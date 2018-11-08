CLOSE VIDEO: York High head coach Russ Stoner talks about Star players Dayjure Stewart, Rob Rideout and Seth Bernstein after the Bearcats’ win vs Dallastown JACOB CALVIN MEYER, 717-505-5406/@jcalvinmeyer

Buy Photo York High's Dayjure Stewart runs the ball for a touchdown during football action against Central York at Smalls Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. York High would win the game 54-14, sharing the Division 1 title with Red Lion. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo Story Highlights Division I: York High's Dayjure Stewart wins Offensive Player of the Year.

Division I: Red Lion's Elijah Workinger wins Defensive Player of the Year.

Division II: Gettysburg RB Ammon Robinson and LB Austin Heiser named top D-II players.

Division III: York Catholic's Jarred and Harris Kohl share Defensive Player of the Year award.

This York-Adams League football season has been a star-studded one.

The top teams in Division I have legitimate, college-level players on offense, and they all performed like it.

Central York’s Cade Pribula put up video game numbers; Dallastown’s Nyzair Smith touched the ball a whopping 269 times in 10 games and totaled 2,000 total yards; York High’s Rob Rideout is scoring on 33 percent of his touches and is averaging 32.7 yards per reception.

But it isn’t difficult to answer who the top offensive player in Division I was this year. The York-Adams League coaches have released their all-star teams, and the D-I coaches voted York High’s Dayjure Stewart as the league’s Offensive Player of the Year.

“It’s a big milestone for me,” Stewart said. “Putting in the hard work and being awarded for it means a lot.”

Stewart gave recognition to the other top players in the league who, in most other seasons, would have won the award.

“They’re all great athletes,” Stewart said. “Cade broke the passing record and led his team to another playoff game, and Nyzair did a lot of great stuff on the field. I think we all deserve the Offensive Player of the Year award, but they only give out one.”

Buy Photo York High' Dayjure Stewart, top, works to get over Dallastown's Jamal Brandon, lower left, and Malik Key during football action at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Sept. 28, 2018. York High would win the game 68-35. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Stewart's impressive senior campaign: The 6-feet tall, 200-pound senior rushed for 2,240 yards and 32 touchdowns in the regular season. He added to his totals last week with a 468-yard, four-touchdown performance in a District 3 Class 5-A playoff victory over Northern York. He’s tallied 12 yards a carry across his 225 rushes – nearly three yards better than any other Y-A League ball-carrier.

York High head coach Russ Stoner said the same thing about Stewart that he’s said all season: “You can’t teach what he does on the field.”

“We try to put him in the right spots and let the God-given talent take over,” he said. “To put up the numbers that he put up this year with our team averaging only 41 plays a game is insane. He’s doing this without that many touches. That just tells you what kind of player he is.”

Red Lion head coach Jesse Shay, who said earlier this season that Stewart was the best running back he’s see in the Y-A League since Shay’s arrival, said the star is crucial to the Bearcats’ success.

“If you remove that player from that team, they’re still good, but they’re nowhere near as great as they are,” Shay said. “He’s a special player. His combination of speed and strength is something that a lot of teams struggled with.”

CLOSE VIDEO: Red Lion's Jesse Shay talks about his defense, WR Randy Fizer, QB Zach Mentzer and captain Eli Workinger after Red Lion's win over Waynesboro. JACOB CALVIN MEYER, 717-505-5406/@jcalvinmeyer

Buy Photo Red Lion's Elijah Workinger gets taken down by Central York during football action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2018. Red Lion would win the game 56-28. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Workinger named D-I’s top defensive player: Red Lion middle linebacker Elijah Workinger was named the D-I Defensive Player of the Year.

With stiff competition like Rideout, a cornerback who was the 2017 D-I Defensive Player of the Year, Shay said his senior captain deserved the award because he was “the best player on, statistically, the best defense in the league.”

