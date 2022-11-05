York County girls shine at PIAA state cross country championships

HERSHEY — York County girls had a good day at the 2022 PIAA cross country championships on Saturday.

Teams from York Catholic and Dallastown finished third and fourth in their respective classes, while several individuals posted strong finishes as well.

The York Catholic girls’ team started strong in the first race of the day, finishing third in the Class 1A team standings with 141 points, which are given out based on individual runner finishes. Notre Dame and Montrose tied for first in the team standings with 78 points, but Notre Dame won the team title through a tiebreaker.

“It was excellent,” York Catholic coach Jeff Alloway said. “Obviously, anytime you get a chance to get some hardware and take it back from Hershey, it’s an awesome meet.”

Leading the way for York Catholic was Madeline Murphy, who finished seventh overall with a time of 20:14 over the 5,000-meter course.

“I was happy with that,” Murphy said. I didn’t get to medal last year — I think I was 35th — so it was a big step up from last year.”

Warm temperatures made it tough for a lot of runners. Murphy said temperatures for last year’s state meet were in the 30s.

“I didn’t really like the temperature today,” she said.

York Catholic freshman Shelia Driscoll also finished in the Top 25 among the 276 girls that competed. Driscoll finished 16th with a time of 21:03.

“I was proud of where I placed,” Driscoll said. “I wanted top-15, but I was 16th. But I was really proud of my place and my time. It was really hot and really tough, but it was good.”

The top 25 individual finishers in each race received medals.

Madelyn McKee (69th, 22:30), Reagan Cheramie (86th, 22:57), Brianna Bradley (135th, 24:00) and Annabella Breschi (226th, 27:33) also helped York Catholic to their third-place team finish.

In the 3A girls division, Dallastown finished fourth in the team standings with 190 points. North Allegheny won the 3A girls’ title with 60 points.

“I was really thrilled,” Dallastown coach Doug Moyer said. “They came back and ran an exceptional race. Our goal was Top 5 and we got fourth. The girls had to focus if they wanted to be top-five.”

Senior Kailey Granger led the way for Dallastown, taking fifth overall with a time of 18:58.

“I’m happy with my finish,” Granger said. “I am proud of myself. I pushed myself as far as I could go. I gave it all I got. I was really proud of that.”

Sophomore Victoria Rodriguez also finished in the top 25 for Dallastown. Rodriguez was 14th overall with a time of 19:19 over the 5K course, an improvement from 22nd in last year's race as a freshman.

“It was a little faster than last year, so I am OK with that,” Rodriguez said. “I am very happy with how I placed. I moved up a lot from last year and that’s very good for me. Hopefully, I will keep moving up.”

Addison Emenheiser (72nd, 20:58), Alexis Federline (125th, 21:39), Natalie Good (166th, 22:35), Mae Treml (183rd, 22:49) and Abbey Gable (213th, 24:10) also competed for Dallastown.

In the 2A girls division, Susquehannock senior Nicole Dauberman finished seventh among 252 runners competing with a time 19:53. Dauberman was 27th in the 3A division last year, so getting a medal this year was a sweet feeling.

“It was one of my best times,” Dauberman said. “It feels good (to finish in the top 10). It’s really relieving.”

In the Class 3A boys' race, it was disappointing day for Susquehannock’s Matthew O’Brien. Projected as a top-three finisher, O’Brien finished 19th with a time of 16:43 over the 5K course.

O’Brien said his aim early in the race was to stay with Brian DiCola of Hatboro Horsham and Drew Griffith of Butler, who finished 1-2 in the race. The strategy didn’t work out for the senior.

“They are two of the best in the country. I’d say top 10,” O’Brien said. “I tried to stay with them. Though 800, I was right behind Drew Griffith. We were running a 4:10 pace, which is really fast. My average pace for a good 5K is 4:50.”

O’Brien said he went into the race wanting to win it.

“It just wasn’t my day,” he said. “When you start out that fast, you really feel it.”

Other runners from York County that competed included:

1A Boys — Mitchell Bradley, York Catholic, 53rd, 18:37; Luke Campbell, York Catholic, 119th, 19:27; Ryan Young, Delone Catholic, 111th, 19:21; Aden Davis, Delone Catholic, 132nd, 19:37.

2A Girls — Angelina Hammond, Kennard-Dale, 71st, 21:29

2A Boys — Dylan Cunningham, Kennard-Dale, 46th, 17:48; Peyton Small, Littlestown, 58th, 17:57.

3A Girls — Ella Bahn, Spring Grove, 51st, 20:37; Cali Cook, South Western, 77th, 21:04; Hayley Green, Central York, 88th, 21:14

3A Boys — Shernel Singh, South Western 40th, 17:11; Shernan Singh, South Western, 48th, 17:19; Jakob Rager, Dallastown, 55th, 17:22; Neil Oestereich, York Suburban, 59th, 17:25; Griffen Ridler, Northeastern, 70th, 17:31; Jackson Gutekunst, Dallastown, 73rd, 17:31.