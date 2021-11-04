After nervous wait, Central York field hockey standout lands NCAA Division I scholarship

RYAN VANDERSLOOT

There have been numerous twists and turns for standout high school recruits ever since the COVID-19 pandemic hit 19 months ago.

None, perhaps, have been as turbulent as the one that Central York senior Emilee Myers went through.

The CY field hockey standout has been a big part of the program’s ascent over the past four years.

While teammates Victoria Whitehead (Temple) and Grace Harrold (Kutztown) were able to wrap up their recruitments before the season, Myers entered the season in a bit of limbo as she awaited official offers.

She figured to get one from her preferred choice, La Salle University, but a coaching change at the Atlantic 10 school in Philadelphia reset her recruitment process back to the start.

After anxiously awaiting word, Myers was ecstatic to learn that the new La Salle coaching staff, led by first-year coach Martu Loncarica, offered her a scholarship last week.

It didn’t take long for Myers, who was also courted by Saint Francis, to make her commitment to the NCAA Division I program.

“The process started before COVID,” Myers said. “And it was a long journey because over the summer they changed coaches. So, it was slow, but I met the new coaches at one of the clinics I went to. After that they told me they would love for me to play on their team and I just finalized it last Tuesday (Oct. 26).”

Central York coach Lori Livingston wasn’t surprised that one of her core seniors scored a D-I offer.

“She’s intense,” Livingston said of Myers. “And she’s versatile. She’s, I guess you would say, our center back in our alignment, and she plays on both the penalty-corner attack and defense, so she’s pretty important for us.”

La Salle was a good fit for Myers for reasons that extended beyond field hockey.

“I was looking for a smaller school,” Myers said. “One that had a good field hockey program, but also one that had a good biology program because that’s what I want to major in.”

The Explorers finished up their 2021 season last week. La Salle ended with a 7-10 record overall and a 3-4 mark in the Atlantic 10.

Reach Ryan Vandersloot at sports@yorkdispatch.com or @ydsports.