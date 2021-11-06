Dallastown girls take second as team in state Class 3-A cross country championships

STEVE HEISER

The Dallastown girls’ cross country team finished off a standout 2021 season with a second-place finish at the PIAA Class 3-A state meet in Hershey.

The District 3 champion Wildcats finished with 149 points, while North Allegheny took the 3-A state crown with 62 points.

Senior Lydia Tolerico, the York-Adams League individual champion, was Dallastown’s top individual 3-A state finisher at 13th in 19 minutes, 5.6 seconds.

Dallastown freshman Victoria Rodriguez was 22nd in 19:21.2, while Northeastern senior Marissa Pritchett was 25th in 19:35.1.

The other Dallastown scoring runners were sophomore Mae Treml (83rd, 20:40.7), junior Kailey Granger (85th, 20:41.1) and freshman Natalie Good (112th, 20:58.7).

The Wildcats had also claimed the York-Adams Division I title during a 20-0 regular season.

The top individual runner from the York-Adams League was Susquehannock junior Matthew O’Brien, who was fourth in the 2-A boys’ run in 16:08.1. The York-Adams League individual champion helped the Warriors to an eighth-place team finish in 2-A. Senior Nathaniel Coggins added a 21st-place individual finish for Susquehannock at 17:08.4.

The York Catholic girls finished 12th as a team in 1-A, while the York Suburban boys finished 16th in 3-A.

Other top-25 individual finishers from the York-Adams League were:

York Catholic senior Moseley Driscoll, 13th in 1-A boys at 17:22.9; York Suburban senior Cole Adams, 14th in 3-A boys at 16:30.3; and Northeastern senior Cole Perry, 15th in 3-A boys at 16:30.8.

