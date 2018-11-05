CLOSE VIDEO: York High head coach Russ Stoner talks after the Bearcats claim a share of the D-I title with a 54-14 win over Central York JACOB CALVIN MEYER, 717-505-5406/@jcalvinmeyer

York High players celebrate a touchdown during Friday's 42-7 triumph over Northern York. Dawn J. Sagert photo

Story Highlights The latest Trib HSSN high school state football rankings have come out.

York High (10-1) remained at No. 4 in the Class 5-A rankings.

York Catholic (11-0) is still at No. 5 in the Class 2-A rankings.

The York High and York Catholic football teams are holding steady in the latest Trib HSSN high school state rankings.

After earning easy victories in the first round of the District 3 playoffs this past weekend, the Bearcats and Fighting Irish maintained their positions from a week ago.

After a 42-7 triumph over Northern York in the Class 5-A district playoffs, York High (10-1) still sits at No. 4 in the PIAA 5-A rankings. The Bearcats travel to Shippensburg (10-1) at 7 Friday night in a district 5-A quarterfinal.

York Catholic, meanwhile, remained at No. 5 in the 2-A state rankings after a 21-0 beating of Steel-High on Friday. The Irish (11-0) take on Delone Catholic (10-1) in the District 3 2-A title game at 7 p.m. Friday at South Western.

York Catholic handed Delone its only loss of the season during the regular season, 35-7.

Following is the PIAA Top 5 in each of the six classifications. Their ranking from last week is the number in parenthesis after their record.

CLASS 6-A

1. St. Joseph’s Prep (8-0, 1): The Hawks beat Roman Catholic, 38-0. On Friday, they face LaSalle College in a District 12 semifinal.

2. Coatesville (11-0, 2): The Red Raiders beat Central Bucks East, 48-10. On Friday, they face Downingtown East in a District 1 quarterfinal.

3. North Allegheny (10-0, 3): The Tigers had a bye. On Friday, they host Seneca Valley in a WPIAL semifinal.

4. Harrisburg (10-1, 4): The Cougars beat (Landisville) Hempfield, 42-0. On Saturday, they host West Lawn Wilson in a District 3 semifinal.

5. Pine-Richland (8-2, 5): The Rams had a bye. On Friday, they host Mt. Lebanon in a WPIAL semifinal.

Out: Nobody

CLASS 5-A

1. Manheim Central (10-0, 1): The Barons had a bye. On Friday, they play Governor Mifflin in a District 3 quarterfinal.

2. Gateway (11-0, 2): The Gators beat Kiski Area, 63-7. On Friday, they play Franklin Regional in a WPIAL quarterfinal.

3. Penn Hills (11-0, 3): The Indians beat Latrobe, 55-7. On Friday, they play McKeesport in a WPIAL quarterfinal.

4. York High (10-1, 4): The Bearcats beat Northern York, 42-7. On Friday, they play at Shippensburg in a District 3 quarterfinal.

5. Penn Wood (10-1, 5): The Patriots beat Kennett, 40-6. On Friday, they play Interboro in a District 1 quarterfinal.

Out: Nobody

CLASS 4-A

1. Thomas Jefferson (10-0, 11): The Jaguars beat New Castle, 49-16. On Friday, they play Blackhawk in a WPIAL semifinal.

2. Bishop McDevitt (9-1, 2): The Crusaders had a bye. On Friday, they play West Perry in a District 3 quarterfinal.

3. Valley View (11-0, 3): The Cougars beat Abington Heights, 45-7. On Friday, they play West Scranton in a District 2 semifinal.

4. Imhotep Charter (7-2, NR): The Panthers beat Boys Latin Charter, 32-0. On Friday, they play John Bartram in a District 12 semifinal.

5. Cathedral Prep (8-3, 5): The Ramblers beat Fort LeBouef, 42-12. On Friday, they play University Prep in a PIAA regional final.

Out: Boys Latin Charter

CLASS 3-A

1. Conwell-Egan Catholic (11-0, 1): The Eagles beat High School of the Future, 54-12. On Friday, they play New Hope-Solebury in a PIAA regional final.

2. Aliquippa (10-1, 2): The Quips beat Freeport, 40-17. On Friday, they play Beaver Falls in a WPIAL semifinal.

3. Middletown (9-1, 3): The Blue Raiders had a bye. On Friday, they play Wyomissing in a District 3 semifinal.

4. Grove City (10-0, 4): The Eagles beat Girard, 48-7. On Friday, they play Slippery Rock in a District 10 semifinal.

5. Lancaster Catholic (10-0, 5): The Crusaders had a bye. On Friday, they play Bermudian Springs in a District 3 semifinal.

Out: Nobody

CLASS 2-A

1. Southern Columbia (11-0, 1): The Tigers beat Line Mountain, 42-0. On Friday, they play Troy in a District 2 semifinal.

2. Ligonier Valley (11-0, 2): The Rams beat Marion Center, 42-0. On Friday, they play Bellwood-Antis in a District 6 semifinal.

3. Wilmington (9-1, 3): The Greyhounds beat Greenville, 44-13. On Friday, they play Sharpsville in a District 10 championship game.

4. Shady Side Academy (10-0, 4): The Indians beat Serra Catholic, 22-20. On Friday, they play South Side Beaver in a WPIAL quarterfinal.

5. York Catholic (11-0, 5): The Fighting Irish beat Steelton-Highspire, 21-0. Friday, they play Delone Catholic in a District 3 championship game.

Out: Nobody

CLASS 1-A

1. Farrell (10-0, 1): The Steelers beat Reynolds, 62-6. On Friday, they play West Middlesex in a District 10 title game.

2. Jeannette (11-0, 2): The Jayhawks beat Monessen, 18-14. On Friday, they play Rochester in a WPIAL semifinal.

3. Clairton (9-1, 3): The Bears beat California, 27-17. On Friday, they play No. 4 OLSH in a WPIAL semifinal.

4. OLSH (10-1, 4): The Chargers beat Imani Christian, 60-6. On Friday, they play No. 3 Clairton in a WPIAL semifinal.

5. Williams Valley (9-2, 5): The Vikings beat Marion Catholic, 17-0. On Friday, they play Tri-Valley for the District 11 title.

Out: Nobody

The rankings were compiled by Don Rebel, who is a (Greensburg) Tribune-Review (TNS) staff writer. You can contact him at drebel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TheDonRebel.