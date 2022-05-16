State-ranked powers to face off for York-Adams boys' volleyball tournament title

STEVE HEISER

Central York and York Suburban will square off for the York-Adams boys’ volleyball tournament crown.

Fourth-seeded Central punched its ticket to the final with a 3-2 semifinal win over top-seeded Northeastern. Second-seeded Suburban, meanwhile, grabbed a 3-1 victory over fourth-seeded Red Lion in the other semifinal.

Both of semifinals were held Monday at Dallastown High School.

The Panthers and the Trojans will return to Dallastown at 7 p.m. Tuesday for the championship match. Suburban will enter ranked No. 3 in the state in Class 2-A, according to the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association. The PVCA has Central slotted at No. 9 in the state in 3-A.

Central will enter the title match at 11-2, while Suburban will come in at 15-1. The Panthers and the Trojans met in the regular season on March 31, with Suburban grabbing a 3-1 win.

The Panthers grabbed its win over Northeastern on Monday, 25-19, 25-23, 25-27, 19-25, 15-11.

Matt Smyser led the Panthers individually with 30 kills and five digs. Also for Central, Christian Bucks had 10 kills, four digs and three aces, Devon Marsh had 45 assists and 10 digs and Lance Shaffer had 31 digs and four assists. Northeastern fell to 10-5.

Suburban beat Red Lion, 25-21, 25-18, 22-25, 25-18. Red Lion dropped to 10-6.

Red Lion was led by Logan Crowe (35 assists), Joey Kozak (12 kills) and Brennan Bower (12 digs).

