York Suburban, York Catholic wrap up division titles; other Tuesday cross country results

York Suburban sewed up York-Adams Division II cross country titles on Tuesday.

At the same meet at John Rudy Park, York Catholic clinched D-III boys' and girls' crowns.

The boys' individual winner was Suburban's Cole Adams. Suburban's Sarah Stark won the girls' race.

EMIGSVILLE – It hasn’t exactly been an easy high school cross country season for York Suburban standout Sarah Stark.

The senior leader of the Trojans squad suffered a ligament injury in her foot that kept her in a protective boot for a week.

Overcoming adversity, however, is something that nearly every girl in the Suburban program has learned to deal with over time.

Stark demonstrated her resolve Tuesday when her team participated in a five-school meet that included Kennard-Dale, West York, York Tech and York Catholic. The YS speedster outpaced runner-up Angelina Hammond of K-D by 12 seconds to capture the event at John Rudy Park. Stark finished in 20 minutes, 58 seconds over the 3.1-mile course.

Stark’s performance helped the Trojans to a 4-0 mark on the day. The wins over K-D and West York allowed the Suburban girls (17-3 overall) to capture the York-Adams Division II title with a 6-0 mark.

YS repeated that feat on the boys’ side as well. Cole Adams won a heated battle with K-D’s Garret Quinan by a second to pace the Trojan boys to four wins, which also secured the Division II crown. The Suburban boys finished at 20-0 overall and 6-0 in D-II.

Despite falling in nondivisional events to Suburban and K-D in both boys’ and girls’ action, the York Catholic boys and girls also wrapped up Division III titles with victories over York Tech. Both Irish teams finished 6-0 in D-III.

“The girls have shown a lot of courage,” Suburban girls’ coach John Enders said. “Just overcoming injuries and obstacles that we’ve started the year with. I just think they’ve run courageously, and they seem to have done that all year.”

Enders was particularly high on Stark as someone who embodies the team’s resiliency while battling through injuries.

“Sarah was out with an injury to her foot, but she’s been back and running good,” he said. “And it’s not just her. Anissa Lytle had some health problems earlier in the year and she’s overcome that and Alana Pineda, our No. 3, was out with some sickness and she’s overcome that too.”

Tuning up for the league run: Tuesday’s meet was a good tune-up for everyone involved.

The 2021 Y-A Championships return to Rudy Park this fall. Stark, who finished 27th last year, is hoping to earn a top-eight medal when she returns a week from now.

More importantly for her, however, is earning the YS girls a top-five finish as a team to qualify for the District 3 Class 3-A team event.

“I’m really hoping that we can go as a team to districts,” she said. “Last year we finished fifth.”

Those goals are the same for the York Catholic boys, who will be defending their District 3 1-A title this year. Senior standout Mosley Driscoll, who placed fifth Tuesday, knows that repeating that feat will be much tougher this time around.

“We graduated six guys from the team last year,” Driscoll said. “I think we still have a pretty strong team this year and I think that a lot of guys really stepped up and in and have gotten better.”

Jimmy Volk, Jack Driscoll and Ethan Schuler all ran well, joining Mosley Driscoll in the top 12 on Tuesday. Schuler, who transferred from York County Day this year, won’t be able to participate with the team at districts due to the transfer rule, which is a bummer for Mosley Driscoll and his teammates.

“He can’t run because of that rule they made,” Driscoll said. “But even without him, we still have a really strong top-seven so I think we could still do it without him.”

Other results: K-D finished 3-1 on the day in both boys’ and girls’ action. The YC boys and girls were also each 2-2, with wins over Tech and West York. The West York boys were 1-3 and the Tech boys were 0-4. Neither the West York nor Tech girls’ teams had enough runners to field an official team.

In the boys’ race, Suburban runners also placed third (Grant Kern) and fourth (Shea Walsh). In the girls’ competition, K-D’s Charlotte Crowl was third, while YC runners took fourth (Madeline Murphy) and fifth (Gabby Tully).

OTHER BOYS’ CROSS COUNTRY

O'Brien shines again for Warriors: At Spring Grove, Matthew O'Brien won again for Susquehannock, which improved to 18-2 overall. The Warriors’ standout has not lost a York-Adams meet this season. O’Brien finished in 16:15 to lead the Warriors to wins vs. Red Lion (15-50), Spring Grove (15-49) and South Western (27-28). Susquehannock’s Nathaniel Coggins took fourth. The Mustangs took second as a team, defeating Red Lion (15-50) and Spring Grove (15-50). Shernel Singh took second for South Western (18-2), while Shernan Singh was third and Evan Freil took fifth. The Rockets took third by defeating Red Lion (27-28).

Perry leads Bobcats to victories: At Sam Lewis State Park, Cole Perry led the Northeastern Bobcats to victories over Littlestown (19-44), New Oxford (21-40) and Eastern York (19-42) by taking first in 17:44. Teammate Griffen Ridler took fifth. The Colonials came in second by defeating Eastern York (27-29) and Littlestown (25-32). The Golden Knights took third by defeating Littlestown (26-30). Anthony Roselli led the Golden Knights by taking fourth individually. Peyton Small was third for Littlestown. Hanover’s Matthew Nawn, running independently, took second.

Cole powers Gettysburg: At Dover, Drew Cole led the Gettysburg Warriors to team victories over Dover, Delone Catholic and Fairfield by taking first in 18:11. Also for Gettysburg, Auden Day took second, Gavin Cole took third and Colin Arnold took fifth. The Eagles came in second by defeating Delone and Fairfield. Caleb Hogan was fourth for the Eagles. The Squires came in third by defeating Fairfield.

OTHER GIRLS’ CROSS COUNTRY

Mustangs capture first place in team competition: At Spring Grove, the South Western Mustangs took first in the team competition by defeating Spring Grove (19-50), Susquehannock (26-32) and Red Lion (23-36). Paige Watson led the Mustangs (15-5) by taking second individually. The Warriors (14-6) came in second by defeating Red Lion (27-30) and Spring Grove (22-50). Nicole Dauberman led the Warriors by taking first in 19:56. Teammate Julia Polaski took fourth. The Lions came in third by defeating Spring Grove (20-50). Summer Hare led the Lions by taking fifth. Charlee Kurtz led the Rockets by taking third.

Bobcats take first in team competition: At Sam Lewis State Park, the Northeastern Bobcats defeated New Oxford (15-49), Littlestown (15-50) and New Oxford (19-37). Bella Treglia led the Bobcats (18-1) individually by taking second, while Marissa Pritchett took third, Riley Bell took fourth and Haylie Kurilla took fifth. The Golden Knights took second by defeating Littlestown (15-50) and New Oxford (19-37). Kaydence Strange led the Knights by taking first in 21:46. The Colonials came in third place by defeating Littlestown (15-50).

Arnold sparks Warriors: At Dover, Lily Arnold led the Gettysburg Warriors to victories over Dover, Delone Catholic and Fairfield by taking first in 21:36. Also for Gettysburg, Megan Hurst took fourth and Malina Reber took fifth. The Eagles came in second by defeating Delone and Fairfield. Summer Hogan led the Eagles individually by taking second. The Squirettes took third by defeating Fairfield. Fairfield’s Honey Strosnider was third.

