Susquehannock, Central York earn District 3 field hockey wins, now head to state playoffs

Susquehannock is headed to the state Class 2-A field hockey playoffs.

The Warriors punched their ticket to the PIAA draw with a 1-0 overtime triumph over Garden Spot in the district 2-A seventh-place match on Saturday at Lower Dauphin. Dylan Elliott provided the game’s only goal.

The winner of the game earned a state berth, while the loser’s season was over.

York-Adams Division II champion Susquehannock improved to 17-6-1. Garden Spot finished 14-8.

In the first round of the state playoffs on Tuesday, the Warriors will face the District 1 champion.

Central York also triumphed on Saturday in District 3 action at Lower Dauphin, earning a 2-1 win over Wilson in the 3-A third-place match. Senior Emilee Myers scored both Central goals, including a score in the fourth quarter to break a 1-1 tie.

Central improved to 19-5-1, while Wilson fell to 15-6.

The York-Adams League champion Panthers will be in district action on Tuesday vs. an opponent to be determined.

