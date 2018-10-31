CLOSE VIDEO: York High head coach Russ Stoner talks after the Bearcats claim a share of the D-I title with a 54-14 win over Central York JACOB CALVIN MEYER, 717-505-5406/@jcalvinmeyer

Buy Photo York Catholic's Massimo Antolick (middle) hopes to lead the Irish to a semifinal win over Steel-High in the District 3 Class 2-A playoffs. DISPATCH FILE PHOTO (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo Story Highlights Class 6-A: No. 5 Red Lion travels to No. 4 Wilson and No. 6 Central takes on No. 3 Central Dauphin.

Class 5-A: No. 6 York High hosts No. 11 Northern York.

Class 2-A: No. 1 York Catholic hosts No. 4 Steel-High.

The following are high school football game capsules for York-Adams League teams in the District 3 playoffs this weekend. All games are at 7 p.m. Friday unless otherwise noted.

CLASS 6-A

►No. 5 Red Lion (8-2) at No. 4 Wilson (7-3): This is a rematch of last year’s Class 6-A first-round game, and the Lions hope Friday’s outcome isn’t anything like the first. The Bulldogs defeated Red Lion 42-7 last season. Red Lion finished its season with four straight wins, including a 17-10 victory over Dallastown last week to clinch a share of the Division I title with York High. Wilson, meanwhile, has won two straight, including a 39-0 win over McCaskey, which Red Lion defeated 35-12 to open the season. The Lions are led by Zach Mentzer (1,779 passing yards and 21 touchdowns), Randy Fizer (806 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns) and Elijah Workinger (551 total yards and 10 touchdowns). The Lancaster-Lebanon squad will sport a balanced offensive attack with Anthony Futrick (1,362 passing yards and 12 touchdowns), Elijah Morales (954 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns) and Brady Gibble (446 receiving yards and nine touchdowns).

Buy Photo Red Lion's Tyler Ness (left) hopes to lead the Lions to a first-round win over Wilson in the District 3 Class 6-A playoffs. DISPATCH FILE PHOTO (Photo: The York Dispatch)

►No. 6 Central York (8-2) at No. 3 Central Dauphin (7-3): The Panthers are looking to bounce back from a nightmarish loss to York High. Central, which did not make the playoffs last season, lost by 40 points in a Division I title-deciding game to finish third in the division, and the Panthers lost star quarterback Cade Pribula (2,718 yards and 30 touchdowns) to an injury in the first quarter. His status for the game is unknown. Central Dauphin has won its last two games to finish third in the Mid-Penn Commonwealth Conference behind state powerhouses Harrisburg and State College. Senior Adam Burkhart leads the Rams with 991 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns.

CLASS 5-A

►No. 14 Northeastern (5-5) at No. 3 Shippensburg (9-1): The Bobcats are back in the postseason after not making it last year. While the records and seedings may be deceiving, this may be a close one. The only shared opponent between the two schools is Mifflin County. Northeastern defeated Mifflin County 21-19, while Shippensburg fell 26-21 for its lone loss. For Northeastern to win, the Bobcats will have to stop the Greyhounds’ potent rushing attack led by Adam Houser (1,779 yards and 23 touchdowns).

►No. 11 Northern York (6-4) at No. 6 York High (9-1): The Bearcats haven’t won a playoff game since 2008, and that could very well change on Friday. York High is one of three York-Adams League teams to host a first-round playoff game and will play a Northern York team that has lost three of its last five games. Meanwhile, the Bearcats are rolling on a three-game winning streak, including a 54-14 shellacking of Central to claim a share of the D-I title for the second straight season. Quarterback Chris Barrett and running back Kyle Swartz have combined for nearly 2,000 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns for the Mid-Penn squad. York High’s Dayjure Stewart ended the season with a Y-A League-leading 2,240 yards and 32 touchdowns.

