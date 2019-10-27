Buy Photo York Suburban's Cole Adams, seen here in a file photo, finished third on Saturday in the District 3 Class 2-A boys' cross country run. (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

NEWVILLE – Always known for its team concept — and winning championships — York Suburban was back at it during Saturday’s District 3 Class 2-A cross country competition at Big Spring High School.

The Trojans also got three terrific individual performances during the race. Cole Adams earned a bronze medal in 15 minutes, 54.3 seconds, with Grant Kern (16:25.8) and Jordan Ohl (16:32.1) placing sixth and seventh, respectively.

On top of that, Shea Walsh (17th) and Alex Gleba (28th) helped Suburban combine for 61 points and the Trojans' sixth district title in seven years.

“I am really proud to be part of the team. It’s always a team effort,” the senior Ohl said. “We work hard as a team throughout the whole season. It does give me pride to see my teammates perform well.”

Only a sophomore, Adams came in with expectations of doing well individually and did so, finishing less than eight seconds behind winner Ben Kuhn of Wyomissing.

“I am pretty pleased. Going into it I knew it was going to be tough and I knew I would have to run my heart out,” he said.

Also a sophomore, Kern improved from being an alternate on last year’s district champs to sixth overall Saturday.

"It felt good to be on the team and have the experience. This year, to actually be able to run and actually help the team felt really good,” Kern said.

The Trojans won by 64 points, placing ahead of Division II foes Kennard-Dale and Susquehannock, which finished second and third respectively.

K-D's Collin Wolf (16:34.5) and Rams’ teammates Dan Gibney (16:35.5) and Garrett Quinan (16:40.7), placed eighth, ninth and 13th respectively. Matthew O’Brien was Susquehannock’s top finisher at 15th in 16:45.8.

Marlee Starliper

Starliper shines in girls' action: Although she finished two seconds off her district record, Northern York’s Marlee Starliper blazed her way to a 17:21.3 time to win the girls' 2-A title by 19 seconds.

Yet, the North Carolina State recruit may have been happier to see teammates Katie Anthony (fourth), Allie Engle (seventh) and Madison Saltsburg (ninth) finish in the top 10, helping the Polar Bears win the girls' 2-A championship by 66 points.

“It’s so amazing,” Starliper sad. “I love when I finished my race, I got to turn around and see them coming through, which was exactly what our plan was today, keeping in mind the big race is next week at states.

“They have incredible attitudes and it shows in their performances. It’s been so much fun being a part of that. They are like my sisters. It’s awesome being a part of something bigger than myself.”

With her college decision behind her, Starliper is focusing on enjoying her final high school season and school year.

“I stay in the present and do my thing. The main this is trying to enjoy it all,” she said. “(Choosing a college) was toughest decision of my life. I look forward to four years of college, but I am totally soaking up every moment of my senior year.”

Margaret Carroll

Northeastern's Carroll excels: Diminutive and quiet off the course, Northeastern’s Margaret Carroll is anything but on it and it showed Saturday when the Bobcats junior finished third overall in 3-A with her time of 18:27.3.

“I am happy with that. It’s exciting,” the York-Adams League champ said. “Last year I was injured and didn’t get a lot of training in. This year I was able to work harder and able to improve a lot more.”

Carroll was a huge part of the Bobcats getting seventh overall as a team.

Other top finishers: Dover’s Summer Hogan finished in 18:46, which was good for sixth in 3-A girls' action, and Emily Schuler of Dallastown was seventh in 18:49.8.

They were joined on the medal stand by Kiersten Lloyd (11th) and Gwendolyn Lloyd (18th) of Red Lion, Emily Hogan of Dover (16th) and Dallastown mates Lydia Tolerico (17th) and Allison Myers (20th). The Wildcats finished third in the team standings.

Cole Perry of Northeastern was 13th and Andrew Hirneisen from Gettysburg 15th in the 3-A boys' race. The Gettysburg boys were ninth as a team.

York Suburban finished fourth and Gettysburg fifth in the 2-A girls' competition. Area 2-A girls' medalists were won K-D's Delaney Barts (11th), Suburban’s Courtney Ohl (14th) and Gettysburg teammates Kelly Oaster (15th) and Marrin Crist, (19th).

Joseph Rizzuto of York Catholic placed fourth in the 1-A boys' race in 17:09.8. Teammate Mosley Driscoll (18:02) was ninth. The Fairfield duo of John Whitcomb (sixth, 17:16.5) and Gabe Schubring (eighth, 17:44.7) placed in top 10.

Fairfield was second in the team standings with the help of Levi Davis (12th) and Andrew Glover (18th). The Fighting Irish were third as Jonathan Stromberg was 16th.

The girls' 1-A top 10 included Julia O’Brian of Delone Catholic, who was seventh in 21:07.9, York Catholic’s Gabbie Tully (eighth, 21:18.2) and Fairfield's Morgan Dennison (ninth, 21:19.8).

As a team, the Squirettes were fourth and Irish were fifth, with the help of Becky Hernandez (11th) and Magdalene Motter (18th), respectively.

