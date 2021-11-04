York-Adams League field hockey coaches honor top players from 2021 season

STEVE HEISER

All season long, Central York and Dallastown fought fiercely for York-Adams League field hockey supremacy.

They split their regular-season meetings before Central York finally emerged as the York-Adams Division I champion, edging the Wildcats by the slimmest of margins. The Panthers finished 12-1-0 in the division, while Dallastown ended up 11-1-1.

Not surprisingly, when it came time for the D-I coaches to select the division’s Most Valuable Player, they couldn’t decide on just one player from either Central York or Dallastown. Instead, they chose one Wildcat and one Panther to share the award.

Central York senior midfielder Grace Harrold and Dallastown senior forward Lilly Cantabene were named D-I Co-MVPs.

In Division II, Susquehannock sophomore midfielder Lilly Wojcik was selected as the division’s top player, while in D-III, Littlestown junior midfielder Bailey Rucker garnered player-of-the-year accolades.

In D-IV, three players shared the player-of-the-year award: Biglerville's Isabelle Allen, a senior forward; Bermudian Springs' Lillian Peters, a senior midfielder; and Bermudian Springs' Melanie Beall, a junior forward.

Harrold has been a force all season and a major reason why the Panthers have enjoyed significant success. The Panthers also claimed the York-Adams League playoff title and have earned a state Class 3-A playoff berth. No. 6 seed Central (18-5-1) faces No. 4 seed Wilson (15-5) for third place in the district at 5 p.m. Saturday at Lower Dauphin's Kreiser-Hallman Field.

Harrold, who has committed to play for NCAA Division II Kutztown, has 21 goals and 16 assists this season. Three of those goals came in Central’s 4-1 victory over Susquehannock in the York-Adams League title match.

Like Harrold, Cantabene sparked Dallastown to a standout season. The Wildcats finished at 14-7-1, including a District 3 3-A quarterfinal berth, where they narrowly lost to unbeaten and No. 1 seed Lower Dauphin, 2-1. Cantabene scored Dallastown’s only goal in that match. Cantabene, who is also committed to play at the NCAA D-II level for Shippensburg, had 27 goals and 10 assists this season.

Harrold and Cantabene will likely again be opponents on the college level. Both Shippensburg and Kutztown are members of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference. In fact, Shippensburg is ranked No. 1 in NCAA D-II by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association, while Kutztown is No. 7.

Wojcik, meanwhile, led Susquehannock to a York-Adams D-II crown at 11-1-1. The Warriors then advanced to the Y-A final before falling to Central. Susquehannock (16-6-1) still has hopes for earning a state playoff berth. The Warriors will face No. 7 seed Garden Spot (14-8) in the district 2-A seventh-place match at 5 p.m. Saturday at Lower Dauphin's Courtney Pollock Field. The winner gets a PIAA berth. Wojcik has 29 goals and 14 assists on the season.

Rucker powered Littlestown to the Y-A D-III championship at 12-1-0. The Lady Bolts also qualified for the league playoffs and then advanced to the District 3 Class 1-A quarterfinals. Littlestown finished 15-7-0. Rucker has nine goals and excels at controlling the middle of the field.

Beall and Peters led Bermudian to the D-IV crown at 11-1. The Eagles finished 16-4 overall. Allen helped the Canners (13-6-0 overall) to a second-place division finish at 10-3. Allen and Peters were both four-year letter-winners.

Allen had nine goals and 12 assists this season (30 points) and finished her career with 72 points. Peters collected seven goals and 16 assists this year (30 points) and ended her career with 59 points. Beall poured in 38 goals and added 11 assists in 2021 (87 points) and has 149 career points.

YORK-ADAMS FIELD HOCKEY ALL-STARS

DIVISION 1

Co-MVPs:

Grace Harrold, Central York, Senior, Midfielder.

Lilly Cantabene, Dallastown, Senior, Forward.

First-Team All-Stars

Victoria Whitehead, Central York, Senior, Forward.

Emilee Myers, Senior, Central York, Defense.

Olivia Swanner, Central York, Senior, Defense.

Cailtin Jacobs, Central York, Senior, Midfielder.

Ellie Bailey, Dallastown, Junior, Defense.

Ava Markel, Dallastown, Junior, Midfielder/Forward.

Emma Beach, Dallastown, Freshman, Midfielder.

Maud Tijnage, Northeastern, Senior, Midfielder.

Hannah Downs, Red Lion, Senior, Forward.

Emily Barclay, Red Lion, Senior, Back.

Hailey Johnson, Red Lion, Sophomore, Midfielder.

Gabrielle Etter, Spring Grove, Junior, Center Midfielder.

Caliana Schmidt, Spring Grove, Junior, Goalkeeper.

Honorable Mention

Allison Yarnish, Central York, Junior, Defense.

Lauren Yarnish, Central York, Junior, Defense.

Sarah Beck, Dallastown, Junior, Forward/Midfielder.

Annabella Fimmano, Dallastown, Junior, Forward/Midfielder.