“I think that our defense was a maybe overlooked story through most of the season,” Shay said. “We got some credit in the York High game, and rightfully so for holding them to 20 points. Every big game we had in the league, they played out of their minds.”

Workinger was also named a first-team tight end and a first-team kicker. He finished fourth in the league in scoring with 118 points on eight touchdowns, 46 extra points and eight field goals. On defense, he tallied 136 tackles, averaging 13.6 per game.

“He’s our Mr. Everything. He does it all for us,” Shay said. “He led our team in tackles and in scoring. I can’t imagine that happens too often. It’s really hard to explain how important he was to our team.”

Gettysburg sweeps Division II awards: Gettysburg claimed both Division II awards, with running back Ammon Robinson being named the division’s top offensive player and middle linebacker Austin Heiser earning the award for top defensive player.

Robinson finished third in the Y-A League in rushing with 1,439 yards, averaging 9.3 a pop. He was second in the league in touchdowns with 29.

“He hits the hole well, and when he goes he goes,” said West York head coach Jeremy Jones. “He can also get to the edge and take off. He has excellent vision.”

Lane, Brown share D-III award: The top offensive player in Division III was split between Littlestown’s Jakob Lane and Delone’s Logan Brown.

Lane threw for 1,790 yards and 19 touchdowns versus 16 interceptions, while Brown rushed for 1,072 yards and 22 scores.

Kohl twins share defensive award: York Catholic’s defense was one of the best units during the regular season in the entire league, and its top two players will share the Defensive Player of the Year award.

CLOSE VIDEO: Jarred and Harris Kohl talk about being competitive, loving defense and York Catholic’s big game against Delone Friday. JACOB CALVIN MEYER, 717-505-5406

Jarred Kohl, a middle linebacker, and Harris Kohl, a defensive tackle, put up near-identical statistics for the defense that is allowing less than 10 points a game. The two seniors combined for 171 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, nine sacks and six takeaways.

“They’re guys who don’t stop; they’re 120 percent all the time,” said York Catholic head coach Eric Depew. “It’s nice that they’re identical twins and they had the same stats. They’re twins, but they’re one heartbeat. They’re very special young men.”

Top coaches awarded: Stoner was named the top coach in Division I, leading the Bearcats to a 9-1 record for the second straight season following a 1-19 total in the two previous years.

“Coach Stoner deserves that award,” Stewart said. “From us as players to off the field stuff like our grades, he’s made us better.”

Gettysburg’s Matt Heiser, who led the Warriors to an 8-2 record and a D-II title, and Depew, who coached the Irish to an undefeated regular season, both won Coach of the Year in their respective divisions.

Overall honors: No Y-A League team had more all-stars than Gettysburg, as the Warriors claimed 23 first-team, second-team and honorable mention awards.

York High led all Division I teams with 21, while Red Lion and Central followed with 20 and 17, respectively.

West York, Eastern and Dover each had 15 to trail Gettysburg. York Catholic tallied 20 all-stars, beating out Bermudian (14) and Littlestown (12).

Full list of all-stars

Division I

Coach of the Year: Russ Stoner, York High.

Offensive Player of the Year: Dayjure Stewart, running back, York High

Defensive Player of the Year: Eli Workinger, inside linebacker, Red Lion

First-team offense:

Quarterback: Cade Pribula, Central York; Running back: Dayjure Stewart, York High; Nyzair Smith, Dallastown; Manny Capo, Northeastern; Wide receiver: Rob Rideout, York High; Randy Fizer, Red Lion; Saahir Cornelius, Central York; Abdul Janneh, New Oxford; Tight end: Eli Workinger, Red Lion; Offensive tackle: Carter Puryear, Northeastern; Devin Gaffney, Central York; Guard: Ian McNaughton, Central York; Jared Miller, Red Lion; Center: Raymond Christas, Dallastown;

Second-team offense

Quarterback: Zach Mentzer, Red Lion; Running back: Tyler Ness, Red Lion; Tobee Stokes, York High; Braden Brandt, Spring Grove; Wide receiver: Taylor Wright-Rawls, Central York; Robby Elzinga, Northeastern; Jordan Lagana, Northeastern; Briar Fultz, Spring Grove; Tight end: Reid Hershner, Central York; Offensive tackle: Josh Griffith, York High; Dalton Stacho, South Western; Guard: Antonio Jones, York High; Trey Bernstein, York High; Center: Xjavier Ramos, York High.

