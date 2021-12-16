Central York standout named high school field hockey All-American

STEVE HEISER

Victoria Whitehead has earned a multitude of honors during her high school field hockey career.

A four-time York-Adams Division I all-star.

A three-time all-state performer.

A two-time York-Adams Division I Player of the Year.

An NCAA Division I college recruit.

Now she can add one more accolade — All-American.

The Central York High School senior forward was one of 48 players nationally recognized as a prep All-American by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association. Whitehead was named to the second team. She had previously been one of 16 Pennsylvania players to earn All-Region honors this season from the NFHCA.

Whitehead, who has committed to play college field hockey at Temple, finished her Central career with 94 goals, 23 assists and 19-game-winning scores. She had 30 goals, seven assists and five game-winning goals as a senior.

She was driving force behind an historic 2021 Panthers field hockey season. She helped Central win the York-Adams Division I and York-Adams playoff titles. The Panthers also advanced to the state Class 3-A semifinals, winning the first two state playoff games in program history.

Their season ended just one match short of the state final when they dropped an overtime semifinal decision to a then-unbeaten Lower Dauphin team.

Central finished 21-6-1.

