York Suburban storms back from 0-2 hole in showdown win; other Tuesday boys' volleyball

The York Suburban boys’ volleyball players knew they were good.

After two sets in a York-Adams showdown with Red Lion on Tuesday night, however, the Trojans were staring down an 0-2 deficit.

Many teams would be frazzled by such a circumstance.

Just not the Suburban boys.

A week after dropping a five-set marathon to Northeastern, the Trojans huddled after Set 2. The major emphasis was one of confidence -- they were determined to send the match to five games.

With the help of a lineup adjustment by coach Oliver Good, the Suburban boys took over. The Trojans blitzed the Lions in the next two sets to get to the Set 5 they envisioned.

Surviving a match point, the Trojans were able to put the contest away behind their standout, Brady Stump. Stump served off the final two points of the match to earn his squad a thrilling 24-26, 21-25, 25-20, 25-16, 18-16 triumph.

The battle between the two one-loss teams in league action left Suburban (12-1 overall, 10-1 in the league) in sole possession of second place in the standings. The Lions (9-5, 8-2) fell into a third-place tie with Central York, which hosts the Bobcats Thursday in another pivotal showdown in the final week of the regular season.

“This feels great,” Suburban senior Jacob Brenner said. “All respect to Red Lion. We’ve played against those guys for how many years. So, yeah, this feels amazing.”

Being sent to the breaking point, the Trojans proved to themselves that they are resilient.

Stump comes up big: It didn’t hurt to have Stump, though.

“We have Brady and he’s a killer,” Brenner said. “He’s just clutch. I don’t know what this team would do without him.”

Stump, who finished with a team-best 19 kills, struggled with the Red Lion block in the first two sets. Featuring a lineup with four players who are 6-foot-4 or taller, the Lions forced Stump into mistakes early.

“I didn’t have the best night,” Stump said. “But I’m very grateful for my team. They did an amazing job, blocking-wise. We had a lot of great touches. And our defense, I think, was our biggest key.”

The Lions appeared to tire as the match wore on, as booming kills earlier in the contest were either finding hands or being dug out by the YS defense.

“Hustle plays were really what won us the match tonight,” Stump said.

Stump got some help: Don’t overlook, however, the contributions of Stump’s fellow attackers. Ben Kimes and Jackson Bryant, who both finished with 13 kills to give some balance to the YS attack.

“Jackson was a stud tonight,” Brenner said. “That’s all teamwork.”

Lions didn’t think of themselves as underdogs: The Lions, who have caught some by surprise with the season they’ve had so far, certainly didn’t feel like underdogs against a team ranked No. 2 in the state in Class 2-A by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association.

“We’ve played them before,” Red Lion coach Rick Torbert said. “So, I wasn’t surprised, but I knew it would be tight.”

Torbert gave Good some credit for making an adjustment that moved Stump away from the Red Lion block. He also noted the emergence of Bryant and Kimes as primary attackers who took the heat off Stump.

“They went away from Brady a bit there after Set 2,” Torbert said. “And they used their other hitters so we couldn’t focus on Brady.”

The statistics: Tyler Good led the Lions with 13 kills while Gabe Sedora and Joey Kozak tallied 11 apiece. Chase McGuire, one the quartet of big men in the front line, finished with seven kills and a team-best five blocks.

Bryant led all players with seven blocks for the Trojans while Luis Montalvo dished out 52 assists to go with 21 digs in the triumph.

Rematches likely: There’s a near-lock that both of this week’s showdowns will result in rematches in the Y-A playoffs next week.

Northeastern (10-0) will be the No. 1 seed regardless of Thursday’s result by virtue of a head-to-head victory over Suburban (10-1).

The Lions (8-2) will likely be the No. 3 seed even if Central (8-2) knocks off Northeastern by virtue of a head-to-head win earlier this season.

OTHER BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

Central York 3, Dover 0: At Central York, the Panthers won 25-6, 25-15, 25-9. Ryan Roberts led the Panthers individually with eight kills and five digs. Also for Central, Lance Shaffer had 14 digs and eight aces, Devon Marsh had 19 assists and four digs and Matt Smyser had seven kills. Central improved to 9-2. The Panthers have won eight straight matches.

Northeastern 3, Spring Grove 0: At Spring Grove, the Bobcats won 25-22, 25-13, 25-17. Individually for the Bobcats, Jacob Hornberger had 15 kills, four aces and six digs; Owen Kohr had nine kills and seven digs; Ethan Schick had six kills and three digs; and Zach Kilpatrick had five kills and three digs. For the Rockets, Bryce Ball had seven kills and eight digs, while Ryan McKowen had 16 assists and Blake Wagman had seven digs. Northeastern is now 10-2.

