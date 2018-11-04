. (Photo: .)

A number of runners from York and Adams counties enjoyed strong performances on Saturday at the PIAA Cross Country Championships at Hershey’s Parkview Course.

The area contingent was led by Northern York junior standout Marlee Starliper, who won her second straight state Class 2-A championship in a time of 17 minutes, 53 seconds.

She won by nearly a minute. The Northern girls finished sixth as a team.

The Dallastown girls, meanwhile tied for third in 3-A as a team with State College at 132 points. North Allegheny took the 3-A crown at 65 points, followed by West Chester Henderson at 106.

Junior star Emily Schuler paced the Wildcats by finishing 10th individually in 3-A at 19:31. Schuler had previously won the York-Adams League and District 3 3-A titles.

The York Suburban boys took ninth in 2-A with 234 points. Greensburg Salem won the 2-A boys’ championship at 63 points. Freshman sensation Cole Adams led Suburban with a 41st-place finish in 17:49.

In 1-A boys' action, Fairfield took 11th at 301 points. Junior John Whitcomb led the Green Knights with a 43rd-place finish in 18:03.

The Dallastown girls, Suburban boys and Fairfield boys were each coming off District 3 crowns.