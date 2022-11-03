High school roundup: New Oxford field hockey knocked out of postseason

Staff Report

New Oxford field hockey is out of the district tournament after being the last York-Adams League team still standing in the sport.

At Manheim Central, the Colonials were unable to find the back of the net and dropped the District 3 Class 2A consolation semifinal to the Barons, 1-0.

The lone goal of the match came on the fifth corner of the game for the Barons, when Kiley Hosler found the back of the net from teammate Ella Brubaker at the 1:26 mark of the third quarter.

With the loss, New Oxford finishes its 9-8-3. The Colonials were the No. 14 seed in the Class 2A tournament and upset division rival Susquehannock, 1-0, in the opening round. A 1-0 loss to Twin Valley sent New Oxford to the consolation round. With six teams reaching the state tournament, the Colonials would have punched a ticket with one more victory.

No York-Adams teams remain alive in the field hockey or soccer postseasons. Several volleyball squads will be in action Thursday, and the football postseason starts Friday. Here is a look at the upcoming schedule:

THURSDAY, Nov. 3

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

District 3 Class 4A Third-Place Match: Ephrata at Central York, 7 p.m.

District 3 Class 3A Third-Place Match: York Suburban at Greencastle-Antrim, 7 p.m.

District 3 Class 2A Championship Match: Trinity at York Catholic, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, Nov. 4

FOOTBALL

District 3 Class 5A First Round

Garden Spot at Dover, 7 p.m.

Northern York at South Western, 7 p.m.

District 3 Class 4A First Round

Kennard-Dale at East Pennsboro, 7 p.m.

Donegal at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

District 3 Class 2A Semifinal

Trinity at Delone Catholic, 7 p.m.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

PIAA Singles and Doubles Championships, First Round and Quarterfinals, Hershey Racquet Club (Class 2A at 8 a.m., Class 3A at noon)

SATURDAY, Nov. 5

CROSS COUNTRY

PIAA Championships, Parkview Course in Hershey

Girls’ Races: Class 1A at 11 a.m., Class 2A at 11:45 a.m., Class 3A at 12:30 p.m.

Boys’ Races: Class 1A at 1:15 p.m., Class 2A at 2 p.m., Class 3A at 2:45 p.m.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

PIAA Singles and Doubles Championships, Semifinals and Finals, Hershey Racquet Club (Class 2A at 8 a.m., Class 3A at 10:30 a.m.)

FOOTBALL

District 3 Class 1A Championship Game: Fairfield at Steel-High, 1 p.m.