York-Adams League coaches select 2022 field hockey all-stars
The York-Adams League has selected its field hockey all-stars for the fall 2022 season, as voted by the league's coaches.
Each of the association's three divisions selected its Player of the Year and all-county first team, in addition to a slew of honorable mentions.
Division I selected Co-Players of the Year, with Central York senior defender Kara Hazleton and Spring Grove senior midfielder Gabrielle Etter sharing the honors. Hazleton led a defense that locked down league opponents and pushed the Panthers to a share of the division title. Etter scored six goals and added eight assists for Spring Grove, which reached the district playoffs after a pair of losing seasons.
Susquehannock forward Lilly Wojcik was named Division II Player of the Year after leading the Warriors to an undefeated regular season and a York-Adams League tournament title. The Princeton commit and top-10 prospect nationally in the junior class scored 46 goals and added five assists this fall. Susquehannock entered the district tournament 19-0 but fell to New Oxford in the opening round of the playoffs. Expect Wojcik and Co. to return with a vengeance in 2023.
Bermudian Springs' Melanie Beall, meanwhile, scored 33 goals and dished out 10 assists to earn Division III Player of the Year honors. This came a season after she netted 38 goals for the Eagles. Bermudian Springs finished third in the division and went 10-8-1 overall this season.
Senior all-county selections competed in an all-star game on Nov. 7.
Delone Catholic, the Division II champion, had two singles and two doubles selections to the all-county first team. The Squirettes' tandem of Olivia Roth and Ella Knox won the Class 2A league title and finished third in the districts before also ending their season in the first round of states.
YORK-ADAMS LEAGUE 2022 FIELD HOCKEY ALL-STARS
DIVISION I
Co-Players of the Year: Kara Hazelton, senior, D, Central York; Gabrielle Etter, senior, M, Spring Grove
First Team
Kayln Arnold, junior, D, South Western
Ellie Bailey, senior, F, Dallastown
Sarah Beck, senior, M, Dallastown
Jenna Derouaux, senior, F, Red Lion
Hailey Johnson, junior, M, Red Lion
Kelbie Linebaugh, junior, F, New Oxford
Ava Markel, senior, M, Dallastown
Ashley Quinnett, senior, D, South Western
Kendall Smith, junior, M, Spring Grove
Lilly Tuffy, senior, D, Red Lion
Sydney Winpigler, junior, F, New Oxford
Alison Yarnish, senior, F, Central York
Lauren Yarnish, senior, D, Central York
Honorable Mentions
Reagan Bailey, Dallastown; Ava Baker, Spring Grove; Nyla Beverly, South Western; Annabella Fimmano, Dallastown; Mia Karlie, Dallastown; Emily Kraus, New Oxford; Leah Leonard, South Western; Nikki Milwicz, Central York; Maya Richwine, New Oxford; Caliana Schmidt, Spring Grove; Anna Scott, Central York; Emma Smyser, Central York; Bella Thompson, Red Lion; Evvie Wilbur, Red Lion
DIVISION II
Player of the Year: Lilly Wojcik, junior, F, Susquehannock
First Team
Chloe Acworth, junior, D, Dover
Natalie Badour, senior, D, Susquehannock
Donnelly Bankowski, senior, M, Eastern York
Allyson Eaton, senior, M, Kennard-Dale
Dylan Elliott, senior, D, Susquehannock
Kendall Felix, senior, GK, Eastern York
Maleah Fitzsimmons, senior, M, Northeastern
Reagan Kunkle, senior, F, West York
Amelia Myers, junior, F/M, West York
Casey Perry, senior, GK, Northeastern
Mallory Prince, senior, F, Dover
Ann Sargen, senior, D, York Suburban
Paula Sigley, senior, M, York Suburban
Rachel Stiffler, junior, D, Susquehannock
Carly Vaughan, senior, D, Kennard-Dale
Olivia Watrup, junior, D, Kennard-Dale
Honorable Mentions
Avery Botts, Northeastern; Margo Channell, Kennard-Dale; Maggie Grim, Susquehannock; Paige Howard, West York; Tatum Livelsberger, Eastern York; Nena Menard, Dover; Jenna Morris, Kennard-Dale; Brynn Neidigh, York Suburban; KC O’Neill, Susquehannock; Elena Pasko, Susquehannock; Noa Schneider, Kennard-Dale; Lola Sroka, Susquehannock; Faith Stewart, York Suburban; Molly Townsley, Eastern York
DIVISION III
Player of the Year: Melanie Beall, Bermudian Springs
First Team
Ella Benzel, junior, D, Bermudian Springs
Kamryn Bittle, junior, D/M, Littlestown
Peyton Conover, junior, M, Hanover
Maddie Farace, sophomore, F, Fairfield
Sabrina Harriett, senior, M, Delone Catholic
Taytum Lombardi, senior, GK, Littlestown
Hannah Naylor, junior, M, Biglerville
Ava Peterson, sophomore, F, Biglerville
Claire Roberts, sophomore, D, Biglerville
Bailey Rucker, senior, M, Littlestown
Natalie Showaker, senior, F, Biglerville
Aliza Staub, sophomore, M, Bermudian Springs
Gracie Wildasin, senior, D, Delone Catholic
Reagan Wildasin, senior, GK, Hanover
Honorable Mentions
Reagan Arigo, Delone Catholic; Kaitlyn Baumgardner, Delone Catholic; Taylor Botterbusch, Bermudian Springs; Hazel Gembe, Bermudian Springs; Giana Grelli, Littlestown; Emily Leonard, Hanover; Kelsey McClintock, Littlestown; Finley Mummert, Hanover; Millie Nakielny, Hanover; Molly Nightingale, Fairfield; Gabrielle Rogerson, Biglerville; Kierney Weigle, Biglerville; Alyssa Wiles, Fairfield; Campbell Zortman, Delone Catholic