Honorable mention offense

Quarterback: Zech Sanderson, Northeastern; Wide receiver: Ben Hornberger, Red Lion; Anthony Jamison, York High; Tino Conquest, York High; Tight end: Armon White, York High; Offensive tackle: Lucas Skelly, Dallastown; Kairen Gordon-Bey, Red Lion; Tyler Lacey, New Oxford; Dwayne Beatty, York High; Guard: Josh Tippin, South Western; Zander Stambaugh, New Oxford; Jamal Brandon, Dallastown.

First-team defense/special teams:

Defensive end: Matt Asobayire, Dallastown; Reid Hershner, Central York; Defensive tackle: Raymond Christas, Dallastown; Kelvin Brown, Northeastern; Inside linebacker: Eli Workinger, Red Lion; Eric Glass Jr., Spring Grove; Outside linebacker: Dayjure Stewart, York High; Justin Dillon, Red Lion; Cornerback: Rob Rideout, York High; Darnell Johnson, Central York; Safety: Saahir Cornelius, Central York; Ben Hornberger, Red Lion; Kicker: Eli Workinger, Red Lion; Punter: Daniel Simpson, Spring Grove; Returner: Dayjure Stewart, York High.

Second team defense/special teams

Defensive end: Kaheel Allen, York High; Cole Renfro, Red Lion; Defensive tackle: Charles Gaither, South Western; Ben Bartkowski, Central York; Inside linebacker: George Drivas, Central York; Malik Bowman, Dallastown; Outside linebacker: Anthony Tsirigos, Central York; Austyn Hayes, Northeastern; Cornerback: Jason Nazarenus, Red Lion; Abdul Janneh, New Oxford; Safety: Beau Pribula, Central York; Tyler Ness, Red Lion; Kicker: Nick Basile, Central York; Punter: Mitchell Groh, Dallastown; Returner: Abdul Janneh, New Oxford.

Honorable mention defense/special teams

Defensive end: Brandon Michael, Northeastern; Bailey Royer, Red Lion; Maurice Feazell, York High; Riley Merrill, Spring Grove; Jarred Rolle, New Oxford; Defensive tackle: Lucas Skelly, Dallastown; Isaiah Peterson, York High; Dalton Stacho, South Western; Willie Molina, York High; Kairen Gordon-Bey, Red Lion; Inside linebacker: Jaydon Suero, Northeastern; Kyle Williams, Northeastern; Aaron Johnson, York High; Austin Fuhrman, South Western; Outside linebacker: Marcellus John, York High; Brayden Brandt, Spring Grove; Kadan Smith, Red Lion; Kurt Keough, Red Lion; Cornerback: Mason Myers, Central York; Troy Conway, Northeastern; Tobee Stokes, York High; Kobe Martin, Red Lion; Kicker: Keenan Fullerton, Dallastown; Casey Slater, South Western; Punter: Nick Basile, Central York; Returner: Mason Myers, Central York; Randy Fizer, Red Lion.

Division II

Coach of the Year: Matt Heiser, Gettysburg

Offensive Player of the Year: Ammon Robinson, running back, Gettysburg

Defensive Player of the Year: Austin Heiser, inside linebacker, Gettysburg

First-team offense:

Quarterback: Corey Wise, West York; Running back: Ammon Robinson, Gettysburg; Savion Harrison, York Suburban; Ay’Jaun Marshall, West York; Wide receiver: Charles Warren, Gettysburg; Andrew LaManna, West York; Demonte Martin, Eastern York; Dylan Zurin, Eastern York; Tight end: Garrett Lowe, Kennard-Dale; Offensive tackle: Garth Barclay, York Suburban; Robert Hatfield, Gettysburg; Guard: Jacob Schaub, Gettysburg; Austin Coy, West York; Center: Jacob Snelbaker, Dover.

