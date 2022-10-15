Susquehannock field hockey team completes perfect season, wins Division II

Susquehannock has been the team to beat in Division II field hockey over the past two years, but this season was special. Friday evening they completed the first undefeated season in the history of their program, defeating York Suburban 3-1 in a contest that was as close as the score indicates.

Both defenses played well in the low-scoring affair and did well protecting the goal. Both goalies stopped several shots at the post and didn’t allow the other team to gain momentum. Susquehannock had a better second half, though, leading to the win.

The Trojans simply couldn’t find any way to get points on the board. They attacked often but could only get one point. They made things difficult for Susquehannock, which used to pummeling teams and scoring goals, but offensively they didn’t have enough. They still have a chance to compete in the playoffs.

Susquehannock finishes the season at 16-0 and 8-0 in the division.

“It felt amazing to be able to get through a season undefeated and win the division. It was a slightly stressful game but our team pulled through in the end,” junior Lilly Wojcik said.

The 2020 and 2021 York-Adams League Division II Player of the Year, Wojcik led the division in scoring and earned all-star first-team honors from the league. She had another amazing year and is in the running to win the division player of the year again.

Wojcik is currently among the divisions scoring leaders.

Susquehannock won the division for the first time in their school's history in 2021 and made a trip to the state playoffs for the first time. Now after an even better regular season than last year when they were 17-7-1 last season and 11-1-1 in the division they have their sights set high on advancing further.