Buy Photo York High's Dayjure Stewart hopes to lead the Bearcats to a first-round win over Northern York in the District 3 Class 5-A playoffs on Friday. DISPATCH FILE PHOTO (Photo: The York Dispatch)

CLASS 4-A

►No. 9 West York (5-5) at No. 8 West Perry (7-3): After an 0-5 start, it was hard to imagine the Bulldogs would make the playoffs for the first time since 2015. But the senior-laden squad, led by Ay’Jaun Marshall (1,093 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns) and Andrew LaManna (731 receiving yards and eight scores), found a way to do it. The Bulldogs have won five straight, including their best win of the season last week – a 49-22 win over Dover. The Mid-Penn squad, meanwhile, is limping into the postseason with losses in three of its last four games. The Mustangs are led by Kenyon Johnson and Terrance Quaker, who have combined for 1,800 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns. Both teams lost to Shippensburg earlier this season, with West York falling 21-14 and West Perry losing 34-21.

CLASS 3-A

►No. 5 Bermudian Springs (7-3) at No. 4 Annville-Cleona (7-3): The Eagles are rolling into the playoffs on a three-game winning streak, including a 28-19 win over Littlestown two weeks ago. This is Bermudian’s third straight season making the playoffs. The Eagles lost 42-7 to Middletown in the first round last season and haven’t won a playoff game since 2014. Bermudian is led by senior quarterback Chase Dull, who has accounted for 22 touchdowns this season. The Dutchmen of the Lancaster-Lebanon League employ a run-heavy offense, with Caleb Turner, Trevor Porche and Jeremy Bours Jr. totaling 2,277 yards and 25 touchdowns.

►No. 6 Littlestown (7-3) at No. 3 Wyomissing (8-2): This match-up is one of the few being played on Saturday, due to Wyomissing not having lights. The game will either be played at 1:30 at Wyomissing or at 7 p.m. at Albright College. This game is also a rematch of last season’s first-round match-up, with Wyomissing eking out a 13-9 victory. The Thunderbolts are coming off a season in which they lost to every good team they played, while the Berks Inter-County Conference team lost only two games, one of which came to end its season (28-7 to Berks Catholic).

CLASS 2-A

►No. 4 Steel-High (4-6) at No. 1 York Catholic (10-0): With only four teams making the Class 2-A playoffs, the Fighting Irish are one game away from a District 3 title game — and it could come against rival Delone Catholic. This is the sixth-straight season the Irish have made the postseason. Eric Depew and the Irish are hunting their first District 3 crown since 2016. Depew is familiar with Steel-High, which the Irish faced in the playoffs each year between 2013-15. The Steamrollers defeated York Catholic in the 2013 Class 1-A title game, while the Irish got revenge in the first round in 2014 and 2015. Steel-High limped into the postseason with three straight losses. Both teams easily defeated Biglerville, while York Catholic defeated Delone, which beat the Mid-Penn squad by 35 points.

►No. 3 Upper Dauphin (9-1) at No. 2 Delone Catholic (9-1): Most teams would love to go 9-1 and be disappointed. The York Catholic loss was a shocker for the Squires, but the squad is still outscoring its opponents by 348 points this season. The postseason appearance is Delone’s first since 2014, before Corey Zortman became head coach. Upper Dauphin is also in a similar position to Delone. The Trojans’ only loss was to Halifax, the best Class 1-A team in the district. Since the loss, Upper Dauphin has won five straight. As a team, Upper Dauphin has rushed for more than 3,459 yards. Delone has totaled 2,982 yards on the ground, while quarterback Evan Brady has thrown for nearly 1,000 and 16 scores.

CLASS 1-A

►No. 2 Fairfield (2-7) at No. 1 Halifax (9-1): With only three Class 1-A schools in the district, the Green Knights and the Wildcats will play for all the marbles. Halifax finished tied for first in the Tri-Valley, while Fairfield was second to last in Y-A Division III. The Wildcats have only allowed 131 points all season, while the Green Knights have allowed 120 in the last three games. Halifax quarterback London Johnson has thrown for 1,490 yards, while the team has totaled nearly 2,000 yards on the season. Fairfield fell to Steel-High in the title game last season.

Reach Jacob Calvin Meyer at jmeyer@yorkdispatch.com.