Second-team offense:

Quarterback: Trevor Seitz, Eastern York; Running back: Wyatt McCleary, Kennard-Dale; Derek Arevalo, Dover; Dan Clapp, Susquehannock; Wide receivers: Dallas Evans, Dover; Shane Kauffman, West York; Tight end: Austin Heiser, Gettysburg; Offensive tackle: Patrick Maloney, Kennard-Dale; Devante Embrey-Banks, York Suburban; Toby Day, Gettysburg; Guard: Jack Helsel, Dover; Nasier Spellman, York Suburban; Austin Baker, Eastern York; Jared Elamri, Eastern York. Center: Juan Neri, Gettysburg; Jacob Snyder, West York.

Honorable mention offense

Quarterback: Justin Johnson, Dover; Zach Ketterman, Gettysburg; Kenny Rhyne, Susquehannock; Running back: Charlie Burnette, Gettysburg; Allen Clapp, Susquehannock; Kaleb Corwell, Eastern York; Tight end: Luke Stine, West York; Emmit Silar, Eastern York; Offensive tackle: Neijon Gonzalez, Eastern York; Guard: Wesley Forrester, Kennard-Dale; Center: Toby Day, Gettysburg.

First team defense/special teams

Defensive end: Jacob Schaub, Gettysburg; Garth Barclay, York Suburban; Defensive tackle: Jacob Snelbaker, Dover; Luke Ohmann, Susquehannock; Inside linebacker: Brandon Lawyer, Dover; Austin Heiser, Gettysburg; Outside linebacker: Charlie Burnette, Gettysburg; Allen Clapp, Susquehannock; Cornerback: Ammon Robinson, Gettysburg; Savion Harrsion, York Suburban; Safety: Simeon Davis, Gettysburg; Justin Wetzel, West York; Kicker: Jake Bridel, Gettysburg; Punter: Derek Arevalo, Dover; Returner: Ammon Robinson, Gettysburg.

Second team defense/special teams

Defensive end: Tyler Sengia, Dover; Austin Coy, West York; Defensive tackle: Devin McIntosh, Gettysburg; Nasier Spellman, York Suburban; Inside linebacker: Nathan Calaman, Dover; Gunnar Pennington, Gettysburg; Andrew LaManna, West York; Outside linebacker: Shane Klinedinst, Dover; Justin Griffith, York Suburban; Cornerback: Charles Warren, Gettysburg; Shane Kauffman, West York; Safety: Shaun Hinkle, Dover; Kenny Rhyne, Susquehannock; Kicker: Devin Crone, Dover; Punter: Andrew LaManna, West York; Returner: Ay’Jaun Marshall, West York.

Honorable mention defense/special teams

Defensive end: Patrick Maloney, Kennard-Dale; Hunter Williams, Gettysburg; Luke Stine, West York; Inside linebacker: Ryan Gibney, Kennard-Dale; Wyatt McCleary, Kennard-Dale; Marcos Valdes, York Suburban; Eliot Whiteside, Eastern York; Outside linebacker: Eric Hemler, Gettysburg; Trent Ketterman, West York; Neijon Gonzalez, Eastern York; Cornerback: Dallas Evans, Dover; Donald Dent, York Suburban; Dylan Zurin, Eastern York; Demonte Martin, Eastern York; Safety: David Moye, York Suburban; Bryce Henise, Eastern York; Kicker: Brady Bixler, Eastern York; Punter: Jake Bridel, Gettysburg; Returner: Derek Arevalo, Dover.

