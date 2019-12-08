Marlee Starliper (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF NORTHERNPOLARBEARS.COM)

In the midst of a busy three-weekend stretch, Northern York High School senior Marlee Starliper placed fifth in challenging conditions at Glendoveer Golf Course in Portland, Oregon, at the Nike Cross Nationals.

The three-time PIAA champ crossed in 17 minutes, 35 seconds, finishing behind champion Katelyn Tuohy (New York), who won gold for the third straight year in 17:18.

Starliper now turns her attention to next weekend's Foot Locker Cross Country National Championships. She won last week's Northeast Regional race.

Starliper has already committed to run at the NCAA Division I level for North Carolina State.