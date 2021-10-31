Central York earns dramatic overtime win to clinch state berth; other prep field hockey

STEVE HEISER

The Central York Panthers’ hopes for a District 3 Class 3-A field hockey championship are still very much alive.

Victoria Whitehead’s goal in the second overtime period, off a long pass from Grace Harrold, gave the No. 6 seed Panthers a 1-0 quarterfinal victory at No. 3 seed Penn Manor on Saturday afternoon in Millersville.

Central York keeper Sydney Valdes made seven saves to get the shutout win in goal.

Central now moves to a semifinal matchup at 6 p.m. Wednesday vs. No. 2 seed Cumberland Valley. That contest is set for Bobby Rahal Toyota Stadium at Eagle View Middle School.

The York-Adams League champion Panthers will enter at 18-4-1. Cumberland Valley is 15-3. CV earned its semifinal berth with a 3-0 win over State College (13-6-1) on Saturday.

With the win over Lancaster-Lebanon League champion Penn Manor, Central has already clinched a PIAA Class 3-A state playoff berth.

Central beat Penn Manor despite being outshot, 12-2. Penn Manor also held a 7-4 edge in corners.

Central is the only remaining York-Adams field hockey team with a chance to claim a district crown. The Panthers have now knocked out a pair of Lancaster-Lebanon teams after taking out No. 11 seed Warwick in the first round, 2-0.

OTHER DISTRICT 3 FIELD HOCKEY

Lower Dauphin 2, Dallastown 1: At Lower Dauphin, the No. 8 seed Wildcats gave the No. 1 seed a scare before falling in a District 3 Class 3-A quarterfinal. Dallastown’s season ends 14-7-1. Lower Dauphin improved to 18-0-1. Lilly Cantabene scored Dallastown’s goal, off an assist from Ava Markel. Lower Dauphin had an 18-5 edge in shots and a 17-3 edge in corners. Lower Dauphin will play host to No. 4 seed Wilson (15-4) in the other 3-A semifinal on Wednesday.

Mechanicsburg 5, Susquehannock 0: At Mechanicsburg, the Warriors dropped a District 3 Class 2-A quarterfinal battle. York-Adams Division II champion Susquehannock, the No. 5 seed, fell to 16-5-1. No. 4 seed Mechanicsburg is 14-5. The Warriors dropped into the consolation bracket and will play host to No. 8 seed Hershey (10-8) at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Hershey lost its quarterfinal to No. 1 seed Palmyra, 5-0. The top seven teams in 2-A will qualify for the state playoffs. A win vs. Hershey will clinch a PIAA berth for the Warriors.

Greenwood 6, Littlestown 0: At West Perry, No. 7 seed Littlestown fell to No. 2 seed Greenwood in a District 3 Class 1-A quarterfinal. York-Adams Division III champion Littlestown dropped to 15-6-0. Greenwood is 17-1. The loss dropped Littlestown into the consolation bracket against No. 6 seed Annville-Cleona (14-6) for a 4 p.m. battle on Wednesday at Palmyra. The loser will see its season end. The top five teams in 1-A qualify for PIAA competition. AC lost its quarterfinal to No. 3 seed Lancaster Mennonite, 2-1 in overtime.