Division III

Coach of the Year: Eric Depew, York Catholic

Co-Offensive Player of the Year: Jakob Lane, quarterback, Littlestown; Logan Brown, quarterback, Delone Catholic

Co-Defensive Player of the Year: Jarred Kohl, inside linebacker, York Catholic; Harris Kohl, defensive tackle, York Catholic

First-team offense:

Quarterback: Jakob Lane, Littlestown; Running back: Logan Brown, Delone Catholic; Corbin Brown, Littlestown; Cole Witman, York Catholic; Trace Grim, Bermudian Springs; Wide receiver: Jacob Thomas, Littlestown; Manuel Montes, York Catholic; Kolt Byers, Bermudian Springs; Josh Postell, Hanover; Tight end: Brady McClintock, Littlestown; Offensive tackle: Malachi Fodor, Littlestown; Jarred Kohl, York Catholic; Guard: Richard Pokrivka, York Catholic; Nate McCollum, Bermudian Springs; Andrew Shipley, Delone Catholic; Center: Harris Kohl, York Catholic.

Second-team offense:

Quarterback: Chase Dull, Bermudian Springs; Running back: Tyler Monto, York Catholic; Jason Penton; Littlestown; Massimo Antolick, York Catholic; Wide receiver: Mason Clabaugh, Delone Catholic; Chase Wood, Bermudian Springs; Tight end: Noah Kiel, York Catholic; Offensive tackle: Billy Novak, Bermudian Springs; Zack Groft, Delone Catholic; Guard: Luke Brauer, York Catholic; Dylan Morey, Littlestown; Center: Hunter Laugerman, Hanover.

Honorable mention offense

Quarterback: Evan Brady, Delone Catholic; Wesley Burns, York Catholic; Running back: De’Kzeon Wyche, York Tech; Tight end: Tyler Sims, Bermudian Springs; Center: Sam Barnes, Littlestown; Carter King, Bermudian Springs.

First-team defense/special teams

Defensive end: Nate McCollum, Bermudian Springs; Richard Pokrivka, York Catholic; Defensive tackle: Malachi Fodor, Littlestown; Harris Kohl, York Catholic; Inside linebacker: Trace Grim, Bermudian Springs; Dylan Morey, Littlestown; Jarred Kohl, York Catholic; Outside linebacker: Tyler Sims, Bermudian Springs; Corbin Brown, Littlestown; Cornerback: Chase Wood, Bermudian Springs; Logan Brown, Delone Catholic; Safety: Massimo Antolick, York Catholic; Evan Brady, Delone Catholic; Kicker: Nicholas DeMarco, York Catholic; Punter: Nicholas DeMarco, York Catholic; Returner: Massimo Antolick, York Catholic.

Second team defense/special teams:

Defensive end: Sam Duvall, Hanover; Andrew Shipley, Delone Catholic; Defensive tackle: Billy Novak, Bermudian Springs; Ethan Favorite, Fairfield; Inside linebacker: Tyler Monto, Delone Catholic; Outside linebacker: Joey Quealy, Fairfield; Connor Phillips, York Catholic; Cornerback: Ben Moir, York Catholic; Tyrese Murray, York Catholic; Safety: Garrett Stadler, Fairfield; Kicker: Nick Wright, Biglerville; Kolt Byers, Bermudian Springs; Punter: Corbin Brown, Littlestown; Returner: Joey Quealy, Fairfield.

Honorable mention defense/special teams:

Defensive tackle: Johnny Sanchez, Biglerville; Inside linebacker: Nick Mezger, Fairfield; Peyton Stadler, Fairfield; Outside linebacker: Joe Hernandez, Delone Catholic; De’Kzeon Wyche, York Tech; Cornerback: Elijah Jarosz, Fairfield; Nick Wheeler, Fairfield.

Reach Jacob Calvin Meyer at jmeyer@yorkdispatch.com