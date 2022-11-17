York-Adams League coaches select 2022 cross country all-stars
The York-Adams League has selected its cross country all-stars for the fall 2022 season, as voted by league coaches.
Each of the association's three divisions selected a runner of the year — Division I selected two — as well as all-county teams consisting of between six and eight additional runners.
It was a memorable year for the league in this sport, as four local athletes took home District 3 individual championships last month. All four earned at least a share of Runner of the Year in their respective divisions. Girls' teams at York Catholic and Dallastown both represented their schools at the PIAA state tournament in Hershey as well.
Dallastown captured both Runner of the Year honors given out in Division I. Senior Jakob Rager won the award on the boys' side, while Wildcat teammates Kailey Granger and Victoria Rodriguez shared the girls' honor. Rager paced the boys' team all season and qualified for states as an individual. Rodriguez, a sophomore, won the York-Adams League race on Oct. 18, while the senior Granger answered by winning the District 3 Class 3A title and finishing fifth overall at the state meet.
Susquehannock seniors Matthew O'Brien and Nicole Dauberman swept the Division II Runner of the Year selections. O'Brien, one of the top runners in the country, repeated as league and district champion before finishing 19th in Class 3A at the state meet. Dauberman, competing in Class 2A on the girls' side, also won her District 3 race; she finished third at the league meet and seventh at states.
York Catholic sophomore Madeline Murphy, after placing fourth behind Rodriguez, Granger and Dauberman at the league championships, cruised to a District 3 Class 1A title and placed seventh at states, leading her team to a third-place finish in the class. She's the Division III Runner of the Year on the girls' side and will return with the chance for more. Littlestown's Peyton Small captured the boys' top honor in the division.
The boys' all-star lists are heavy on upperclassmen, while there's plenty of young talent on the girls' side that could help make next fall another memorable campaign.
YORK-ADAMS LEAGUE 2022 CROSS COUNTRY ALL-STARS
DIVISION I BOYS
Runner of the Year: Jakob Rager, senior, Dallastown
All-Stars
Jackson Gutekunst, senior, Dallastown
Parker Keiser, sophomore, Red Lion
Daniel Naylor, sophomore, Red Lion
Griffen Ridler, sophomore, Northeastern
Shernan Singh, senior, South Western
Shernel Singh, senior, South Western
DIVISION I GIRLS
Co-Runners of the Year: Kailey Granger, senior, Dallastown; Victoria Rodriguez, sophomore, Dallastown
All-Stars
Ella Bahn, freshman, Spring Grove
Cali Cook, freshman, South Western
Addison Emenheiser, freshman, Dallastown
Alexis Federline, sophomore, Dallastown
Hayley Green, junior, Central York
Trista Webster, junior, Red Lion
DIVISION II BOYS
Runner of the Year: Matt O'Brien, Susquehannock, Sr.
All-Stars
Dylan Cunningham, senior, Kennard-Dale
Chase Curry, senior, Eastern York
Jensen Glatfelter, senior, Dover
Grant Hartman, senior, Susquehannock
Caleb Hogan, sophomore, Dover
Nathan Kenien, freshman, York Suburban
Steve Miller, junior, West York
Neil Oestereich, sophomore, York Suburban
DIVISION II GIRLS
Runner of the Year: Nicole Dauberman, senior, Susquehannock
All-Stars
Charlotte Crowl, senior, Kennard-Dale
Angelina Hammond, junior, Kennard-Dale
Summer Hogan, senior, Dover
Ashley Kline, freshman, York Suburban
Keira Reider, freshman, Dover
Kaydence Strange, junior, Eastern York
Maren Weaver, senior, York Suburban
DIVISION III BOYS
Runner of the Year: Peyton Small, junior, Littlestown
All-Stars
Liam Allen, senior, Delone Catholic
Mitchell Bradley, junior, York Catholic
Luke Campbell, junior, York Catholic
Aden Davis, senior, Delone Catholic
Jack Driscoll, junior, York Catholic
Parker Sanders, junior, Bermudian Springs
Ryan Young, sophomore, Delone Catholic
DIVISION III GIRLS
Runner of the Year: Madeline Murphy, sophomore, York Catholic
All-Stars
Samantha Bealmear, freshman, Delone Catholic
Briana Bradley, junior, York Catholic
Kaylie Brown, freshman, Delone Catholic
Reagan Cheramie, senior, York Catholic
Sheila Driscoll, freshman, York Catholic
Livia Lighty, sophomore, Bermudian Springs
Madelyn McKee, senior, York Catholic
Samantha Smith, junior, Delone Catholic