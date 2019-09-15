Story Highlights The York Suburban boys won the 2-A title at the Ben Bloser Invitational.

Buy Photo Northeastern's Margaret Carroll was second in Class 3-A at the Ben Bloser Bulldog Invitational on Saturday. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

York-Adams League runners put on a strong showing Saturday at the Ben Bloser Bulldog Invitational at Big Spring High School.

York Suburban led the local contingent, with the Trojan boys taking the Class 2-A team title, while the Suburban girls finished third in 2-A.

Cole Adams finished third individually to lead the Suburban boys, while Shea Walsh was sixth and Grant Kern was 10th. Courtney Ohl’s seventh-place 2-A finish paced the Suburban girls.

Also in 2-A, the Kennard-Dale boys took third as a team, while Susquehannock was fifth. K-D’s Collin Wolf was fourth individually.

K-D’s Delaney Barts was sixth in 2-A girls’ action. Central Cambria was the 2-A girls’ team champ.

In 3-A girls’ action, Northeastern was second as a team, behind Cedar Crest. Red Lion was fourth, and Dallastown was fifth. Individually, Northeastern’s Margaret Carroll was second, while Red Lion’s Gwendolyn Lloyd was third, Dallastown’s Emily Schuler was fourth, Red Lion’s Kiersten Lloyd was sixth, Dover’s Summer Hogan was seventh and Dallastown’s Lydia Tolerico was 10th.

In 3-A boys, Central York was seventh as a team. Cedar Crest also won the 3-A boys’ team title.

In 1-A boys, Fairfield was first, while York Catholic was second and Delone Catholic third. The top local individual performers in 1-A boys were Christian School of York’s Eric Shelton in second, York Catholic’s Joseph Rizzuto in third, Fairfield’s John Whitcomb in fourth, York Catholic’s Moseley Driscoll in fifth, Fairfield’s Gabe Schubring in sixth, Fairfield’s Levi Davis in eighth and York Catholic’s Jonathan Stromberg in ninth.

In 1-A girls, Delone Catholic was third, and York Catholic was fourth. Camp Hill won the 1-A girls’ crown. Fairfield’s Morgan Dennison was second individually, while Delone’s Becky Hernandez was third, Delone’s Julia O’Brien was seventh, and York Catholic’s Gabrielle Tully was ninth.

OTHER WEEKEND PREP NOTES

Northeastern girls’ soccer team shines over weekend: The Northeastern girls’ soccer team enjoyed a big weekend.

Friday, the Bobcats rolled past New Oxford, 7-0. Then on Saturday, Northeastern beat Dallastown 1-0, handing the Wildcats their first loss of the season.

Northeastern entered the weekend on a three-game losing streak. The Bobcats now stand at 5-3 overall. Dallastown dropped to 6-1.

In the win over Dallastown, Chaney Golden scored the game’s only goal in the first half, assisted by Camryn Kurilla. Katie Shearer needed to make just two saves to get the shutout.

Northeastern’s defense was exceptional in both wins. Shearer needed to make just one save in the win against New Oxford.

The Bobcats were led offensively against the Colonials by Madi Craley (two goals, one assist), Katie Snelbaker (two goals) and Trinity Schraudner (goal, assist).

The Central York girls’ soccer team improved to 6-0-1 over the weekend with a 3-1 win against Spring Grove. It was Central’s sixth straight win.

York Catholic still unbeaten in girls’ volleyball: The York Catholic girls’ volleyball team continued its standout start to the 2019 season by winning a pair of matches at the Big 8 Catholic Invitational at Heritage Hills.

The Lady Irish earned 3-0 wins over Lancaster Catholic and Holy Redeemer to move to 6-0 on the season.

In the 25-21, 25-21, 25-18 victory over Holy Redeemer, the Irish were paced by Julia Yanick (10 digs), Madeline Walker (seven digs, 20 assists) and Hope Leavy-Gaskins (nine kills, seven digs).

In the 25-8, 25-15, 25-11 triumph over Lancaster Catholic, Yanick had 25 digs, Natalie McGarvey had 14 digs, Walker had 23 assists, and Leavy-Gaskins had 13 kills and 10 digs.

Susquehannock, Suburban both 7-0-1 in boys’ soccer: The Susquehannock boys’ soccer team earned a pair of nonleague victories Saturday at Greencastle to improve to 7-0-1 on the campaign.

The Warriors beat Greencastle-Antrim, 1-0, and Shippensburg, 3-1.

In the Greencastle win, Jon Lippy scored the game’s only goal in the first half off an assist from Nathan Weldon. Nick Koval made three saves to record the shutout.

In the Shippensburg win, Nolan Holloway, Greyson Murray and Mitch Brown had Susquehannock’s scores.

Susquehannock is No. 2 in the District 3 3-A power ratings, behind Lower Dauphin (6-1-0). York Suburban is No. 3 in those same ratings, also at 7-0-1. Suburban beat Eastern York, 5-2, on Saturday.

Susquehannock visits Suburban at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in a York-Adams Division II showdown.

York Catholic, Dallastown lead in boys’ soccer power ratings: York Catholic earned a 3-1 victory over York High on Saturday to improve to 5-1.

York Catholic leads the District 3 Class 1-A power ratings. Ben Bullen had a goal and two assists for the Irish. Jon Yinger and Pasen Maynard also scored Irish goals.

Dallastown beat Northeastern, 3-0, on Saturday to improve to 7-0-0 on the season. The Wildcats lead the District 3 4-A power ratings.

Eastern York, Susquehannock surging in field hockey: The Eastern York field hockey team surged to its sixth straight win over the weekend, beating Kennard-Dale, 5-1.

Morgan Arnold scored twice for the Golden Knights, while Lily Campbell added a goal and two assists. Addison Malone, who recently became Eastern’s all-time leading goal scorer, had a goal and an assist.

Eastern is now 6-1.

The Susquehannock field hockey team won its fifth straight match with a 2-0 win over Hanover.

Lauren Wojcik had both goals for the Warriors (5-1).

— Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.