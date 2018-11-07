Buy Photo York High celebrates a touchdown during a District 3 Class 5-A first-round football playoff game against Northern York at Small Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Nov. 2, 2018. York High would win the game 42-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

York High's football game on Friday night vs. Shippensburg will now be played at Chambersburg High School.

The Bearcats (10-1) and the Greyhounds (10-1) will face off in the District 3 Class 5-A quarterfinals. Game time remains 7 p.m.

Chambersburg's Trojan Stadium features a synthetic turf surface, while Shippensburg's Memorial Park has a natural grass field. Shippensburg's field took a severe beating during last Friday's 6-0 victory over Northeastern, which was played in a torrential downpour.

Additional rain fell on the field on Tuesday and more rain is forecast for Friday.

York High is coming off a 42-7 win on Friday vs. Northern York.