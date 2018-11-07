CLOSE VIDEO: York High head coach Russ Stoner talks after the Bearcats claim a share of the D-I title with a 54-14 win over Central York JACOB CALVIN MEYER, 717-505-5406/@jcalvinmeyer

Buy Photo York High celebrates a touchdown during District 3, Class 5-A first-round football playoff action against Northern York at Smalls Athletic Field in York City, Friday, Nov. 2, 2018. The Bearcats travel to Shippensburg Friday in the District 3 Class 5-A quarterfinals. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo Story Highlights Class 5-A: York High travels to Shippensburg in the quarterfinals.

Class 4-A: Conrad Weiser hosts Gettysburg in a match-up between two similar squads.

Class 3-A: Bermudian travels to top-seeded Lancaster Catholic for a chance to go to the title game.

Class 2-A: York Catholic and Delone Catholic meet again in the championship game.

The following are high school football game capsules for York-Adams League teams in the District 3 playoffs. All games are at 7 p.m. on Friday.

CLASS 5-A QUARTERFINAL

►No. 6 York High (10-1) vs. No. 3 Shippensburg (10-1) at Chambersburg High School: This game was originally scheduled for Shippensburg's Memorial Park, a natural grass field, but was moved to Chambersburg High, which has a synthetic turf surface.

Both squads played in a torrential downpour last Friday, but the outcome of the two games couldn’t have been more different.

The Greyhounds eked out a 6-0 victory over Northeastern, with their lone score on an Adam Houser 3-yard run in the first quarter. The Greyhounds’ defense forced 11 Northeastern fumbles in the heavy rain to secure the victory. In that game, Shippensburg's grass field took a severe beating, leading to a change in venue for the York High game.

York High, meanwhile, trounced Northern York 42-7, with running back Dayjure Stewart breaking a District 3 playoff record. The senior rushed for 468 yards and four touchdowns on 39 carries. The rushing total is the most ever in a D-3 playoff game.

Houser is Shippensburg’s greatest threat on offense, rushing for 1,869 yards and 24 touchdowns on 239 carries. He’s averaging 7.8 yards per carry.

While those numbers are spectacular, they don’t compare to Stewart’s. The York High bell cow is averaging 12 yards a carry across 225 totes for 2,708 yards and 36 touchdowns.

The win over the Polar Bears last week wasn’t flawless, however, as the Bearcats put the ball on the turf four times, with Stewart accounting for three of them. Weather projections predict rain Friday night in Shippensburg, and as with most games in bad conditions, the team who wins the turnover differential will have the advantage.

York High will be the fifth York-Adams League school the Greyhounds have faced off against this season. Shippensburg defeated Dover, West York and Northeastern by one score, while also beating Bermudian Springs 37-17.

The two squads have two common opponents: Northeastern and Northern York. Both teams narrowly topped Northeastern, but York High’s defeat of Northern was more convincing than Shippensburg’s 7-0 triumph.

The winner will play the victor of the Cocalico-Solanco match-up in the semifinals.

CLASS 4-A QUARTERFINAL

►No. 5 Gettysburg (8-2) at No. 4 Conrad Weiser (8-2): The coaches and players on these two squads were probably looking through their windows last week, thankful they weren’t playing in the heavy rain.

Both teams earned byes last week, and that’s not all they have in common. The Warriors and the Scouts share the same record, with both losses coming to good teams. Gettysburg lost to top-seeded Bishop McDevitt and Waynesboro, a playoff team in Class 5-A. Conrad Weiser, meanwhile, lost to sixth-seeded Susquehanna and Cocalico, a playoff team in Class 5-A.

After a 1-2 start, Gettysburg is rolling into the playoffs on a seven-game winning streak, while the Scouts have won three straight, including a 17-7 win over Gov. Mifflin to end their season. The two teams do not share any common opponents.

The Warriors are led by running back Ammon Robinson, who is third in the Y-A League in rushing with 1,439 yards and 29 touchdowns. He is second in the league in yards per carry at 9.3.

The winner will play either McDevitt or West Perry in the semifinals.

CLASS 3-A SEMIFINAL

►No. 5 Bermudian Springs (8-3) at No. 1 Lancaster Catholic (10-0): The Eagles pulled off an upset last week, and they’re hoping for the same magic in the semifinals.

Bermudian defeated Annville-Cleona 14-7 in the quarterfinals and will play the top team in Class 3-A. The undefeated Crusaders are beating opponents by an average of 28.2 points per game. They are allowing a mere 8.2 points a game out of the Lancaster-Lebanon league.

After back-to-back losses to York Catholic and Delone (two teams with one combined loss), Bermudian has rolled off four straight wins. Trace Grim and Domenic Florea have combined for more than 1,300 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns. Quarterback Chase Dull has thrown 11 touchdowns and rushed for 13.

The only common opponent between the two teams is Annville-Cleona. The Crusaders topped the Dutchmen 23-14 in September, similar to the one-score victory the Eagles claimed last week.

The victor will play the winner of Middletown vs. Wyomissing in the championship game.

Buy Photo York Catholic's Wesley Burns carries the ball during football action against Susquehannock at Susquehannock High School in Glen Rock, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018. The Irish will play Delone Friday in the District 3 Class 2-A championship. DISPATCH FILE PHOTO (Photo: The York Dispatch)

CLASS 2-A FINAL

►No. 1 York Catholic (11-0) vs. No. 2 Delone Catholic (10-1): The lone championship game in District 3 is between the Irish and the Squires at South Western High School.

The two York-Adams League Division III squads will compete for the second time this season. York Catholic came out on top, 35-7, in a home game three weeks ago. The Irish post the league’s top defense, allowing 8.4 points per game.

The match-up earlier this season was Delone’s only loss. The Squires have been one of the most dominant teams in the district. Delone has a 373-point differential, which is the best in the Y-A League.

York Catholic topped Steel-High 21-0 last week in a mud pit, while Delone beat Upper Dauphin 48-23 on Saturday.

The Irish are led by twins Jarred and Harris Kohl, while the Squires hope quarterback Evan Brady and running back Logan Brown can lead them to a victory.

The winner will advance to the state playoffs.

Reach Jacob Calvin Meyer at jmeyer@yorkdispatch.com.