With cross country postseason looming, Susquehannock runner putting up strong performances

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

With the cross country postseason looming, Susquehannock High School junior runner Matthew O’Brien appears to be hitting his stride.

Twice in the past week, O’Brien finished events in under 16 minutes.

Last Tuesday, Oct. 5, O’Brien won a York-Adams League event at Gettysburg in 15 minutes, 58 seconds. O’Brien has now won each of the league events he’s participated in this season.

Then on Saturday, Oct. 9, he ran a 15:50.40 to win the Gettysburg Invitational. The next closest male competitor in the race was nearly 30 seconds behind O’Brien.

O’Brien will hope to continue his strong form leading up to the York-Adams League Championships at Rudy Park on Tuesday, Oct. 19.

O’Brien was not the only local runner to excel at the Gettysburg Invitational.

Dallastown won the girls’ team title with 69 points, far ahead of second-place Chambersburg at 111 points. Red Lion was fourth at 214 points.

Dallastown was also third as a team in the boys’ event, followed by Susquehannock in fourth and Gettysburg in eighth. The boys’ team winner was Cumberland Valley.

Other than O’Brien, the York-Adams League boasted two other boys earning top-10 finishes at Gettysburg: Dallastown’s Jakob Rager in fourth at 16:31.50 and Susquehannock’s Nathaniel Coggins in eighth at 16:34.00.

Five of the top-10 girls at the Gettysburg Invitational were York-Adams League athletes: Dallastown’s Lydia Tolerico in fourth at 18:57.50, Susquehannock’s Nicole Dauberman in fifth at 19:04.40, Dallastown’s Victoria Rodriguez in sixth at 19:17.40, Red Lion’s Sophia Breschi in eighth at 19:39.60 and Dallastown’s Mae Treml in ninth at 19:47.60.

The girls’ individual winner was Chambersburg’s Camryn Kiser in 18:23.20.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.