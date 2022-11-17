York-Adams League coaches select 2022 cross country all-stars

The York-Adams League has selected its cross country all-stars for the fall 2022 season, as voted by league coaches.

Each of the association's three divisions selected a runner of the year — Division I selected two — as well as all-county teams consisting of between six and eight additional runners.

It was a memorable year for the league in this sport, as four local athletes took home District 3 individual championships last month. All four earned at least a share of Runner of the Year in their respective divisions. Girls' teams at York Catholic and Dallastown both represented their schools at the PIAA state tournament in Hershey as well.

Dallastown captured both Runner of the Year honors given out in Division I. Senior Jakob Rager won the award on the boys' side, while Wildcat teammates Kailey Granger and Victoria Rodriguez shared the girls' honor. Rager paced the boys' team all season and qualified for states as an individual. Rodriguez, a sophomore, won the York-Adams League race on Oct. 18, while the senior Granger answered by winning the District 3 Class 3A title and finishing fifth overall at the state meet.

Susquehannock seniors Matthew O'Brien and Nicole Dauberman swept the Division II Runner of the Year selections. O'Brien, one of the top runners in the country, repeated as league and district champion before finishing 19th in Class 3A at the state meet. Dauberman, competing in Class 2A on the girls' side, also won her District 3 race; she finished third at the league meet and seventh at states.

York Catholic sophomore Madeline Murphy, after placing fourth behind Rodriguez, Granger and Dauberman at the league championships, cruised to a District 3 Class 1A title and placed seventh at states, leading her team to a third-place finish in the class. She's the Division III Runner of the Year on the girls' side and will return with the chance for more. Littlestown's Peyton Small captured the boys' top honor in the division.

The boys' all-star lists are heavy on upperclassmen, while there's plenty of young talent on the girls' side that could help make next fall another memorable campaign.

YORK-ADAMS LEAGUE 2022 CROSS COUNTRY ALL-STARS

DIVISION I BOYS

Runner of the Year: Jakob Rager, senior, Dallastown

All-Stars

Jackson Gutekunst, senior, Dallastown

Parker Keiser, sophomore, Red Lion

Daniel Naylor, sophomore, Red Lion

Griffen Ridler, sophomore, Northeastern

Shernan Singh, senior, South Western

Shernel Singh, senior, South Western

DIVISION I GIRLS

Co-Runners of the Year: Kailey Granger, senior, Dallastown; Victoria Rodriguez, sophomore, Dallastown

All-Stars

Ella Bahn, freshman, Spring Grove

Cali Cook, freshman, South Western

Addison Emenheiser, freshman, Dallastown

Alexis Federline, sophomore, Dallastown

Hayley Green, junior, Central York

Trista Webster, junior, Red Lion

DIVISION II BOYS

Runner of the Year: Matt O'Brien, Susquehannock, Sr.

All-Stars

Dylan Cunningham, senior, Kennard-Dale

Chase Curry, senior, Eastern York

Jensen Glatfelter, senior, Dover

Grant Hartman, senior, Susquehannock

Caleb Hogan, sophomore, Dover

Nathan Kenien, freshman, York Suburban

Steve Miller, junior, West York

Neil Oestereich, sophomore, York Suburban

DIVISION II GIRLS

Runner of the Year: Nicole Dauberman, senior, Susquehannock

All-Stars

Charlotte Crowl, senior, Kennard-Dale

Angelina Hammond, junior, Kennard-Dale

Summer Hogan, senior, Dover

Ashley Kline, freshman, York Suburban

Keira Reider, freshman, Dover

Kaydence Strange, junior, Eastern York

Maren Weaver, senior, York Suburban

DIVISION III BOYS

Runner of the Year: Peyton Small, junior, Littlestown

All-Stars

Liam Allen, senior, Delone Catholic

Mitchell Bradley, junior, York Catholic

Luke Campbell, junior, York Catholic

Aden Davis, senior, Delone Catholic

Jack Driscoll, junior, York Catholic

Parker Sanders, junior, Bermudian Springs

Ryan Young, sophomore, Delone Catholic

DIVISION III GIRLS

Runner of the Year: Madeline Murphy, sophomore, York Catholic

All-Stars

Samantha Bealmear, freshman, Delone Catholic

Briana Bradley, junior, York Catholic

Kaylie Brown, freshman, Delone Catholic

Reagan Cheramie, senior, York Catholic

Sheila Driscoll, freshman, York Catholic

Livia Lighty, sophomore, Bermudian Springs

Madelyn McKee, senior, York Catholic

Samantha Smith, junior, Delone Catholic