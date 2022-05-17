York Suburban sweeps past Central York to win York-Adams boys' volleyball tournament title

RYAN VANDERSLOOT

717-505-5403/@ydsports

DALLASTOWN – It was 10 years ago, to the day, when the York Suburban boys’ volleyball team last claimed the York-Adams Tournament championship.

Since then, the league playoff crown has belonged exclusively to either Central York or Northeastern.

Tuesday night, Suburban was eager to break its decade-long playoff championship drought when it faced a red-hot Panthers squad at Dallastown High School.

In the regular season, the Trojans shared the Y-A title with the Bobcats.

The Suburban boys, however, won’t have to share the tournament crown. They have it all to themselves, and ended their 10-year title drought, by grabbing a 3-0 triumph over Central.

Things didn’t appear to be pointed in that direction early on. Fourth-seeded Central raced out to a quick 5-0 lead. That advantage remained past the midway point of the first set before Suburban coach Oliver Good called a timeout with his team down 17-12.

Weaver delivers jolt of energy: Needing a jolt of energy, Good turned to senior Jordan Weaver to spark his club. Known as the energetic goofball of the four Suburban seniors, Weaver brought that energy just when it was needed most.

The Trojans used a 13-6 run after Good’s timeout to rally back and claim the first set. That momentum carried on, even as the Panthers seemed in control at times in both the second and third sets. The Trojans, time and time again, got a mental adrenaline shot from Weaver, to go along with a number of booming kills by teammate Brady Stump.

By the time the contest was over, the Trojans were again Y-A tournament champs after an impressive 25-23, 25-19, 25-19 sweep over the Panthers.

“You just have to bring the noise,” Weaver said. “You have to be loud and scream out there. Whenever someone makes a good play on our team, we need to celebrate it.”

Displaying resiliency: Weaver had ample opportunities to do just that. The Trojans displayed a resiliency that has long been a staple of the standout Northeastern and Central York programs. Be it defensive digs, big blocks, strong serves or clutch kills, the Suburban boys made the big plays at the right times.

“That really helps us carry the momentum over from point to point,” Weaver said. “And it also takes momentum away from the other side.”

That’s a feat that no team has been able to accomplish vs. Central since the Trojans earned a 3-1 victory over the Panthers back in late March. Since then, the CY boys rode an impressive 10-game winning streak, which included a pair of victories over backyard rival Northeastern, the top seed in the bracket and the only team to beat Suburban in league play.

During that stretch, the Panthers utilized every key component needed to win. Those components went missing at key times Tuesday.

“For us, it’s about having a sustained energy when we play,” CY coach Todd Goodling said. “Hopefully we learned a lesson tonight that we have to keep doing that.”

Trojans didn’t lack for motivation: While the Panthers entered the night eager to demonstrate their early-season setback to Suburban was an anomaly, the Trojans had similar motivation coming into the clash.

“That (3-1 win) was a long time ago,” Stump said. “We knew that they’ve gained a lot of experience over the season, and with them beating Northeastern twice, we knew that they could play. So, we certainly weren’t looking at this like it was in the bag or anything like that. We knew that just because we beat them once, they weren’t just going to let us walk all over them.”

Weaver added, “They came in on a serious roll and we had to stop that roll.”

Stump shines: Stump proved why he is arguably the top attacker in the league. The Saint Francis (Pennsylvania) recruit smashed 19 kills in the triumph to go along with 12 digs. Matt Torres finished with a game-high eight blocks while Luis Montalvo finished with 28 assists.

Matt Smyser led Central with 12 kills, while Devon Marsh finished with 32 assists.

Districts loom: Both teams now move on to District 3 action, with Suburban in Class 2-A and Central in 3-A.

The Panthers (11-3) are the No. 7 seed in 3-A and will play host to No. 10 seed Northeastern (10-5) at 7 p.m. Friday in a first-round contest.

Suburban is the No. 2 seed in 2-A and will have a bye in the first round. In the quarterfinals at 1 p.m. Saturday, the Trojans (16-1) will play host to the winner of the first-round match between No. 10 seed Cocalico (8-8) and No. 7 seed Brandywine Heights (12-5).

Reach Ryan Vandersloot at sports@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.