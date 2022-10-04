High school roundup: Littlestown field hockey tops Bermudian Springs

Staff Report

The Littlestown field hockey team maintained first place in York-Adams League Division III with a 2-0 road win over Bermudian Springs on Monday.

At York Springs, the Thunderbolts improved to 9-3 overall and 7-1 in Division III. The host Eagles fell to 6-7-1 (5-2-1). Littlestown inched closer to the division crown, remaining half a game ahead of 6-1-1 Delone Catholic. The Thunderbolts also hold the tiebreaker over the Squirettes after beating them twice this season.

OTHER FIELD HOCKEY SCORES

Biglerville 9, Delone Catholic 0: At McSherrystown, the Canners (8-6-1, 6-1-1 Division III) jumped out to a 4-0 lead at the end of the first half and went on to capture the easy divisional victory. Ava Peterson led the Canners with a game high three goals in the match. With the loss, Delone Catholic falls to 4-6 (2-5).

Kennard-Dale 2, Eastern York 1: At Fawn Grove, the Rams (7-5, 5-3 Division II) received one goal apiece from Margo Channell and Cassidy Dietz to help them secure the divisional home victory. Kendall Felix made 17 stops in goal. Gracie Hoffman scored the lone goal for the the Golden Knights (2-7-1, 2-5).

West York 2, Northeastern 0: Reagan Kunkle led the host Bulldogs to the Division II home victory by scoring both goals in the match. With the win, West York improves to 3-11 (3-6 Division II), while the Bobcats fall to 2-10-1 (2-7).

New Oxford 3, South Western 2: At New Oxford, the Colonials (5-6-2, 3-4-2 Division I) led 3-0 at the end of the first half and held on the for home divisional victory. Ally Mathis had a goal and an assist for the Colonials. The Mustangs fell to 4-11 (0-9).

GIRLS' SOCCER

York Catholic 9, York Country Day 1: At York Country Day, the Irish (6-7 overall) exploded for nine goals and went on to capture the easy non-league road victory. With the loss, York Country Day fell to 2-11-1.

GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL

Kennard-Dale 3, Fairfield 1: At Fawn Grove, the Rams (2-7 overall) won the non-divisional home match by the scores of 20-25, 25-19, 25-14, 25-14. With the loss, the Green Knights fell to 0-9.

Dover 3, York Tech 1: At Spry, the Eagles (4-5 overall) won the non-divisional match 25-16, 18-25, 25-21, 25-17. York Tech dropped to 3-8.

BOYS' SOCCER

Littlestown 2, Delone Catholic 1 (2OT): At McSherrystown, Dylan Smeak broke a 1-1 deadlock in the second overtime period at the 8:29 mark when he found the back of the net via penalty kick to clinch the Division III match for the Thunderbolts (7-5-1, 5-4). With the loss, Delone Catholic falls to 4-7-2 (2-6-1).

Biglerville 7, York Catholic 1: At York Catholic, Cameron Tyson scored four goals and added an assist for the Canners (13-1, 9-0 Division III) to lead his team to the road victory. Ryan Oathout scored the lone goal for the Irish (10-2-1, 8-2), with Asher Clarke assisting.