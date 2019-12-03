. (Photo: .)

More than 80 field hockey teams and approximately 850 competitors will flood into York County this weekend for an indoor tournament at the York Expo Center arena.

The 10th annual Keystone Open Indoor Field Hockey Championship will return to the county on Saturday and Sunday. The event has been held locally since its inception in 2010.

More than half of the participating teams, from all across the mid-Atlantic region, will travel to the county from out of state.

According to the Sport York arm of the York County Convention and Visitors Bureau, the tournament is expected bring nearly 2,000 participants and spectators to the area and drive more than $250,000 into the local economy.

Through the course of the 10 tournaments, Sport York estimates the field hockey event has pumped nearly $3 million into the local economy.