1.

Southern Columbia owns eight PIAA state football championships, including seven in the past eight years. The Tigers are aiming at a third-straight 2-A state title.

Southern Columbia, however, still has some business to take care of before taking on York Catholic. The Tigers face Mount Carmel for the District 4 2-A championship on Friday night. Mount Carmel (10-2) is not ranked in the Trib HSSN poll, but the Red Tornadoes have a strong PIAA tradition of their own with four state championships. One of Mount Carmel's two losses this season was a 41-7 setback to Southern Columbia on Aug. 31.

York High still at No. 4: The other Y-A team in the state rankings held steady in the latest poll. York High (11-1) stayed at No. 4 in 5-A after a 22-6 victory over Shippensburg in a District 3 5-A quarterfinal this past Friday.

The Bearcats next travel to Cocalico at 7 Friday night for a District 3 5-A semifinal. Cocalico (9-2) is located in Denver, Lancaster County. The Eagles are not ranked in the Trib HSSN poll.

If York High can get past Cocalico, the Bearcats would likely face a scenario similar to the one that is likely awaiting York Catholic — a top-ranked team in the state. The other District 3 5-A semifinal pits Cedar Cliff (10-2) at Manheim Central (11-0). Manheim Central is the No. 1 team in the PIAA in 5-A, according to the Trib HSSN rankings. Cedar Cliff is unranked.

Like Southern Columbia, Manheim Central has a storied football tradition, with a state 3-A title in 2003 and a record 17 District 3 championships.

Bermudian takes on No. 3 Middletown: There is one other Y-A football team still alive in the postseason — the Bermudian Springs Eagles.

The Eagles (9-3) will play for the District 3 3-A championship vs Middletown (10-1), which is No. 3 in the Trib HSSN 3-A state rankings. The title game is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Cedar Crest High School. Middletown is the two-time defending District 3 3-A champion. The Blue Raiders lost in the state 3-A final in each of those seasons.

Bermudian is unranked in the Trib HSSN poll, but is coming off an upset of previously unbeaten Lancaster Catholic (10-1) in the District 3 3-A semifinals, 20-10. The Crusaders had been ranked No. 5 in the state in 3-A in the Trib HSSN rankings.

COMPLETE RANKINGS

Following are the complete Trib HSSN state football rankings. Each team's record and previous ranking are in parenthesis. The poll is distributed by Don Rebel, who is a (Greensburg) Tribune-Review (TNS) staff writer. You can contact Rebel at drebel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TheDonRebel.

Class 6-A

1. St. Joseph’s Prep (9-0, 1): The Hawks beat LaSalle College, 23-13. On Saturday, they face Northeast in the District 12 championship.

2. Coatesville (12-0, 2): The Red Raiders beat Downingtown East, 38-19. On Friday, they playGarnet Valley in a District 1 semifinal.

3. Harrisburg (11-1, 4): The Cougars beat West Lawn Wilson, 36-12. On Friday or Saturday, they face Central Dauphin in the District 3 championship.

4. Pine-Richland (9-2, 5): The Rams beat Mt. Lebanon, 46-16. On Saturday, they play Seneca Valley in the WPIAL championship game broadcast on Trib HSSN.

5. North Penn (12-0, NR): The Knights beat Neshaminy, 13-6. On Friday, they play Downingtown West in a District 1 semifinal.

Out: North Allegheny

Class 5-A

1. Manheim Central (11-0, 1): The Barons beat Governor Mifflin, 51-14. On Friday, they play Cedar Cliff in a District 3 semifinal.

2. Gateway (12-0, 2): The Gators beat Franklin Regional, 35-0. On Friday, they face West Allegheny in a WPIAL semifinal broadcast on Trib HSSN.

3. Penn Hills (12-0, 3): The Indians beat McKeesport, 34-7. On Friday, they play Peters Township in a WPIAL semifinal broadcast on Trib HSSN.

4. York High (11-1, 4): The Bearcats beat Shippensburg, 22-6. On Friday, they face Cocalico in a District 3 semifinal.

5. Penn Wood (11-1, 5): The Patriots beat Interboro, 44-28. On Friday, they play West Chester Rustin in a District 1 semifinal.

Out: Nobody

Class 4-A

1. Thomas Jefferson (11-0, 1): The Jaguars beat Blackhawk, 47-7. On Saturday, they play South Fayette for the WPIAL championship broadcast on Trib HSSN.

2. Bishop McDevitt (10-1, 2): The Crusaders beat West Perry, 49-14. On Friday, they face Conrad Weiser in a District 3 semifinal.

3. Valley View (12-0, 3): The Cougars beat West Scranton, 61-12. On Friday, they play Dallas in the District 2 championship.

4. Imhotep Charter (8-2, 4): The Panthers beat John Bartram, 46-8. On Friday, they face Cardinal O’Hara in the District 12 championship.

5. Cathedral Prep (9-3, 5): The Ramblers beat University Prep, 52-8. On Friday, they play Clearfield in a PIAA first-round game.

Out: Nobody

Class 3-A

1. Conwell-Egan Catholic (12-0, 1): The Eagles beat New Hope-Solebury, 42-13. On Friday, they play North Schuykill in a PIAA first-round game.

2. Aliquippa (11-1, 2): The Quips beat Beaver Falls, 42-14. On Saturday, they face Derry in a WPIAL championship game broadcast on Trib HSSN.

3. Middletown (10-1, 3): The Blue Raiders beat Wyomissing, 41-6. On Friday, they play Bermudian Springs in the District 3 championship.

4. Grove City (11-0, 4): The Eagles beat Slippery Rock, 26-9. On Friday, they face Sharon for the District 10 championship.

5. Scranton Prep (11-1, NR): The Cavaliers beat Western Wayne, 28-0. On Saturday, they play Lakeland for the District 2 championship.

Out: Lancaster Catholic

Class 2-A

1. Southern Columbia (12-0, 1): The Tigers beat Troy, 69-16. On Friday, they play Mt. Carmel for the District 4 championship.

2. Ligonier Valley (12-0, 2): The Rams beat Bellwood-Antis, 34-7. On Friday, they face Richland in a District 6 championship game broadcast on Trib HSSN.

3. Wilmington (10-1, 3): The Greyhounds beat Sharpsville, 50-7. On Friday, they play Chestnut Ridge in a PIAA first-round game.

4. York Catholic (12-0, 5): The Fighting Irish beat Delone Catholic, 28-21. They have a bye this weekend.

5. West Catholic (10-2, NR): The Burrs beat Bishop McDevitt, 34-33, in overtime. On Saturday, they face Dunmore in a PIAA first-round game.

Out: Shady Side Academy

Class 1-A

1. Farrell (11-0, 1): The Steelers beat West Middlesex, 50-6. On Saturday, they play Shade in a PIAA first-round game.

2. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (11-1, 4): The Chargers beat Clairton, 27-7. On Saturday, they face No. 3 Rochester in a WPIAL championship game broadcast on Trib HSSN.

3. Rochester (11-1, NR): The Rams beat Jeannette, 27-0. On Saturday, they play No. 2 OLSH in a WPIAL championship game broadcast on Trib HSSN.

4. Smethport (11-0, NR): The Hubbers beat Curwensville, 28-0. On Friday or Saturday, they play Coudersport in the District 9 championship.

5. Lackawanna Trail (11-1, NR): The Lions beat Bristol, 45-7. On Friday, they play Tri-Valley in a PIAA first round game.

Out: Jeannette, Clairton, Williams Valley.