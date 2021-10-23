Grace Harrold's hat trick sparks Central York to York-Adams field hockey championship

STEVE HEISER

Grace Harrold scored a hat trick to lead Central York to a 4-1 victory over Susquehannock in the York-Adams League field hockey championship game on Saturday morning at Red Lion.

Victoria Whitehead scored Central’s other goal, while Caitlin Jacobs provided three assists.

Harrold finished the three league tournament games with eight goals.

AnaBeth Wentzel scored Susquehannock’s goal, off an assist from Addison Roeder.

The game was tied 1-1 before Central scored the final three goals of the game.

Division I champion Central held a 7-2 edge in shots on goal and a 9-2 edge in penalty corners.

The Panthers’ Sydney Valdes made one save in goal to get the win. K.C. O’Neill had four saves for Susquehannock.

It was the second consecutive league championship for Central, which won the crown in 2019. The 2020 league field hockey tournament was not held because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Panthers, the No. 1 seed in the tournament, improved to 16-4-1. D-II champion Susquehannock, the tournament’s No. 2 seed, fell to 15-4-1.

It was Central’s second win of the season over Susquehannock after earning a 2-1 triumph on Oct. 12.

Both Central and Susquehannock are now headed to District 3 action.

In Class 3-A, the sixth-seeded Panthers will play host to 11th-seeded Warwick (8-6-1) in a first-round game at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

In Class 2-A, fifth-seeded Susquehannock will play host to 12th-seeded Conestoga Valley (8-9-1) at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or @ydsports.