Class 2-A state powers York Suburban, Lower Dauphin to battle for District 3 boys' volleyball title

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

It’s a match that the central Pennsylvania boys’ volleyball community has been anticipating all season.

Thursday night, the anticipation will end.

Class 2-A state powers York Suburban and Lower Dauphin will collide for the District 3 championship.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

The title match is set for 7 p.m. at Central York High School.

Suburban will enter ranked No. 3 in the state in the latest Class 2-A poll by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association. Lower Dauphin comes in at No. 2.

The two teams will bring a combined record of 36-2. Both teams are 18-1.

No. 2 seed Suburban punched its ticket to the district final with a 25-17, 25-20, 25-21 dismantling of No. 6 seed Manheim Central (9-6) in a semifinal at Suburban on Wednesday night.

That victory clinched at state 2-A playoff berth for the Trojans.

In the win vs. Manheim Central, the Trojans were paced by Brady Stump (16 kills), Jackson Bryant (10 kills), Jacob Brenner (12 digs) and Luis Montalvo (40 assists).

No. 1 seed Lower Dauphin also rolled in its semifinal on Tuesday, sweeping past No. 4 seed Garden Spot 25-20, 25-17, 25-15. Garden Spot fell to 13-5.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.