High school roundup: Dramatic first day at York-Adams field hockey tournament

Staff Report

After the York-Adams League opened its field hockey tournament with quarterfinals Monday, the stage is set for Wednesday's semifinals.

Undefeated Susquehannock was pushed to the brink in the opening round, but scored in overtime to beat Littlestown, 3-2, and advance to the semis. The Warriors improved to 17-0 overall, while Littlestown fell to 12-6.

In the other quarterfinal at Hanover High School, York Suburban (11-6-1) came away with a 3-2 victory over Biglerville (10-8-1). Laken Kinard scored twice for the Trojans, while Morgan Shealer also found the back of the net. Ava Peterson and Courtney Smith scored for the Canners, but it was York Suburban who advanced, setting up a third meeting with Susquehannock this season.

At Red Lion, senior Sarah Beck's penalty stroke lifted Dallastown (11-6-2) to a 2-1 victory over New Oxford (8-6-3) in the afternoon leg of the doubleheader. In the nightcap, Central York (8-10-1) rolled to a 4-0 win over Kennard-Dale (11-8), bringing the defending tournament champion Panthers back into the semifinals.

Both Wednesday semifinals will be at Central York, with Susquehannock-York Suburban at 5 p.m. and Central York-Dallastown following at 7. The final will be played at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, also at Central York.

GOLF

PIAA Individual Tournament, Day 1

At Penn State's White Course, York Suburban's Callahan Harrell leads all York-Adams golfers after the first day at the PIAA Class 3A Individual tournament with a 74, currently tying him for 18th place. Dover's Trevor Snyder (75) is tied for 21st, while Dallastown's Lane Krosse (76) is tied for 27th. Central York's Noah Shultz tied for 36th with a 78; Dallastown's Bobby Nicholson shot 79 to tie for 44th; and York Suburban's Andrew Ekstrom is T-60 after shooting an 82.

No golfers from the York-Adams League are in the boys' or girls' tournament fields in Class 2A, but Dallastown's Taylor Hicks is representing the league among Class 3A girls, and she stands in 16th place after shooting an opening-round 84.

Action will continue on Tuesday with the final round of the individual tournament. The team tournament will take place Wednesday.

GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL

Spring Grove 3, Northeastern 0: At Manchester, the Rockets (12-4 overall) won the non-divisional match by the scores of 25-19, 25-11, 25-12. Alayna Zeigler led Spring Grove with 10 kills, five digs and four aces. Teammate McKenzie Boyer had 10 kills and nine digs. With the loss, Northeastern falls to 4-12.

Bermudian Springs 3, Boiling Springs 2: At Boiling Springs, the Eagles (7-6) won the non-league match by the scores of 13-25, 25-23, 25-16, 20-25, 15-13. Ella Means led Bermudian Springs with 13 kills.

York High 3, York Tech 0

Central Dauphin 3, Red Lion 0

GIRLS' SOCCER

Delone Catholic 7, New Oxford 1: At McSherrystown, Maddie O'Brien scored three goals and added two assists to lead the Squirettes (13-2-1) to the non-divisional home victory over the Colonials (6-10).

South Western 9, Biglerville 1

BOYS' SOCCER

Hanover 4, James Buchanan 0

Veritas Academy 6, Christian School of York 3