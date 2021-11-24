York-Adams League cross-country coaches hand out top honors for 2021 season
The Dallastown girls’ cross-country team enjoyed a season to remember during its recently-completed 2021 fall campaign.
Now, the Wildcats have earned even more recognition.
The York-Adams League coaches selected Dallastown senior Lydia Tolerico as the Division I Girls’ Runner of the Year, while Wildcats leader, Doug Moyer, was picked as the D-I Girls’ Coach of the Year.
Tolerico won the York-Adams League girls’ individual title, finished sixth in the District 3 Class 3-A Championship and took 13th in the PIAA 3-A state meet.
Moyer, meanwhile, guided the Wildcat girls to a 20-0 regular season, a York-Adams D-I title, a York-Adams League overall crown and a District 3 3-A team crown. The Dallastown girls capped the standout season by finishing second in the state 3-A event.
On the boys’ side in D-I, Northeastern senior Cole Perry was named the Runner of the Year, while South Western’s Bruce Lee was selected the Coach of the Year.
Perry finished fourth in the York-Adams League meet, ninth in the District 3 3-A run and 15th in the PIAA 3-A event.
Lee led South Western to the Y-A D-I boys’ title during an 18-2 regular season. The Mustangs finished third in the Y-A boys’ run. Lee is set to retire after collecting 600 career cross-country victories over 3½ decades.
Division II honorees: In D-II, Susquehannock junior Nicole Dauberman was selected the Girls’ Runner of the Year, while York Suburban’s John Enders was the Girls’ Coach of the Year.
The boys’ honors in D-II went to Susquehannock junior Matt O’Brien (Runner of the Year) and York Suburban’s Ron Herman and Susquehannock’s Jim Lebo (Co-Coaches of the Year).
Dauberman was third in the league girls’ run and seventh in the District 3 3-A girls’ meet, while O’Brien won the league boys’ run, took third in the District 3 2-A boys’ event and was fourth in the state 2-A boys’ meet.
Enders guided the Suburban girls to a Y-A D-II crown and a sixth-place finish at the league run.
Herman led the Suburban boys to a Y-A D-II championship, a league championship, a third-place district 3-A finish and a 16th-place finish in the state 3-A meet. Suburban was 20-0 during the regular season.
Lebo’s Warriors took second in the Y-A D-II boys’ standings, grabbed fifth in the league boys’ meet, captured third in the district 2-A event and finished eighth in the 2-A boys’ state championship.
Division III standouts: In Division III, York Catholic’s Madline Murphy and Fairfield’s Honey Strosnider were Girls’ Co-Runners of the Year. There were also Co-Runners of the Year on the boys’ side, with York Catholic’s Moseley Driscoll and Hanover’s Matthew Nawn sharing the honor.
York Catholic’s Jeff Alloway won the D-III Coach of the Year award on both the boys’ and girls’ side.
Murphy, a freshman, was fourth in the district 1-A girls’ run, while Strosnider, a senior, was 16th in the league girls’ run and fifth in the district 1-A girls’ event.
Driscoll, a senior, was eighth in the league boys’ run, second in the district 1-A meet and 13th in the PIAA 1-A championship.
Nawn, a senior who ran as an independent, was 10th in the league run and seventh in the district 2-A meet.
Alloway led York Catholic to Y-A D-II boys’ and girls’ crowns. At the district 1-A meet, the Irish girls finished second as a team, while the YC boys were third. At the state 1-A meet, the YC girls took 12th.
YORK-ADAMS COACHES’ CROSS COUNTRY ALL-STARS
Division I Girls
Runner of the Year:
Lydia Tolerico, Dallastown.
Coach of the Year:
Doug Moyer, Dallastown.
All-Stars
Victoria Rodriguez, Dallastown.
Bella Treglia, Northeastern.
Marissa Pritchett, Northeastern.
Hayley Green, Central York.
Sophia Breschi, Red Lion.
Kailey Granger, Dallastown.
Division I Boys
Runner of the Year:
Cole Perry, Northeastern.
Coach of the Year:
Bruce Lee, South Western.
All-Stars
Jakob Rager, Dallastown.
Shernel Singh, South Western.
Shernan Singh, South Western.
Christian Henry, Central York.
River VanWicklen, Red Lion.
(Four-Way Tie)
Aiden Granger, Dallastown.
Sean Baxter, Central York.
Jackson Gutekunst, Dallastown.
Evan Freil, South Western.
Division II Girls
Runner of the Year:
Nicole Dauberman, Susquehannock.
Coach of the Year:
John Enders, York Suburban.
All-Stars
Kaydence Strange, Eastern York.
Angelina Hammond, Kennard-Dale.
Sarah Stark, York Suburban.
Charlotte Crowl, Kennard-Dale.
Lily Arnold, Gettysburg.
Division II Boys
Runner of the Year:
Matthew O’Brien, Susquehannock.
Co -Coaches of the Year:
Ron Herman, York Suburban.
Jim Lebo, Susquehannock.
All-Stars
Cole Adams, York Suburban.
Garrett Quinan, Kennard-Dale.
Grant Kern, York Suburban.
Shea Walsh, York Suburban.
Nathaniel Coggins, Susquehannock.
Dylan Cunningham, Kennard-Dale.
Division III Girls
Co-Runners of the Year:
Madeline Murphy, York Catholic.
Honey Strosnider, Fairfield.
Coach of the Year:
Jeff Alloway, York Catholic.
All-Stars
Gabbie Tully, York Catholic.
Aleya Miller, York Catholic.
Samantha Smith, Delone Catholic.
Livia Lighty, Bermudian Springs.
Madelyn McKee, York Catholic.
Abigail Riedel, Littlestown.
Division III Boys
Co-Runners of the Year:
Moseley Driscoll, York Catholic.
Matthew Nawn, Hanover.
Coach of the Year:
Jeff Alloway, York Catholic.
All-Stars
James Volk, York Catholic.
Jack Driscoll, York Catholic.
Gabe Schubring, Fairfield.
Liam Allen, Delone Catholic.
Ethan Schuler, York Catholic.
Peyton Small, Littlestown.