High school roundup: New Oxford field hockey beats Spring Grove in OT

Staff Report

Sydney Winpigler found the back of the net at the 8:53 mark of overtime to give the New Oxford field hockey team a 2-1 road victory at Spring Grove on Wednesday.

Winpigler also added an assist on Ally Mathis' goal in the second quarter for the Colonials, who improved to 6-5-2 overall and 4-3-2 in York-Adams League Division II.

Spring Grove's Gabrielle Etter scored in the third quarter off an assist from Piper Kill to tie the score and ultimately force overtime. But the host Rockets fell to 8-5-2 (5-4-1) and saw their chances of winning a division title take a hit. Central York leads the pack at 6-2-1, with Dallastown and Red Lion still in the mix as well.

OTHER FIELD HOCKEY SCORES

Biglerville 2, Littlestown 1: At Littlestown, Anna Walmer found the back of the net at the 6:15 mark of the third quarter to break the 1-1 tie and end up clinching the Division III home victory for the Canners (9-6-1, 7-1-1). Littlestown dropped out of first place, slipping to 8-1 in the division and 10-3 overall.

Bermudian Springs 2, Hanover 1: At Hanover, Melanie Beal found the back of the net at the 13:33 mark in final period to secure the Division III road victory for the Eagles (7-7-1, 6-2-1). Hanover fell to 6-8 (3-7).

Delone Catholic 5, Fairfield 0: At Fairfield, Kaitlyn Baumgardner led the Squirettes (5-6-0, 3-5-0 Division III) by scoring two goals in the divisional road match. With the loss, Fairfield fell to 1-9-1 (0-8).

Kennard-Dale 8, Dover 2: At Dover, the Rams (8-5-0, 6-3-0 Division II) put up an offensive explosion to capture the easy victory over the Eagles (1-11, 0-7).

Eastern York 1, Northeastern 0

Dallastown 3, South Western 0

York Suburban 9, West York 1

York Tech 2, Southern Huntington 1

GIRLS' TENNIS

West York 4, York Country Day 1: At West York, the Bulldogs (4-12 overall) received singles victories from Charlotte Whitesel, Taelyn Thomas and Ella Mikula to help them capture the non-league victory. With the loss, York Country Day falls to 1-11.

Susquehannock 5, Biglerville 0

BOYS' SOCCER

Dayspring Christian 2, York Country Day 1

GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL

Red Lion 3, Carlisle 1