The Americans will play Chile in the bronze-medal game on Friday at 4 p.m.

Moyer had scored a goal in four straight games before the loss against Canada.

Central York High graduate Lauren Moyer, shown here in a file photo, and the U.S. women's field hockey team lost to Canada in the semifinals on the Pan An Games, 2-0, on Tuesday. (Photo: Mark Palczewski)

The U.S. women’s field hockey team’s quest for a gold medal at the 2019 Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru, ended on Tuesday.

The No. 13 American squad was defeated by Canada, the No. 18 team, 2-0, in the tournament’s semifinal round.

Central York High graduate Lauren Moyer’s streak of four straight games with a goal also came to an end in the loss. Moyer had scored four goals during the tournament.

The loss against Canada marked Moyer’s 68th appearance for the U.S. team. She has eight goals in her international career.

Canada scored in the first and third periods and used suffocating defense to shut down the U.S. offense, which scored nine goals in its previous contest against Cuba.

The Canadians move onto the championship game Friday at 6:15 p.m. Eastern time against Argentina.

No. 3 Argentina beat No. 15 Chile, 3-1, in the first semifinal match on Tuesday to advance to the title game. The U.S. will play Chile on Friday at 4 p.m. Eastern time in the bronze medal game.

The winner of the Pan Am Games will receive a berth in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The Americans still have a chance to qualify for the 2020 Olympics through a qualifying event that will take place this fall.

The American team, which features 10 members from Pennsylvania, hopes to make a return to the Olympics after the squad finished fifth in the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

