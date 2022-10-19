High school roundup: O'Brien, Rodriguez win York-Adams cross country titles

Staff Report

High School Cross Country

York-Adams League Championship Meet

Boys'

O'Brien captures first place overall in league meet:

Susquehannock's Matthew O'Brien and Dallastown's Victoria Rodriguez captured York-Adams League individual cross country championships on Tuesday at Rudy Park.

O'Brien posted a 5K time of 15:36 to repeat as league champion. Rodriguez won the girls' competition with a time of 18:24.

Dallastown also won both the boys' and girls' team competitions. The Wildcat boys (72 points) took first place, followed by South Western (121) and Central York (128) taking third place. The girls won with 36 points, followed by Northeastern (83) and South Western (124).

Dallastown's Jacob Rager took second place in the boys' race, while Kennard-Dale's Dylan Cunningham took third and Griffen Ridler (Northeastern) and Neil Oestereich (York Suburban) rounded out the top five. Jackson Gutekunst (Dallastown) came in sixth, while South Western's Shernel Singh and Shernan Singh took seventh and eighth, respectively. Peyton Small (Littlestown) and Steven Miller (West York) rounded out the top 10.

Right behind Rodriguez in the girls' race was teammate Kailey Granger. Susquehannock's Nicole Dauberman, York Catholic's Madeline Murphy and Spring Grove's Ella Bahn rounded out the top five. Kaydence Strange (Eastern York) took sixth place, Cali Cook (South Western) finished seventh, Trista Webster (Red Lion) was eighth, Alexis Federline (Dallastown) followed in ninth and Angelina Hammond (Kennard-Dale) completed the top 10.

View the full meet results here.

GOLF

Krosse finishes strong at PIAA championships: At Penn State's White Course, Dallastown's Lane Krosse finished the final round of the PIAA Class 3A individual tournament with a 73, putting him in a tie for 10th place overall. Krosse shot a 76 on the first day, giving him a 5-over 149 total for the tournament.

Among other York-Adams League golfers, Noah Shultz (Central York) finished tied for 30th, Callahan Harrell (York Suburban) tied for 32nd, Bobby Nicholson (Dallastown) tied for 43rd and Andrew Ekstrom (York Suburban) finished T-48. On the girls' side, Dallastown's Taylor Hicks tied for 21st.

GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL

Delone Catholic 3, Hanover 0: At McSherrystown, the Squirettes (15-3, 11-1 Division III) won the match by the scores of 25-10, 25-15, 25-14. Meredith Keefer led the Squirettes with nine kills, while teammate Emma Anderson had 10 aces and eight digs. With the loss, Hanover falls to 3-8 and 5-12.

Littlestown 3, Fairfield 0: At Fairfield, the Thunderbolts (7-8, 5-6 Division III) won the divisional match by the scores of 25-4, 25-13, 25-15. Gracie Plunkert led Littlestown with seven aces. Fairfield fell to 0-13 (0-11).

South Western 3, York High 0: At Hanover, the Mustangs (10-5, 6-5 Division I) won 25-4, 25-9, 25-5. Lex Cornett led the Mustangs with 10 kills, while teammate Kellyn Ford had 15 assists, seven aces and four digs. York High dropped to 1-16 (0-12).

Bermudian Springs 3, York Tech 0: At Spry, the Eagles (9-6, 6-5 Division III) won the divisional match by the scores of 25-23, 25-19, 25-20. With the loss, York Tech falls to 6-13 (3-8).

Dover 3, Eastern York 1

BOYS' SOCCER

York-Adams League tournament quarterfinals

Northeastern 2, New Oxford 0: At Dallastown, the Bobcats (16-3) received one goal apiece from Anthony Weekly and Carter Eaton to help them secure the quarterfinal victory. Teammate Evan Sprague made five stops in goal to record the shutout. With the win, Northeastern now moves on to the semifinals and will face York Suburban at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, while New Oxford (9-10) has been eliminated from the tournament.