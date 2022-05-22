York Suburban rolls to 2-A semifinals; other weekend District 3 boys' volleyball action

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The York Suburban Trojans and Manheim Central Barons are headed for a boys’ volleyball rematch on Wednesday night.

The upcoming contest will have a lot more at stake than their previous meeting.

Suburban and Manheim Central each earned District 3 Class 2-A quarterfinal triumphs on Saturday.

Second-seeded Suburban cruised past seventh-seeded Brandywine Heights, 25-18, 25-14, 25-21 to improve to 17-1. The York-Adams League Tournament champions are ranked No. 3 in the state in Class 2-A in the latest Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association poll.

Sixth-seeded Manheim Central, meanwhile, outlasted third-seeded Lancaster Mennonite in its quarterfinal, 25-21, 20-25, 19-25, 25-20, 15-11. Manheim Central is not ranked in the 2-A top 10 by the PVCA.

That sets up the Trojans and Barons (9-5) for their semifinal battle at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Suburban. The winner of that match will advance to the district 2-A final and will also clinch a state 2-A playoff berth.

In their previous nonleague meeting on April 13 at Suburban, coach Oliver Good’s Trojans grabbed a 3-1 victory.

The winner of the Suburban-Manheim Central contest will have a short turnaround and advance to the district final at 7 p.m. Thursday at Central York against the winner of Tuesday’s semifinal pitting top-seeded Lower Dauphin (17-1) and fourth-seeded Garden Spot (13-4).

Suburban is aiming for its first district 2-A crown since 2012.

The news wasn’t as good for the other York-Adams boys’ volleyball teams in Saturday district action.

Fifth-seeded York Catholic fell in the 2-A quarterfinals to fourth-seeded Garden Spot, 26-24, 26-24, 25-16. The Irish finished at 13-4. Luke Forjan (19 kills, six digs), Brady Walker (10 kills, five digs) and John Forjan (31 assists) led the Irish.

Northeastern’s season also came to a close with a 25-18, 25-16, 25-15 Class 3-A quarterfinal loss to Palmyra. Tenth-seeded Northeastern saw its season conclude at 11-7. Palmyra is 14-1.

In first-round 3-A action on Friday, Northeastern beat rival Central York, 25-23, 17-25, 25-15, 26-24. That ended Central’s season at 11-4.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.