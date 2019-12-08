Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
Northern York's Marlee Starliper finishes fifth at Nike Cross Nationals in Oregon
JAKE ADAMS, (Carlisle) Sentinel (TNS)
Published 5:00 p.m. ET Dec. 8, 2019
In the midst of a busy three-weekend stretch, Northern York High School senior Marlee Starliper placed fifth in challenging conditions at Glendoveer Golf Course in Portland, Oregon, at the Nike Cross Nationals.
The three-time PIAA champ crossed in 17 minutes, 35 seconds, finishing behind champion Katelyn Tuohy (New York), who won gold for the third straight year in 17:18.
Starliper now turns her attention to next weekend's Foot Locker Cross Country National Championships. She won last week's Northeast Regional race.
Starliper has already committed to run at the NCAA Division I level for North Carolina State.
