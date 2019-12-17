Story Highlights Central York's Victoria Whitehead is a 3-A first-team all-state field hockey pick.

Whitehead finished her sophomore season with 22 goals and eight assists.

Northern York's Brynn Crouse and Red Land's Rachel Apa were first-team 2-A picks.

Victoria Whitehead is just a sophomore and she’s already considered among the state’s best high school field hockey players.

The Central York High School standout was recently named a first-team Class 3-A all-state performer by the Pennsylvania High School Field Hockey Coaches Association.

She is one of three York County players to earn first-team honors and the only first-team selection from the York-Adams League.

Red Land’s Rachel Apa and Northern York’s Brynn Crouse also earned first-team all-state honors in 2-A.

Whitehead has been a force since the moment she stepped onto the field as a freshman, when she had 16 goals and six assists for the Panthers.

As a sophomore, she was even more productive, with 22 goals and eights assists. She was a major reason that Central captured the program’s first-ever league tournament championship.

The Panthers won Y-A D-I and finished at 14-8 overall.

For Central York head coach Lori Livingston, Whitehead’s success is fairly simple.

“She’s just so super-fast,” Livingston said earlier. “And she’s good too.”

Livingston said Whitehead didn’t sit on her laurels after her standout freshman campaign.

“Her stick work was pretty decent as a freshman,” Livingston said of the Y-A D-I Player of the Year. “I think that she did improve upon that this year, which makes her pretty tough to defend.”

Apa and Crouse, meanwhile, have already committed to play college field hockey at the NCAA Division I level. Apa, a senior, is headed to Bucknell, while Crouse, a sophomore, has committed to Duke. Both were Mid-Penn first-team all-star selections at forward, with Crouse recognized in the Capital Division and Apa honored in the Keystone Division.

Northern York had three others players earned second-team all-state 2-A honors: Emma Rosensteel, Kelsey Heltzel and Natalie Saltzer.

Two South Western players, Caitlyn Coates and Kat Study, garnered all-state honorable mention honors in 2-A, while Eastern York’s Addison Malone was a 1-A honorable mention selection.

Academic all-state honors: Additionally, the PHSFHCA handed out academic all-state accolades. The following Y-A players were recognized:

Eastern York: Malone Lily Campbell, Rebecca Bradfield, Hannah Lentz, Nadeline Stigelman, Kelsey Felix and Ellen Lippy.

South Western: Coates, Study, Aunnie Hacker, Bella Stranick, Sophia Stranick and Ella Baker.

Central York: Abigail Lamison, Maliyah Benson, Quinn Stoppard, Megan Young, Julianna Mariano and Grace Wills.

Dallastown: Kylee Landis, Julia Malle, Audrey Peri, Ryleigh Sowers, Haley Strayer, Cassie Beeler, Camryn Eveler, Audrey Sarro, Sarah Borger, Siena Howie and Abbie Kowalski.

Spring Grove: Grace Baker, Allison Hoschar, Chloe Makibbin, Grace Snyder, Lindsay Snyder, Kayla Hinson, Ariana Ulsh, Sara Winemiller and Grace Slenker.

