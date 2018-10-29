CLOSE VIDEO: York High head coach Russ Stoner talks after the Bearcats claim a share of the D-I title with a 54-14 win over Central York JACOB CALVIN MEYER, 717-505-5406/@jcalvinmeyer

York High celebrates a 54-14 win over Central York during football action at Small Field in York City, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. York High would share the York-Adams Division I title with Red Lion. Story Highlights The York High football team is ranked No. 4 in the state in Class 5-A.

The Bearcats moved up one spot from No. 5 in last week's ranking.

The York Catholic football team held steady at No. 5 in the 2-A state rankings.

The York High football team is moving up in the state rankings.

The Bearcats inched up from No. 5 to No. 4 in the latest TribHSSN Class 5-A state rankings.

York High improved to 9-1 on the season after a 54-14 thrashing of Central York in a York-Adams Division I showdown. The win clinched a share of the D-I title for the Bearcats with Red Lion. Central entered that game at 8-1.

York Catholic (10-0) held steady at No. 5 in the 2-A state rankings after a 54-8 triumph over York Tech.

Both York High and York Catholic next face District 3 first-round contests. York High plays host to Northern York, while York Catholic plays host to Steel-High.

Here is the PIAA top five in each of the six classifications after 10 weeks of action. Their ranking from last week is the number in parenthesis after their record.

Class 6A

1. St. Joseph’s Prep (7-0) (1): The Hawks beat Archbishop Ryan, 34-10. On Friday, they host Roman Catholic.

2. Coatesville (10-0) (2): The Red Raiders beat Downingtown East, 42-7. On Friday, they host Central Bucks East.

3. North Allegheny (10-0) (4): The Tigers beat No. 3 Pine-Richland, 27-7. They have a WPIAL quarterfinals bye.

4. Harrisburg (9-1) (5): The Cougars beat Altoona, 52-3. On Saturday, they host Landisville Hempfield.

5. Pine-Richland (8-2) (3): The defending PIAA champion Rams lost to No. 4 North Allegheny, 27-7. They have a WPIAL quarterfinals bye.

Out: None

Class 5A

1. Manheim Central (10-0) (1): The Barons beat Solanco, 57-14. They have a District 3 first- round bye.

2. Gateway (10-0) (2): The Gators beat McKeesport, 34-6. On Friday, they host a WPIAL first-round game you can hear on TribHSSN.

3. Penn Hills (10-0) (3): The Indians beat North Hills, 38-0. On Friday, they host a WPIAL first-round game you can hear on TribHSSN.

4. York High (9-1) (5): The Bearcats beat Central York, 54-14. On Friday, they host Northern York.

5. Penn Wood (9-1) (NR): The Patriots beat Academy Park, 40-20. On Friday, they host Kennett.

Out: Academy Park

Class 4A

1. Thomas Jefferson (9-0) (1): The Jaguars beat West Mifflin, 37-6. On Friday, they host a WPIAL quarterfinal you can hear on TribHSSN.

2. Bishop McDevitt (9-1) (4): The Crusaders beat Susquehanna Township, 42-14. Thiey have a District 3 quarterfinal bye.

3. Valley View (10-0) (5): The Cougars beat North Pocono, 45-7. On Friday, they host Honesdale in a District 2 quarterfinal.

4. Archbishop Wood (6-3) (NR): The Vikings beat Father Judge, 31-14. This weekend, they have a District 12 quarterfinals bye.

5. Cathedral Prep (7-3) (3): The defending PIAA champion Ramblers lost to Clarkson Football North, 51-40. On Friday, they visit Fort LeBoeuf.

Out: Pottsgrove

Class 3A

1. Conwell-Egan Catholic (10-0) (2): The Eagles beat Cardinal O’Hara, 39-0. On Saturday, they play in the District 12 championship.

2. Aliquippa (9-1) (1): The Quips lost to Central Valley, 18-6. On Friday, they host a WPIAL quarterfinal game you can hear on TribHSSN.

3. Middletown (9-1) (3): The Blue Raiders beat Palmyra 42-6. This weekend they have a District 3 quarterfinals bye.

4. Grove City (9-0) (4): The Eagles did not play this past weekend. On Friday they play Girard in a District 10 quarterfinals game.

5. Lancaster Catholic (10-0) (5): The Crusaders beat Pequea Valley 37-0. This weekend the have a District 3 quarterfinals bye.

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Southern Columbia (10-0) (1): The defending PIAA champion Tigers beat Danville, 49-7. On Friday, they host Line Mountain in a District 2 quarterfinal.

2. Ligonier Valley (10-0) (2): The Rams beat Shade, 45-8. On Friday, they host Marion Center in a District 6 quarterfinal you can hear on TribHSSN.

3. Wilmington (8-1) (3): The Greyhounds had a quarterfinals bye last weekend. On Friday, they play Greenville in a District 10 semifinal.

4. Shady Side Academy (9-0) (4): The Indians beat Avonworth, 28-10. On Friday, they host a WPIAL first-round game you can hear on TribHSSN.

5. York Catholic (10-0) (5): The Fighting Irish beat York County Tech, 54-8. On Friday or Saturday, they host Steelton-Highspire in a District 3 semifinal.

Out: None

Class A

1. Farrell (9-0) (1): The Steelers had a quarterfinals bye last weekend. On Friday, they play Reynolds in a District 10 semifinal.

2. Jeannette (10-0) (2): The defending PIAA champion Jayhawks beat No. 3 Clairton, 21-6. On Friday, they host a WPIAL quarterfinal you can hear on TribHSSN.

3. Clairton (8-1) (3): The Bears lost to No, 2 Jeannette, 21-6. On Friday, they play a WPIAL quarterfinal game you can hear on TribHSSN.

4. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (9-1) (4): The Chargers beat Cornell, 27-0. On Friday, they host a WPIAL quarterfinal you can hear on TribHSSN.

5. Williams Valley (9-0) (NR): The Vikings beat Millersburg, 28-7. On Friday, they host Marian Catholic in a District 11 semifinal.

Out: Shade

