York High's football game on Friday night vs. Shippensburg will now be played at Chambersburg High School.
The Bearcats (10-1) and the Greyhounds (10-1) will face off in the District 3 Class 5-A quarterfinals. Game time remains 7 p.m.
Chambersburg's Trojan Stadium features a synthetic turf surface, while Shippensburg's Memorial Park has a natural grass field. Shippensburg's field took a severe beating during last Friday's 6-0 victory over Northeastern, which was played in a torrential downpour.
Additional rain fell on the field on Tuesday and more rain is forecast for Friday.
York High is coming off a 42-7 win on Friday vs. Northern York.
