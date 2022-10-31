York-Adams League big picture: Four local runners win district cross country titles

Four York-Adams League runners captured PIAA District 3 cross country individual championships on Saturday at Big Spring High School, highlighting a weekend full of postseason high school sports.

Susquehannock’s Matthew O’Brien won the Class 3A boys’ title, while another Warrior, Nicole Dauberman, won the Class 2A girls individual crown. Dallastown’s Kailey Granger took the girls’ 3A race to help send her team to states. In Class 1A, York Catholic’s Madeline Murphy finished first individually and the Irish also won as a team.

Murphy led the field in the first of six races, taking off Saturday morning and posting a 5K time of 20:10.8, winning by nearly 37 seconds.The sophomore was one of four York Catholic runners to finish in the top seven — freshman Sheila Driscoll placed fourth, while seniors Madelyn McKee and Reagan Cheramie took fifth and seventh, respectively. In the boys’ race, York Catholic finished fourth as a group, with Delone Catholic in fifth.

Dauberman’s time of 18:53.1 was 31.2 seconds clear of second place in the 2A girls’ race. Two other York County runners joined the senior in the top 10 — Eastern York’s Kaydence Strange (19:59.5) finished seventh, while Kennard-Dale’s Angelina Hammond (20:08.9) took eighth.

In the 3A girls’ race, both Granger and Wildcats teammate Victoria Rodriguez were squarely in the mix; Granger posted a winning time of 18:04, with York-Adams champion Rodriguez taking third with an 18:13.7. Dallastown took second as a group behind Manheim Township.

O’Brien, meanwhile, had to battle to the finish for his victory in the 3A boys’ race. His time of 15:22.1 was just enough to stay in front of Central Dauphin’s Timothy Roden (15:23.6). York-Adams team champion Dallastown led local squads in the class with a 12th-place finish.

The PIAA state championships are set for this Saturday, Nov. 5, in Hershey. York Catholic and Dallastown will send full girls’ teams to the competition, while the rest of the local representatives will be individuals. Those qualifiers are listed below.

Class 3A: O’Brien, Dallastown’s Jakob Rager and Jackson Gutekunst, South Western’s Shernel and Shernan Singh, Northeastern’s Griffen Ridler and York Suburban’s Neil Oestereich (boys); Spring Grove’s Ella Bahn, South Western’s Cali Cook and Central York’s Hailey Green (girls).

Class 2A: Kennard-Dale’s Dylan Cunningham and Littlestown’s Peyton Small (boys); Dauberman, Strange and Hammond (girls).

Class 1A: York Catholic’s Mitchell Bradley and Luke Campbell, Delone Catholic’s Aden Davis and Ryan Young (boys).

SERVED AT STATES

New Oxford girls’ tennis saw its undefeated season come to a close in the quarterfinals of the Class 3A state tournament in Hershey on Friday afternoon. The Colonials, who entered 20-0 and took down Bethel Park 3-1 in the opening round, fell 4-1 in their first and final defeat of the season.

Junior Allison Horick won her No. 2 singles match in three sets (4-6, 6-0, 7-6), but that was the only point on the board for New Oxford. No. 1 singles ace Anya Rosenbach fell 6-2, 6-0, while fellow sophomore Kaelyn Balko lost 6-3, 6-2. Top doubles tandem Alex Wolf and Joslyn Loss fell 6-3, 7-5. Sophomore duo Annie Socks and Emory Miller-Kellner lost 6-4, 7-5.

This was still a program-defining season for New Oxford, which dominated York-Adams Division I and captured its first-ever league and district championships. And perhaps the even better news for head coach Travis Martin is that all seven players who took the court Friday are eligible to return next year. The Colonials will certainly have their eyes on the grand prize in 2023.

There’s still more to play for this season, though, as state singles and doubles tournaments are on tap this weekend in Hershey. Rosenbach is one of 16 players vying for the 3A girls’ singles title, while Horick and Balko will compete as a doubles team after winning the District 3 title together. In Class 2A, York Catholic sisters Carina and Cydney Roberts are in the doubles field.

