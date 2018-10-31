CLOSE VIDEO: York High head coach Russ Stoner talks after the Bearcats claim a share of the D-I title with a 54-14 win over Central York JACOB CALVIN MEYER, 717-505-5406/@jcalvinmeyer

Buy Photo Red Lion's Elijah Workinger, shown here carrying the ball in a game earlier this season, ranks fourth in the York-Adams League in scoring. The senior has scored eight touchdowns and kicked 46 extra points and eight field goals. DISPATCH FILE PHOTO (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo Story Highlights Three: Red Lion QB Zach Mentzer led the Y-A League with only throwing three interceptions.

Two: Eastern's Trevor Seitz and Central's Cade Pribula both threw for more than 2,600 yards.

One: Demonte Martin led all receivers in receptions (58), yards (919) and receiving touchdowns (21).

The high school football regular season is over.

The season saw record-breaking efforts and dazzling single-game performances, dominating teams and shocking upsets.

The year also provided several eye-opening statistics from the league’s top players.

Here’s a rundown of stats after the conclusion of the regular season.

Seven: Most Y-A teams didn’t rely on methodically driving the ball downfield. The top offenses in the league, rather, relied on big plays, many of which came through the air.

Seven is the number of wide receivers who averaged more than 20 yards per reception.

In no surprise, York High’s Rob Rideout led the way with an inconceivable 32.7 yards per catch. The senior caught 23 passes for 752 yards and totaled 19 touchdowns through the air and the ground.

Buy Photo Central York's Saahir Cornelius, right, ranks seventh in yards per reception in the league at 22.1. DISPATCH FILE PHOTO (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Second on the list is West York’s Shane Kauffman, who caught 19 balls for 508 yards — good for a 26.7 average.

Both of Central’s top receivers are on this list. Taylor Wright-Rawls (33 catches for 880 yards and 10 touchdowns) is third with 26.6 a pop, while Saahir Cornelius (39 receptions for 863 yards and 11 scores) is seventh at 22.1.

Also making the top seven are Eastern York’s Dylan Zurin (23.9 yards per reception) in fourth, Gettysburg’s Charles Warren (23.1) in fifth and Northeastern’s Jordan Lagana (22.4) in sixth.

Six: This stat is for the number of touchdowns that Eastern York’s Trevor Seitz has more than any other Y-A passer.

Eastern’s pass-heavy offense put up incredible stats all season, including a stretch in which the junior signal caller topped 400 yards in back-to-back games. Seitz tossed 36 touchdowns vs. 12 interceptions, while Central’s Cade Pribula finished second with 30 scores vs. six picks.

Five: Enough with this talk about quarterbacks and wideouts. Let’s get back to real football: three yards and a cloud of dust.

Buy Photo Dallastown running back Nyzair Smith, right, finished second in the league in rushing yards with 1,922 yards on 253 carries. DISPATCH FILE PHOTO (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Well, maybe for these five York County runners, it’s more like 10 yards and a first down.

York High’s Dayjure Stewart, Dallastown’s Nyzair Smith, Gettysburg’s Ammon Robinson, Suburban’s Savion Harrison and West York’s Ay’Jaun Marshall each rushed for more than 1,000 yards this season.

Stewart headlines the list with 2,240 yards and 32 touchdowns on a 12 yards-per-carry average — all of which are tops in the league.

Smith carried the ball a whopping 253 times — 46 more than any other ball carrier in the league — for 1,922 yards and 25 scores. Robinson (1,439 yards), Harrison (1,231) and Marshall (1,093) round out the list.

Four: Elijah Workinger doesn’t lead his team in receiving yards, rushing yards, touchdowns or touches. On most plays, he’s laying vicious blocks for other runners, or he’s on defense clogging up the middle of the field as a linebacker.

Despite his role, Workinger still ranks fourth in the Y-A League in scoring. The 6-foot, 5-inch, 250-pound senior has scored 118 points this season on eight touchdowns, 46 extra points and eight field goals.

Not the typical size for a kicker, Workinger is one of the best in the league. His range goes back over 40 yards.

Three: Let’s keep the spotlight on the Lions.

The team’s senior quarterback has done almost everything head coach Jesse Shay could have hoped. Zach Mentzer is a game manager, running a steady run-pass option offense and ranking second among QBs in rushing yards and fifth in passing yards.

The number three, however, is probably the stat that Shay and Mentzer are both most happy with — his interception total.

Mentzer is the only QB with double-digit touchdowns to have fewer than five interceptions. His three interceptions rank tied for first among full-time starting QBs with Gettysburg’s Zach Ketterman, who has thrown 102 fewer passes than Mentzer.

Buy Photo Central York quarterback Cade Pribula makes a running gain against Dallastown during football action at Central Friday, October 19, 2018. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Two: While Seitz edged Pribula in passing TDs, the two still had remarkable seasons under center and totaled single-season passing numbers that have been unseen in recent years.

York Suburban’s Thomas Merkle, who owned the career passing yards record before Pribula broke it earlier this season, threw for 2,613 yards in 2015 — the highest total in the last decade.

Both Pribula (2,731 yards) and Seitz (2,693) surpassed that mark, with Pribula doing it in basically nine games. The senior left last week’s contest with an injury in the first quarter.

One: Eastern York’s Demonte Martin ended the regular season first in all three main receiving categories.

The 6-foot, 5-inch senior caught 58 passes for 919 yards and 21 touchdowns. West York’s Andrew LaManna is second in receptions with 54, and Zurin is second in yards with 908. Red Lion’s Randy Fizer is second in receiving touchdowns with 15.

Zero: West York won several close games down the stretch to turn around its season. The Bulldogs won close games against Eastern York, Kennard-Dale and Suburban.

Helping the Bulldogs make the playoffs after an 0-5 start was LaManna, who consistently led the team in receiving yards and ranks near the top in every receiving category in the league.

Zero Y-A players, though, have converted more two-point conversions than LaManna, who uses his 6-foot, 5-inch frame to box out defensive backs on fades in the end zone. His nine two-point conversions are seven more than any other player in the league.

