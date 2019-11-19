Story Highlights The York-Adams field hockey coaches have honored the league's top players.

Central York's Victoria Whitehead is the Division I Player of the Year.

Central York's Lori Livingston is the Division I Coach of the Year.

It was certainly a year of redemption for the Central York field hockey program.

After blowing a two-goal lead late in the 2018 York-Adams League title game against Bermudian Springs, the Panthers rebounded this season by defeating the Eagles to capture the program’s first-ever league championship.

While many players on the CY side were responsible for the team’s success this season, forward Victoria Whitehead stood out. The sophomore tallied 22 goals to go with eight assists to help the Panthers earn the Division I and tournament crowns. The Panthers finished at 14-8.

“She’s just so super-fast,” CY coach Lori Livingston said. “And she’s good too.”

Whitehead was honored by the Y-A coaches as the D-I Player of the Year, while Livingston earned the coach of the year honors.

Whitehead stood out as a freshman last year with 16 goals and six assists. This season, however, she improved her stick work. That improvement, combined with her elite speed, made her tough to handle for every Central foe.

“She just has really phenomenal speed and her stick work was pretty decent as a freshman,” Livingston said. “I think that she did improve upon that this year, which makes her pretty tough to defend.”

One of Whitehead’s biggest games of the season came in a 5-1 win against Red Lion. The CY standout scored four times while assisting on the fifth goal.

Joining Whitehead on the all-star squad were seven of her teammates. That list included Grace Harrold, Emilee Myers, Caitlin Jacobs (first team), as well as Katie Diehl, Maliyah Benson, Sydney Valdez and Olivia Swanner (second team).

Red Lion had four players named the all-star teams, Dallastown and Spring Grove had three and Northeastern had two.

Other award winners: The other three divisional players of the year were Caitlyn Coates of South Western (D-II), Skyler West of Bermudian Springs (D-III) and Ella Krenzer of Hanover (D-IV). West tallied 28 goals on the season while Krenzer finished with 27. West led Bermudian to the D-III title and a 19-5 overall mark. Coates led the Mustangs to the D-II title this season and a 17-5 overall record.

YORK-ADAMS LEAGUE FIELD HOCKEY ALL-STARS

Division I

Player of the Year: Victoria Whitehead, Central York.

Coach of the Year: Lori Livingston, Central York.

First Team

Grace Harrold, Central York, midfield.

Emilee Myers, Central York, defense.

Caitlin Jacobs, Central York, midfield.

Kennedy Bratton, Red Lion, forward.

Sarah Gillmen, Red Lion, back.

Coda Fisher, Red Lion, midfield.

Hannah Downs, Red Lion, forward.

Camryn Eveler, Dallastown, forward.

Gloria Fleming, Dallastown, defense.

Aubree Leese, Spring Grove, goalie.

Honorable Mention

Katie Diehl, Central York, back.

Maliyah Benson, Central York, back.

Sydney Valdez, Central York, goalie.

Olivia Swanner, Central York, back.

Kaiya Edwards, Red Lion, forward.

Audrey Peri, Dallastown, forward.

Allison Hoschar, Spring Grove, midfield.

Sara Winemiller, Spring Grove, back.

Erin Kelly, Northeastern, goalie.

Sloan Shover, Northeastern, forward/midfield.

Division II

Player of the Year: Caitlyn Coates, South Western.

First Team

Isabella Stranick, South Western, defense.

Kat Study, South Western, midfield.

Carynn Klinger, South Western, defense.

Anna Simpson, South Western, midfield.

Lauryn Wojcik, Susquehannock, forward.

Rachel Oestrike, Susquehannock, midfield.

Addison Roeder, Susquehannock, midfield.

Carrie Bair, New Oxford, forward/midfield.

Morgan Sauter, New Oxford, forward.

Alicia Kraus, New Oxford, midfield/defense.

Morgan Scott, New Oxford, goalie.

Natalie Furman, York Suburban, goalie.

Cardner Miller, York Suburban, midfield.

Honorable Mention

Aunnie Hacker, South Western, goalie.

Lindsey Wachter, Susquehannock, defense.

Chloe Herring, New Oxford, defense.

Division III

Player of the Year: Skyler West, Bermudian Springs.

First Team

Hailey Lamo, Bermudian Springs, forward.

Alyssa Black, Bermudian Springs, defense.

Grace Metzger, Bermudian Springs, midfield.

Abby Hurst, Gettysburg, forward.

Maria Schneider, Kennard-Dale, midfield.

Maggie Spadalora, West York, midfield.

Carly Gross, West York, forward.

Addison Malone, Eastern York, forward.

Kelsey Felix, Eastern York, goalie.

Annette Kurick, Eastern York, defense.

Honorable Mention

Sydney Davis, Gettysburg, forward.

Katie Wivel, Gettysburg, midfield.

Jenna Soukaseum, Kennard-Dale, forward.

Nora Lucas, Kennard-Dale, defense.

McKenna Channel, Kennard-Dale, midfield.

Kourtney Hartzel, West York, goalie.

Madge Myers, West York, midfield.

Hope Allen, West York, defense.

Morgan Arnold, Eastern York, forward.

Shae Forry, Eastern York, midfield.

Lily Campbell, Eastern York, forward.

Lyndsey Kutz, Bermudian Springs, forward.

Keri Spellman, Bermudian Springs, forward.

Division IV

Player of the Year: Ella Krenzer, Hanover.

First Team

Madelyn Hutton, Hanover, midfield.

Emily Crouse, Hanover, midfield.

Ariana Grabowic, Littlestown, goalie.

Carter Claybaugh, Littlestown, midfield.

Sophie Bassler, Littlestown, midfield.

Delani Smith, Biglerville, forward.

Bridget Rutkowsk, Biglerville, forward.

Mary Caroline Hovercamp, Delone Catholic, goalie.

Desani Shields, Fairfield, forward.

Honorable Mention

Reagan Wildasin, Hanover, goalie.

Jaycie Miller, Hanover, midfielder.

Isabelle Geisler, Hanover, defense.

Allison Kelly, Littlestown, defense.

Bailey Rucker, Littlestown, forward/midfield.

Mary Martin, Fairfield, forward.

Hailey Steele, Biglerville, defense.

Ivanna Stanko, Biglerville, defense.

Abi Glassman, Biglerville, defense.

Delani Smith, Delone Catholic, forward.

Bridget Rutkowski, Delone Catholic, forward.