Seven York County girls earn all-state recognition in field hockey

The Pennsylvania High School Field Hockey Coaches Association has released its all-state picks.

Seven York County girls were recognized, including four first-team selections.

Victoria Whitehead, Brynn Crouse and Kelsey Felix were repeat first-team all-state picks.

York County has produced seven all-state players in high school field hockey for 2020, including four first-team selections.

The Pennsylvania High School Field Hockey Coaches Association recently released its all-state teams.

Repeating as first-team picks from York County were Central York’s Victoria Whitehead in Class 3-A, Northern York’s Brynn Crouse in Class 2-A and Eastern York's Kelsey Felix. Felix was a 2-A first-team pick in 2019 and is a 1-A first-team selection in 2020.

Northern’s Emma Kate Rosensteel was also a first-team pick in 2-A for 2020 after earning second-team accolades a year ago.

FIELD HOCKEY ALL-STARS: Central York's Victoria Whitehead repeats as D-I Player of Year

Earning second-team 2-A recognition for 2020 were three other Northern players: Natalie Saltzer, Kelsey Heltzel, and Morgan Spagnolo. Saltzer and Heltzel were also second-team selections in 2019.

Whitehead, a junior forward, is a two-time York-Adams League Division I Player of the Year. During a COVID-19 shortened season in 2020, Whitehead scored 25 goals, including five game-winning goals, and added two assists in 14 games. For her three-year career, she’s scored 64 goals, with 14 game-winning goals, and had 16 assists. Because of her standout speed, Whithead also plays the flyer position on defensive corners. She’s a three-time Y-A D-I all-star. She helped Central to an 11-3 campaign in 2020 and a second-place finish in Y-A D-I.

Felix, a senior, was selected the Y-A D-III Player of the Year. As a goalie, she was 10-4 with 178 saves and a .913 save percentage and 1.2 goals-against average. She also scored two goals. For her career, she has a 37-20 record with .860 save percentage and a 1.21 goals-against average. She also has seven career goals and eight career assists. She helped the Golden Knights take the 2020 D-III title. She’s a four-time Y-A all-star. She has committed to play NCAA Division I field hockey for Lock Haven University.

Crouse, a junior who has already committed to play NCAA Division I field hockey for Duke University, was the team most valuable player for a Northern York side that finished the 2020 regular season at 12-2. Crouse, Rosensteel, Saltzer and Heltzel were also Mid-Penn Colonial all-stars. Rosensteel, Saltzer, Heltzel and Spagnolo are seniors.

Additionally, the PHSFHCA handed out team academic awards. Winning those honors from York County were Central York, Eastern York and South Western.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.