Casey Perry, Northeastern, Junior, Goalkeeper.

Maleah Fitzsimmons, Northeastern, Junior, Midfielder.

Jenna Derouaux, Red Lion, Junior, Forward.

Bella Thompson, Red Lion, Freshman, Midfielder.

Kendall Smith, Spring Grove, Sophomore, Midfielder.

Caitlynn Hilt, Spring Grove, Junior Defense.

DIVISION II

Player of the Year

Lilly Wojcik, Susquehannock, Sophomore, Midfielder.

First-Team All-Stars

Makenzie Yingling, New Oxford, Senior, Midfield/Defense.

Emily Flesch, New Oxford, Senior, Defense.

Kelbie Linebaugh, New Oxford, Sophomore, Forward.

Ally Mathis, New Oxford, Junior, Forward.

Maya Richwine, New Oxford, Junior, Midfielder.

Carynn Klingler, South Western, Senior, Forward/Midfielder.

Claudia Griffis, South Western, Senior, Defense.

Maddie Lehker, South Western, Senior, Midfielder.

Paula Sigley, York Suburban, Junior, Midfielder/Defense.

Laken Kinard, York Suburban, Sophomore, Forward/Midfielder.

Lilly Wojcik, Susquehannock, Sophomore, Midfielder.

Addison Roeder, Susquehannock, Senior, Forward.

Megan Stiffler, Susquehannock, Senior, Midfielder.

Nicole Fisher, Dover, Senior, Forward.

Mallory Prince, Dover, Junior, Forward.

DIVISION III

Player of the Year:

Bailey Rucker, Littlestown, Junior, Midfielder.

First-Team All-Stars

Bailey Rucker, Littlestown, Junior, Midfielder.

Kelsey McClintock, Littlestown, Sophomore, Midfielder.

Ashlyn Rebert, Littlestown, Sophomore, Forward.

Giana Grelli, Littlestown, Junior, Forward/Midfielder.

Katelynn Ketterman, Gettysburg, Senior, Defense.

Katelyn Wivell, Gettysburg, Senior, Forward/Midfielder.

Isabella Trujillo, Gettysburg, Senior, Midfielder.

Margo Channell, Kennard-Dale, Sophomore, Forward.

Carly Vaughan, Kennard-Dale, Junior, Defense.

Shae Forry, Eastern York, Senior, Midfielder.

Reagan Kunkle, West York, Junior, Forward/Midfielder.

Honorable Mention

Kamryn Bittle, Littlestown, Sophomore, Midfielder.

Cassie Lease, Littlestown, Senior, Defense.

Kailey Miller, Littlestown, Senior, Defense.

Emili Scavitto, Gettysburg, Senior, Goalkeeper.

Leah Baddick, Gettysburg, Senior, Forward.

Emma Raville, Gettysburg, Junior, Forward.

Noa Schneider, Kennard-Dale, Sophomore, Midfielder.

Sydney Fowler, Kennard-Dale, Senior, Defense.

Amaya Jones, Kennard-Dale, Junior, Goalkeeper.

Claire Rumsey, Eastern York, Senior, Defense.

Donnelly Bankowski, Eastern York, Junior, Forward/Midfielder.

Molly Townsley, Eastern York, Sophomore, Forward.

Jessica Altimore, West York, Senior, Forward.

Nevaeh Greene, West York, Senior, Defense.

Alyssa Sneddon, West York, Senior, Defense.

DIVISION IV

Tri-Players of the Year

Isabelle Allen, Biglerville, Senior, Forward.

Lillian Peters, Bermudian Springs, Senior, Midfielder.

Melanie Beall, Bermudian Springs, Junior, Forward.

First-Team All-Stars

Lillian Peters, Bermudian Springs, Senior, Midfielder.

Riley Marines, Bermudian Springs, Senior, Back.

Melanie Beall, Bermudian Springs, Junior, Forward.

Isabella Bobe, Bermudian Springs, Senior, Goalkeeper.

Isabelle Allen, Biglerville, Senior, Forward.

Alyssa Smith, Biglerville, Senior, Back.

Dana Newberry, Biglerville, Senior, Forward.

Reagan Wildasin, Hanover, Junior, Goalkeeper.

Alexandra Lake, Hanover, Senior, Back.

Annalise Cromer, Fairfield, Senior, Goalkeeper.

Reagan Arigo, Delone Catholic, Junior, Forward.

Honorable Mention

Jaycie Miller, Hanover, Senior, Midfielder.

Peyton Conover, Hanover, Sophomore, Midfielder.

Ashlyn Wolfe, Bermudian Springs, Senior, Back.

Paige Ney, Biglerville, Senior, Forward.

Joscelynn Anglin, Biglerville, Senior, Midfielder.

Gracie Wildasin, Delone Catholic, Junior, Back.

Campbell Zortman, Delone Catholic, Junior, Back.

Cara Arigo, Delone Catholic, Junior, Midfielder.

Alyssa Farace, Fairfield, Senior, Forward.

Madison, Cronwell, Fairfield, Senior.

