Buy Photo York Suburban's Cole Adams is the York-Adams League Division II Boys' Runner of the Year. (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Cole Adams led the York Suburban boys' cross country team to a second-place finish in the PIAA Class 2-A Championships.

Margaret Carroll paced the Northeastern girls' cross country program to a 20-0 regular-season record and the team's first-ever York-Adams Division I title.

Their 2019 performances recently earned them divisional runner-of-the-year honors as selected by the Y-A League coaches.

Adams was picked the D-II Boys' Runner of the Year, while Carroll captured the same recognition among D-I girls.

The other athletes earning divisional runner-of-the-year recognition were Northeastern's Cole Perry (D-I boys), York Tech's Sean Smith (D-III boys), Dover's Summer Hogan (D-II girls) and Delone Catholic's Julia O'Brien (D-III girls).

None of the divisional runner-of-the-year winners are seniors.

Buy Photo Northeastern's Margaret Carroll is the York-Adams Division I Girls' Runner of the Year. (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Adams, who is just a sophomore, won the Y-A individual cross country title, finished third in the District 3 2-A run and was 14th in the state 2-A meet. His efforts helped the Trojans win the Y-A D-II, Y-A League run and District 3 2-A team crowns.

Suburban nearly added a state team title to that list, but the Trojans and Lewisburg each finished with 82 points at the PIAA event. Lewisburg, however, won the tiebreaker to earn the championship, while Suburban took second.

Like Adams, Carroll won the Y-A individual crown at the league run. The junior added a third-place finish in the District 3 3-A meet and a fifth-place finish in the PIAA 3-A event. Carroll and her Bobcat teammates took second in the Y-A run.

Northeastern's Perry, a sophomore, finished fourth in the league run, 13th in the District 3 3-A event and 61st in the state 3-A meet.

Tech's Smith, a junior, was 21st in the league run and 38th in the District 3 3-A meet.

Dover's Hogan, a freshman, was sixth in the league meet, sixth in the District 3 3-A run and 33rd in the PIAA 3-A event.

Delone's O'Brien, a junior, was seventh in the District 3 1-A event and 69th in the state 1-A run.

Buy Photo Northeastern's Cole Perry, left, is the York-Adams Division I Boys' Runner of the Year. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The coaches of the year were South Western's Bruce Lee (D-I boys), Kennard-Dale's Michael Twigg and Suburban's Ron Herman (D-II boys' co-coaches), Fairfield's Marcia Roan (D-III boys), Dallastown's Doug Moyer (D-I girls), Gettysburg's Michael Beegle (D-II girls) and Delone's R.C. Zinn (D-III girls).

Lee led South Western to the D-I boys' title, Twigg led the K-D boys to a third-place finish at the league meet and Roan guided Fairfield to the D-III boys' crown.

Moyer's Dallastown girls won the league run and took third in the District 3 3-A run, Beegle led the Gettysburg girls to the Y-A D-II championship and Zinn guided the Delone girls to the Y-A D-III title.

YORK-ADAMS LEAGUE COACHES CROSS COUNTRY ALL-STARS

Division I Boys

Coach of the Year: Bruce Lee, South Western.

Runner of the Year: Cole Perry, Northeastern.

All-Stars

James Herman, Northeastern.

Brandon Baxter, Central York.

Shernel Singh, South Western.

Shernan Singh, South Western.

Evan Freil, South Western.

Lukas Raullerson, New Oxford.

Division II Boys

Co-Coaches of the Year: Michael Twigg, Kennard-Dale, and Ron Herman, York Suburban.

Runner of the Year: Cole Adams, York Suburban.

All-Stars

Andrew Hirneisen, Gettysburg.

Drew Cole, Gettysburg.

Collin Wolf, Kennard-Dale.

Dan Gibney, Kennard-Dale.

Grant Kern, York Suburban.

Shea Walsh, York Suburban.

Division III Boys

Coach of the Year: Marcia Roan, Fairfield.

Runner of the Year: Sean Smith, York Tech.

All-Stars

John Whitcomb, Fairfield.

Gabe Schubring, Fairfield.

Levi Davis, Fairfield.

Joe Rizzuto, York Catholic.

Mosley Driscoll, York Catholic.

Jack Stromberg, York Catholic.

Division I Girls

Coach of the Year: Doug Moyer, Dallastown.

Runner of the Year: Margaret Carroll, Northeastern.

All-Stars

Emily Schuler, Dallastown.

Lydia Tolerico, Dallastown.

Kiersten Lloyd, Red Lion.

Gwendolyn Lloyd, Red Lion.

Bella Treglia, Northeastern.

*Marissa Pritchett, Northeastern.

*Allison Myers, Dallastown.

*Tie

Division II Girls

Coach of the Year: Michael Beegle, Gettysburg.

Runner of the Year: Summer Hogan, Dover.

All-Stars

Emily Hogan, Dover.

Delaney Barts, Kennard-Dale.

Anne Bair, Gettysburg.

Kelty Oaster, Gettysburg.

Marrin Crist, Gettysburg.

Courtney Ohl, York Suburban.

Division III Girls

Coach of the Year: R.C. Zinn, Delone Catholic.

Runner of the Year: Julia Obrien, Delone Catholic.

All-Stars

Becky Hernandez, Delone Catholic.

Gabbie Tully, York Catholic.

Maggie Motter, York Catholic.

Aleya Miller, York Catholic.

Morgan Dennison, Fairfield.

Abigail Riedel, Littlestown.