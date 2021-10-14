Dallastown girls' cross country team finishes off perfect regular season

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The Dallastown girls’ cross country team finished off a perfect York-Adams League season on Wednesday.

The Wildcats went 3-0 in a quad meet at Biglerville to wrap up a 20-0 regular season and a 6-0 Y-A Division I campaign.

The Dallastown boys also went 3-0 at Biglerville to finish at 18-2 overall and 5-1 in D-I.

Lydia Tolerico paced the Dallastown girls with a first-place individual finish in 19:53.89, just nipping her teammate, Victoria Rodriguez in 19:54.19. Central York’s Hayley Green was third, followed by two more Dallastown runners: Mae Treml and Natalie Good.

Dallastown’s Jakob Rager triumphed in the boys’ race in 16:38.02. Central York’s Christian Henry was close behind in 16:41.95. Dallastown’s Jackson Gutekunst was third, followed by Central York’s Sean Baxter and Dallastown’s Gabriel Kolsevich.

In girls’ team action on Wednesday, Dallastown earned 15-50 victories over Bermudian Springs and Biglerville and an 18-41 win over Central York. The Panthers also earned 15-50 wins over Bermudian and Biglerville. Bermudian beat Biglerville, 15-50.

In boys’ team action, Dallastown again grabbed 15-50 wins over Bermudian and Biglerville and downed Central, 24-31. Central also won by 15-50 scores over Bermudian and Biglerville. Bermudian beat Biglerville, 20-41.

Next up for the runners is the York-Adams League Championships at 4 p.m. Tuesday at John Rudy County Park.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.