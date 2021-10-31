Dallastown girls continue standout season, earn District 3 Class 3-A cross country title

STEVE HEISER

Dallastown won the District 3 Class 3-A girls' cross country championship.

York Catholic's Moseley Driscoll was second in the district 1-A boys' run.

Susquehannock's Matt O'Brien had the top time of any Y-A runner in 16:01.9.

The Dallastown girls’ cross country team has added another major piece of hardware to its 2021 championship season.

The Wildcats rolled to the District 3 Class 3-A team crown on Saturday at Boiling Springs High School in Newville, finishing with 102 total points, far ahead of second-place Hershey (131).

Dallastown had already rolled to the York-Adams Division I title during a 20-0 regular season. The Wildcats also claimed the overall championship during the league girls’ run before capturing the district girls’ title.

Senior Lydia Tolerico led Dallastown with a sixth-place finish in 18 minutes, 49.6 seconds. Her freshman teammate, Victoria Rodriguez, was eighth in 19:02.0, while sophomore Mae Treml was 26th in 20:13.3.

Junior Kailey Granger was 31st in 20:23.7 and freshman Natalie Good was 37th in 20:27.29. All five Wildcats will now advance to the state cross country championships.

It was Dallastown’s second district crown in four years.

The top individual finisher on the day from the York-Adams League was York Catholic senior Moseley Driscoll, who was second in the Class 1-A boys’ run in 17:17.4. Susquehannock junior Matt O’Brien was third in the 2-A boys’ competition in in 16:01.9, which was the top time produced by any Y-A competitor during the rainy, muddy day in Newville. York Suburban senior Cole Adams was third in the 3-A boys’ event in 16:06.9.

The York Catholic girls took second in the Class 1-A team competition behind Annville-Cleona, while Delone Catholic was third. In the 1-A boys’ run, York Catholic was third and Delone was fifth, while Trinity took the crown.

Wyomissing took the 2-A girls’ run, while Lampeter-Strasburg captured the 2-A boys’ event. Susquehannock (third) and Kennard-Dale (fifth) earned top-five boys’ team finishes in 2-A.

In the 3-A boys’ run, York Suburban was third, while Hempfield took the championship.

The York Catholic girls, Susquehannock boys and York Suburban boys also qualified for state competition as a team. The PIAA Championships are set for next Saturday at Hershey.

The other Y-A runners to qualify for the PIAA competition under the individual cutline were:

Class 1-A girls: York Catholic freshman Madeline Murphy (fourth in 21:25.9), Fairfield senior Honey Strosnider (fifth in 21:45.5), York Catholic senior Gabbie Tully (sixth in 21:52.3), Delone Catholic sophomore Samantha Smith (seventh in 22:01.5), York Catholic junior Madelyn McKee (10th in 22:16.1) and York Catholic senior Aleya Miller (13th in 22:50.5).

Class 1-A boys: York Catholic junior James Volk (fifth in 17:51.6), Delone Catholic junior Liam Allen (14th in 18:27.1), Delone Catholic junior Aden Davis (20th in 18:50.9) and Fairfield senior Gabe Schubring (21st in 18:53.0).

Class 2-A girls: Eastern York sophomore Kaydence Strange (fourth in 20:05.06), Kennard-Dale sophomore Angelina Hammond (seventh in 20:25.7), and Kennard-Dale junior Charlotte Crowl (12th in 21:01.6).

Class 2-A boys: Kennard-Dale senior Garrett Quinan (fifth in 16:23.2), Hanover senior Matthew Nawn (seventh in 16:36.6), Kennard-Dale junior Dylan Cunningham (11th in 16:59.1) and Susquehannock senior Nathaniel Coggins (13th in 17:04.5).

Class 3-A girls: Susquehannock junior Nicole Dauberman (seventh in 19:01.8), Northestern senior Marissa Pritchett (11th in 19:17.9), Northeastern senior Bella Treglia (12th in 19:18.4), Central York sophomore Hayley Green (38th in 20:30.7) and Gettysburg sophomore Winter Oaster (41st in 20:39.1).

Class 3-A boys: York Suburban senior Grant Kern (sixth in 16:20.5), Northeastern senior Cole Perry (ninth in 16:26.7), Dallastown junior Jakob Rager (12th in 16:34.7), South Western junior Shernel Singh (15th in 16:39.6), York Suburban senior Shea Walsh (19th in 16:42.9), Central York’s Christian Henry (24th in 16:49.2) and York Suburban freshman Neil Oestereich (25th in 16:49.3).

