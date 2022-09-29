High school roundup: Dallastown field hockey tops Spring Grove

Staff Report

The Dallastown field hockey team came away with a 3-1 victory over Spring Grove on Thursday, bringing the Wildcats closer to the top of York-Adams League Division I.

After honoring eight players on senior night, the Wildcats improved to 4-3 in the division and 7-6-1 overall. In the process, they dropped the Rockets to 4-3-1 (6-4-2 overall). Dallastown now has 12 points in the standings with three games left, while Spring Grove has 13 with two to play.

Central York (5-1-1, 16 points) and Red Lion (5-2, 15 points) still sit at the top of the standings. Dallastown has a key opportunity against the first-place Panthers looming on Monday, Oct. 3.

GIRLS' TENNIS

New Oxford 5, Central York 0: At New Oxford, the Colonials (15-0, 9-0 Division I) closed out a perfect league season by defeating the Panthers and winning the divisional title outright. Anya Rosenbach, Allison Horick and Kaelyn Balko each won a straight-set singles match. Teammates Alex Wolf and Joslyn Loss won the No. 1 doubles match, while Kylie Wampler and Emory Millar-Kellner combined to win the No. 2 doubles match. With the loss, Central York falls to 5-8 (5-4) to close out the season.

South Western 5, Spring Grove 0: At Hanover, the Mustangs (7-8, 3-6 Division I) received straight-set singles victories from Cassie Maqueda, Kayley Skibicki and Lilly Smith to close out league play. Spring Grove fell to 0-13 (0-9) to close out league play.

Penn Manor 7, West York 0: At Penn Manor, the Bulldogs (3-11 overall), were unable to capture a match on the day and dropped the non-league contest.

Delone Catholic 5, Littlestown 0

Harrisburg Academy 4, York Country Day 1