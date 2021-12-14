After historic Central York season, three Panthers earn all-state field hockey recognition

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The Central York field hockey program enjoyed an historic season in 2021.

The Panthers’ memorable campaign ended nearly a month ago, but the honors keeping pouring in.

Three Central players have earned Class 3-A all-state recognition from the Pennsylvania High School Field Hockey Coaches Association, including two first-team honorees: Victoria Whitehead and Grace Harrold. Central’s Emilee Myers was named to the all-state second team. Whitehead earned all-state first-team honors for a third consecutive year.

That trio played pivotal roles in helping Central earn the first two state playoff victories in program history. The Panthers advanced to the PIAA 3-A semifinals before getting eliminated in an overtime loss to a then-unbeaten Lower Dauphin outfit.

Central won the York-Adams Division I and York-Adams playoff crowns en route to a 21-6-1 season.

Whitehead, who has committed to play NCAA Division I field hockey for Temple, finished her Central career with 94 goals, 23 assists and 19-game-winning scores. She had 30 goals, seven assists and five game-winning goals as a senior. Whitehead was one of 16 Pennsylvania players selected by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association for All-Region recognition.

Harrold, the 2021 York-Adams Division I Player of the Year, collected 23 goals, 19 assists and four game-winning goals this season and finished her career with 57 goals, 37 assists and eight game-winning goals. She’s committed to play for NCAA Division II Kutztown.

Myers, who will play at NCAA D-I La Salle in college, had 10 goals, 11 assists and four game-winning goals in 2021. For her career, she had 17 goals, 21 assists and eight game-winning goals.

One other York-Adams League player, Red Lion’s Hannah Downs, was named to the 3-A all-state honorable-mention list. She has committed to play at NCAA D-I Lehigh. She finished her Red Lion career with 53 goals and 23 assists. She’s the No. 3 all-time scorer in school history

The 2-A all-state list included three players from Northern York: Brynn Crouse (first team), Ella Still (honorable mention) and Lillian Fringer (honorable mention). The Polar Bears finished 18-5. Crouse is a three-time all-state performer who is committed to NCAA D-I Duke. She finished her Polar Bears career with more than 100 goals and more than 200 points.

Academic awards: In addition, Academic All-State awards were handed out by the PHSFHCA to juniors and seniors with at least a 3.5 grade-point average. The following York County players honored were:

Eastern York: Shae Forry, Erika Kurnik, Claire Rumsey, Donnelly Bankowski, Kaheya Fochtman, Tatum Livelsberger and Alyssa Snihur.

Northern York: Ella Still, Abigail Simpson, Olivia Caperelli, Kayla Sloan, Rebekah Wiley, Clare Colgan, Madison Snyder, Olivia Morris, Brynn Crouse and Lillian Fringer.

Red Land: Aubrey Clark, Abby Burkholder, Grace Wagner, Ashton Kolmansberger, Lauren Tobin, Haley Feist and Olivia Glinski.

South Western: Korryn Hare, Ashley Quinnett, Carynn Klingler, Madeline Lehker, Hannah Mackie, Margaret Study, Lexie Tilmes and Rachel Kaintz.

York Suburban: Carly Bowen, Olivia Gibson, Alissa Martin and Emily Bramble.

Central York: Naomi Hagan, Grace Harrold, Caitlin Jacobs, Emilee Myers, Olivia Swanner, Sydney Valdes, Makenna Conway, Kara Hazelton, Nikki Milwicz, Jenna Stiffler, Alison Yarnish and Lauren Yarnish.

Finally, All-State Team GPA Awards were given to the following York County programs: Central York, Eastern York, Northern York, Red Land, Red Lion, South Western and York Suburban.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or @ydsports.