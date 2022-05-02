Central York boys' volleyball team takes second at invitational packed with state powers

STEVE HEISER

The Central York boys’ volleyball team continued its recent surge of strong play over the weekend at State College High School Invitational.

The Panthers finished second in a tournament that was packed with state-ranked programs.

Central defeated Shaler High School from Pittsburgh in the quarterfinals, 25-23. Shaler is ranked No. 6 in the most recent Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association Class 3-A rankings.

The Panthers then defeated Hempfield High School in the semifinals, 25-19. Hempfield is ranked No. 5 in the state in 3-A by the coaches.

Central then lost in the title match to Seneca Valley High School from Pittsburgh, 25-15, 25-15. Seneca Valley is ranked No. 3 in the state in 3-A.

The Panthers, meanwhile, came in at No. 9 in the state in 3-A.

Also in attendance at the 16-team invitational were three other state-ranked teams: Central Dauphin (No. 1 in 3-A), North Allegheny (No. 2 in 3-A) and Cumberland Valley (No. 4 in 3-A).

Central also finished second at its own Koller Classic on April 9 in another tournament stacked with strong opponents, losing to No. 1 Central Dauphin in the championship match.

Central is 8-2 in its dual matches and has won seven consecutive matches. They are 7-2 in York-Adams League matches.

After a league match at Dover on Tuesday evening, the Panthers face a showdown at home against Northeastern on Thursday evening. The Bobcats (9-2 overall) lead the York-Adams League at 9-0.

