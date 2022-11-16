York-Adams League coaches select 2022 field hockey all-stars

The York-Adams League has selected its field hockey all-stars for the fall 2022 season, as voted by the league's coaches.

Each of the association's three divisions selected its Player of the Year and all-county first team, in addition to a slew of honorable mentions.

Division I selected Co-Players of the Year, with Central York senior defender Kara Hazleton and Spring Grove senior midfielder Gabrielle Etter sharing the honors. Hazleton led a defense that locked down league opponents and pushed the Panthers to a share of the division title. Etter scored six goals and added eight assists for Spring Grove, which reached the district playoffs after a pair of losing seasons.

Susquehannock forward Lilly Wojcik was named Division II Player of the Year after leading the Warriors to an undefeated regular season and a York-Adams League tournament title. The Princeton commit and top-10 prospect nationally in the junior class scored 46 goals and added five assists this fall. Susquehannock entered the district tournament 19-0 but fell to New Oxford in the opening round of the playoffs. Expect Wojcik and Co. to return with a vengeance in 2023.

Bermudian Springs' Melanie Beall, meanwhile, scored 33 goals and dished out 10 assists to earn Division III Player of the Year honors. This came a season after she netted 38 goals for the Eagles. Bermudian Springs finished third in the division and went 10-8-1 overall this season.

Senior all-county selections competed in an all-star game on Nov. 7.

Delone Catholic, the Division II champion, had two singles and two doubles selections to the all-county first team. The Squirettes' tandem of Olivia Roth and Ella Knox won the Class 2A league title and finished third in the districts before also ending their season in the first round of states.

YORK-ADAMS LEAGUE 2022 FIELD HOCKEY ALL-STARS

DIVISION I

Co-Players of the Year: Kara Hazelton, senior, D, Central York; Gabrielle Etter, senior, M, Spring Grove

First Team

Kayln Arnold, junior, D, South Western

Ellie Bailey, senior, F, Dallastown

Sarah Beck, senior, M, Dallastown

Jenna Derouaux, senior, F, Red Lion

Hailey Johnson, junior, M, Red Lion

Kelbie Linebaugh, junior, F, New Oxford

Ava Markel, senior, M, Dallastown

Ashley Quinnett, senior, D, South Western

Kendall Smith, junior, M, Spring Grove

Lilly Tuffy, senior, D, Red Lion

Sydney Winpigler, junior, F, New Oxford

Alison Yarnish, senior, F, Central York

Lauren Yarnish, senior, D, Central York

Honorable Mentions

Reagan Bailey, Dallastown; Ava Baker, Spring Grove; Nyla Beverly, South Western; Annabella Fimmano, Dallastown; Mia Karlie, Dallastown; Emily Kraus, New Oxford; Leah Leonard, South Western; Nikki Milwicz, Central York; Maya Richwine, New Oxford; Caliana Schmidt, Spring Grove; Anna Scott, Central York; Emma Smyser, Central York; Bella Thompson, Red Lion; Evvie Wilbur, Red Lion

DIVISION II

Player of the Year: Lilly Wojcik, junior, F, Susquehannock

First Team

Chloe Acworth, junior, D, Dover

Natalie Badour, senior, D, Susquehannock

Donnelly Bankowski, senior, M, Eastern York

Allyson Eaton, senior, M, Kennard-Dale

Dylan Elliott, senior, D, Susquehannock

Kendall Felix, senior, GK, Eastern York

Maleah Fitzsimmons, senior, M, Northeastern

Reagan Kunkle, senior, F, West York

Amelia Myers, junior, F/M, West York

Casey Perry, senior, GK, Northeastern

Mallory Prince, senior, F, Dover

Ann Sargen, senior, D, York Suburban

Paula Sigley, senior, M, York Suburban

Rachel Stiffler, junior, D, Susquehannock

Carly Vaughan, senior, D, Kennard-Dale

Olivia Watrup, junior, D, Kennard-Dale

Honorable Mentions

Avery Botts, Northeastern; Margo Channell, Kennard-Dale; Maggie Grim, Susquehannock; Paige Howard, West York; Tatum Livelsberger, Eastern York; Nena Menard, Dover; Jenna Morris, Kennard-Dale; Brynn Neidigh, York Suburban; KC O’Neill, Susquehannock; Elena Pasko, Susquehannock; Noa Schneider, Kennard-Dale; Lola Sroka, Susquehannock; Faith Stewart, York Suburban; Molly Townsley, Eastern York

DIVISION III

Player of the Year: Melanie Beall, Bermudian Springs

First Team

Ella Benzel, junior, D, Bermudian Springs

Kamryn Bittle, junior, D/M, Littlestown

Peyton Conover, junior, M, Hanover

Maddie Farace, sophomore, F, Fairfield

Sabrina Harriett, senior, M, Delone Catholic

Taytum Lombardi, senior, GK, Littlestown

Hannah Naylor, junior, M, Biglerville

Ava Peterson, sophomore, F, Biglerville

Claire Roberts, sophomore, D, Biglerville

Bailey Rucker, senior, M, Littlestown

Natalie Showaker, senior, F, Biglerville

Aliza Staub, sophomore, M, Bermudian Springs

Gracie Wildasin, senior, D, Delone Catholic

Reagan Wildasin, senior, GK, Hanover

Honorable Mentions

Reagan Arigo, Delone Catholic; Kaitlyn Baumgardner, Delone Catholic; Taylor Botterbusch, Bermudian Springs; Hazel Gembe, Bermudian Springs; Giana Grelli, Littlestown; Emily Leonard, Hanover; Kelsey McClintock, Littlestown; Finley Mummert, Hanover; Millie Nakielny, Hanover; Molly Nightingale, Fairfield; Gabrielle Rogerson, Biglerville; Kierney Weigle, Biglerville; Alyssa Wiles, Fairfield; Campbell Zortman, Delone Catholic