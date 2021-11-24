York-Adams League cross-country coaches hand out top honors for 2021 season

STEVE HEISER

The Dallastown girls’ cross-country team enjoyed a season to remember during its recently-completed 2021 fall campaign.

Now, the Wildcats have earned even more recognition.

The York-Adams League coaches selected Dallastown senior Lydia Tolerico as the Division I Girls’ Runner of the Year, while Wildcats leader, Doug Moyer, was picked as the D-I Girls’ Coach of the Year.

Tolerico won the York-Adams League girls’ individual title, finished sixth in the District 3 Class 3-A Championship and took 13th in the PIAA 3-A state meet.

Moyer, meanwhile, guided the Wildcat girls to a 20-0 regular season, a York-Adams D-I title, a York-Adams League overall crown and a District 3 3-A team crown. The Dallastown girls capped the standout season by finishing second in the state 3-A event.

On the boys’ side in D-I, Northeastern senior Cole Perry was named the Runner of the Year, while South Western’s Bruce Lee was selected the Coach of the Year.

Perry finished fourth in the York-Adams League meet, ninth in the District 3 3-A run and 15th in the PIAA 3-A event.

Lee led South Western to the Y-A D-I boys’ title during an 18-2 regular season. The Mustangs finished third in the Y-A boys’ run. Lee is set to retire after collecting 600 career cross-country victories over 3½ decades.

Division II honorees: In D-II, Susquehannock junior Nicole Dauberman was selected the Girls’ Runner of the Year, while York Suburban’s John Enders was the Girls’ Coach of the Year.

The boys’ honors in D-II went to Susquehannock junior Matt O’Brien (Runner of the Year) and York Suburban’s Ron Herman and Susquehannock’s Jim Lebo (Co-Coaches of the Year).

Dauberman was third in the league girls’ run and seventh in the District 3 3-A girls’ meet, while O’Brien won the league boys’ run, took third in the District 3 2-A boys’ event and was fourth in the state 2-A boys’ meet.

Enders guided the Suburban girls to a Y-A D-II crown and a sixth-place finish at the league run.

Herman led the Suburban boys to a Y-A D-II championship, a league championship, a third-place district 3-A finish and a 16th-place finish in the state 3-A meet. Suburban was 20-0 during the regular season.

Lebo’s Warriors took second in the Y-A D-II boys’ standings, grabbed fifth in the league boys’ meet, captured third in the district 2-A event and finished eighth in the 2-A boys’ state championship.

Division III standouts: In Division III, York Catholic’s Madline Murphy and Fairfield’s Honey Strosnider were Girls’ Co-Runners of the Year. There were also Co-Runners of the Year on the boys’ side, with York Catholic’s Moseley Driscoll and Hanover’s Matthew Nawn sharing the honor.

York Catholic’s Jeff Alloway won the D-III Coach of the Year award on both the boys’ and girls’ side.

Murphy, a freshman, was fourth in the district 1-A girls’ run, while Strosnider, a senior, was 16th in the league girls’ run and fifth in the district 1-A girls’ event.

Driscoll, a senior, was eighth in the league boys’ run, second in the district 1-A meet and 13th in the PIAA 1-A championship.

Nawn, a senior who ran as an independent, was 10th in the league run and seventh in the district 2-A meet.

Alloway led York Catholic to Y-A D-II boys’ and girls’ crowns. At the district 1-A meet, the Irish girls finished second as a team, while the YC boys were third. At the state 1-A meet, the YC girls took 12th.

YORK-ADAMS COACHES’ CROSS COUNTRY ALL-STARS

Division I Girls

Runner of the Year:

Lydia Tolerico, Dallastown.

Coach of the Year:

Doug Moyer, Dallastown.

All-Stars

Victoria Rodriguez, Dallastown.

Bella Treglia, Northeastern.

Marissa Pritchett, Northeastern.

Hayley Green, Central York.

Sophia Breschi, Red Lion.

Kailey Granger, Dallastown.

Division I Boys

Runner of the Year:

Cole Perry, Northeastern.

Coach of the Year:

Bruce Lee, South Western.

All-Stars

Jakob Rager, Dallastown.

Shernel Singh, South Western.

Shernan Singh, South Western.

Christian Henry, Central York.

River VanWicklen, Red Lion.

(Four-Way Tie)

Aiden Granger, Dallastown.

Sean Baxter, Central York.

Jackson Gutekunst, Dallastown.

Evan Freil, South Western.

Division II Girls

Runner of the Year:

Nicole Dauberman, Susquehannock.

Coach of the Year:

John Enders, York Suburban.

All-Stars

Kaydence Strange, Eastern York.

Angelina Hammond, Kennard-Dale.

Sarah Stark, York Suburban.

Charlotte Crowl, Kennard-Dale.

Lily Arnold, Gettysburg.

Division II Boys

Runner of the Year:

Matthew O’Brien, Susquehannock.

Co -Coaches of the Year:

Ron Herman, York Suburban.

Jim Lebo, Susquehannock.

All-Stars

Cole Adams, York Suburban.

Garrett Quinan, Kennard-Dale.

Grant Kern, York Suburban.

Shea Walsh, York Suburban.

Nathaniel Coggins, Susquehannock.

Dylan Cunningham, Kennard-Dale.

Division III Girls

Co-Runners of the Year:

Madeline Murphy, York Catholic.

Honey Strosnider, Fairfield.

Coach of the Year:

Jeff Alloway, York Catholic.

All-Stars

Gabbie Tully, York Catholic.

Aleya Miller, York Catholic.

Samantha Smith, Delone Catholic.

Livia Lighty, Bermudian Springs.

Madelyn McKee, York Catholic.

Abigail Riedel, Littlestown.

Division III Boys

Co-Runners of the Year:

Moseley Driscoll, York Catholic.

Matthew Nawn, Hanover.

Coach of the Year:

Jeff Alloway, York Catholic.

All-Stars

James Volk, York Catholic.

Jack Driscoll, York Catholic.

Gabe Schubring, Fairfield.

Liam Allen, Delone Catholic.

Ethan Schuler, York Catholic.

Peyton Small, Littlestown.