DOWN IN DISTRICTS

The first week of District 3 tournaments in soccer, field hockey and volleyball was a largely tearful week for local teams. Only seven squads from the York-Adams League are still playing in those sports, including five in volleyball. But with some groups already punching tickets to states, we know at least a few seasons will continue well into November.

Volleyball: Five local teams will compete in four district semifinal matches on Tuesday. In Class 2A, Bermudian Springs visits top-seeded York Catholic in one semifinal, while Delone Catholic visits Trinity in the other. At least one Y-A squad is guaranteed to compete in Thursday’s final.

York Suburban came back from a 2-1 deficit in the first round of the 3A bracket, and the No. 3-seed Trojans then knocked out division rival West York in the quarterfinals last Thursday. They take the trip to Twin Valley on Tuesday night; a win either in that match or in a third-place bout will send them to states.

Central York, seeded No. 2 in 4A, has swept both of its tournament matches and cruised into the semifinals. The Panthers host Wilson at 7 p.m. Tuesday and will play again Thursday, either for the title or third place. Either way, last Thursday’s sweep of Cumberland Valley secured a spot in the state tournament.

Field hockey: No York-Adams teams reached the final four of their respective brackets, but New Oxford, by virtue of upsetting previously unbeaten Susquehannock in last Wednesday’s first round, still has consolation games to play. The Colonials lost 1-0 at Twin Valley on Saturday to drop from the winner’s bracket. If they can win at Manheim Central on Wednesday, though, they’ll take one of six spots in the Class 2A state tournament.

Boys’ soccer: Biglerville is the last squad standing, as the Canners (18-1) rolled past Dayspring Christian, 7-1, on Saturday to reach the Class 2A semifinals. They’ll host Lancaster Catholic at 7 p.m. Tuesday in a match at New Oxford High School. With a win, they’d advance to Saturday’s district final and earn one of two spots in the state tournament.

Northeastern and Kennard-Dale were the No. 4 seeds in 4A and 3A, respectively, but both dropped quarterfinal matches at home. The Rams fell 1-0 to Cocalico last Thursday, while the Bobcats suffered a 3-0 loss against Chambersburg on Saturday. Dallastown, the No. 7 seed in Class 4A, took Hempfield all the way to penalty kicks on Saturday evening but fell 4-2 after no goals were scored in the run of play.

More:Northeastern boys' soccer ends season with loss to Chambersburg in districts

Girls’ soccer: No York-Adams teams advanced to the second week of districts. Delone Catholic, which won its first-round match in overtime, dropped its 1A quarterfinal, 2-1, against second-seeded Harrisburg Christian on Saturday. Dallastown, seeded eighth in 4A, fell 5-1 to No. 1 Manheim Township on Saturday morning.

PLAYOFF KICKOFF

Oh, hey, it’s time for the football playoffs too.

The 10-week regular season concluded Saturday, and district brackets were officially released Sunday morning. Six local squads are in action this weekend, while three more know they’ll be around next weekend. The York-Adams League is represented in five of six district brackets, with the six-team Class 3A tournament serving as the exception.

More:York-Adams League Week 10 football roundup: Divisions won, playoff tickets punched

6A (8 teams): Everyone’s off this week before the quarterfinals begin Nov. 11, and we’ll have a rivalry rematch to wait for. No. 2-seed Central York will host No. 7-seed York High just two weeks after the Panthers’ 43-38 win over the Bearcats last Friday. Central had the best record among district teams in the class (9-1) but slipped behind Hempfield in the power rankings.

5A (12 teams): No. 6-seed South Western hosts No. 11-seed Northern York this Friday, with the winner advancing to face third-seeded New Oxford. Dover is also in action this week, as the No. 7-seed Eagles will host Garden Spot.

4A (10 teams): No. 7 York Suburban hosts Donegal and No. 9 Kennard-Dale visits East Pennsboro this Friday in a pair of opening-round matchups.

2A (4 teams): Second-seeded Delone Catholic hosts Trinity on Friday night, with the winner advancing to next weekend’s district final.

1A (2 teams): Fairfield, after a 2-7 season, visits Steel-High (8-1) for a district title at 1 p.m. Saturday.